BOK Financial Corporation Reports Annual Earnings of $435 million or $6.19 Per Share and Record Quarterly Earnings of $154 million or $2.21 Per Share in the Fourth Quarter

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $154.2 million, or $2.21 per diluted common share.

Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer stated, “Despite the macroeconomic challenges in the first half of the year, BOK Financial ended 2020 on a high note. The fourth quarter was the second-consecutive, record earnings quarter for the company, and ultimately culminated in record annual revenue in our wealth management and mortgage businesses, proving the value of our diversified revenue earnings model during times of economic uncertainty.”

Bradshaw continued, “In addition to our earnings success, our differentiated credit culture was also a standout in the fourth quarter and throughout 2020. We once again proved the depth of our energy expertise as we navigated another steep commodities downturn with net charge-off performance near the top of our peer group of energy banks. Our success in 2020 proves why diversified revenue and strong credit culture have been the company’s defining hallmarks for decades. These guiding principles give us confidence for continued success in 2021.”

2020 Financial Highlights

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $435.0 million or $6.19 per diluted share compared to $500.8 million or $7.03 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019. A pre-tax provision for expected credit losses of $222.6 million was included in 2020 while a pre-tax provision for incurred losses of $44.0 million was included in 2019. The Company adopted the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model on January 1, 2020.

Net interest revenue totaled $1.1 billion, consistent with the prior year. Net interest margin was 2.83 percent for 2020 compared to 3.11 percent for 2019. The Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate to near zero early in the year putting pressure on the margin in 2020.

Fees and commissions revenue increased $108.1 million to $810.3 million in 2020, led by strong growth in mortgage banking revenue and brokerage and trading revenue. Declining mortgage interest rates have propelled mortgage production and related trading activities.

Operating expense totaled $1.2 billion in 2020, an increase of $33.6 million. Incentive compensation expense increased $41.7 million, largely related to the increase in trading and mortgage activity in 2020. This increase was partially offset by decreased business promotion expenses of $21.2 million related to lower advertising and travel and entertainment costs as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

The net economic benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $24.9 million during 2020 compared to an economic cost of $17.9 million during 2019.

Period-end loans were up $1.3 billion to $23.0 billion while average loans increased $1.3 billion to $23.4 billion. We are actively participating in programs initiated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), including the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). PPP loans accounted for $1.7 billion at December 31, 2020 and averaged $1.4 billion for 2020.

Period-end deposits increased $8.5 billion to $36.1 billion and average deposits increased $7.1 billion to $32.8 billion. Deposit growth was largely due to customers retaining higher balances in the current economic environment combined with increases due to various COVID-19 related government program stimulus payments.

Commercial Banking added $306.0 million to net income in 2020 compared to $374.8 million in 2019. Combined net interest and fee revenue decreased $69.3 million compared to the prior year. A decrease in net interest revenue, largely due to compressed loan spreads, was partially offset by growth in customer energy hedging revenue. Transaction card revenue also increased $3.7 million. An increase in financial institution customer contracts during 2020 provides opportunities for future growth. Operating expense increased $6.4 million. Increased non-personnel expense was partially offset by decreased incentive compensation costs. Charge-offs increased $30.5 million, primarily due to energy loans. Average loans for 2020 increased $621 million to $18.7 billion. Average deposits increased $4.0 billion to $14.3 billion. Government stimulus payments were received during the year from the PPP and other government programs and customers are retaining higher cash balances due to the uncertain economic environment.

Consumer Banking added a record $95.4 million to net income during the year compared to $56.6 million in the prior year. Combined net interest and fee revenue increased $9.1 million over the prior year. Net interest revenue was significantly affected by lower yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit and compressed loan spreads. However, mortgage production revenue increased $83.1 million due to lower mortgage interest rates. Service charges declined $15.4 million as we waived certain fees in the midst of the pandemic. The net economic benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $24.9 million during 2020 compared to an economic cost of $17.9 million in 2019.



With revenues surpassing $500 million, Wealth Management produced a record year, contributing $115.6 million to net income in 2020 compared to $95.3 million in 2019. Combined net interest and fee revenue increased $75.1 million over the prior year. Low mortgage interest rates significantly increased mortgage trading activity, which led to an increase in both trading interest income and brokerage and trading revenue. This increase was partially offset by lower yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. We increased our trading pipeline to provide greater liquidity to the housing market during a time of record loan production volumes. Fiduciary and asset management revenue decreased $7.9 million compared to 2019. The low rate environment has put pressure on our mutual fund revenue streams, partially offset by increased trust and managed account fees from higher client asset balances. Operating expense increased $48.3 million, primarily due to incentive compensation driven by growth in our trading business. Average deposits grew $2.2 billion to $8.7 billion in 2020, led by growth in interest-bearing transaction deposits.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Net income was $154.2 million or $2.21 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $154.0 million or $2.19 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020. A negative pre-tax provision for expected credit losses of $6.5 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to no provision in the prior quarter.

Net interest revenue totaled $297.2 million, an increase of $25.5 million, largely due to a $5.1 billion increase in average trading securities. Net interest margin was 2.72 percent compared to 2.81 percent in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in the trading securities portfolio combined with the repricing of our available for sale securities portfolio at current interest rates decreased the net interest margin in the fourth quarter. The company has been proactive in reducing deposit costs and implementing LIBOR floors in loan agreements to support the margin.

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $181.1 million, a decrease of $41.8 million. Brokerage and trading revenue decreased $30.0 million, largely due to a shift from trading revenue to interest income on trading securities. While still strong, mortgage banking revenue decreased $12.7 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily the result of seasonal declines in production coupled with market driven margin compression.

Operating expense was $300.7 million, consistent with the prior quarter. Personnel expense decreased $3.7 million, primarily due to lower incentive compensation and a seasonal decrease in employee benefits costs. Non-personnel expense increased $3.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. We made a $6.0 million charitable contribution to the BOKF Foundation in the fourth quarter. This increase, along with an increase in business promotion expense, was partially offset by lower FDIC insurance expense and net losses and expenses on repossessed assets.

Period-end loans decreased $796 million to $23.0 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily due to paydowns of commercial loans and PPP loans. Average loans were $23.4 billion, a $663 million decrease compared to the third quarter.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $389 million or 1.69 percent of outstanding loans at December 31, 2020. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $426 million or 1.85 percent of outstanding loans at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.82 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was 2.00 percent. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was $420 million or 1.93 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $448 million or 2.06 percent of outstanding loans at September 30, 2020.

Average deposits increased $883 million to $35.5 billion and period-end deposits increased $1.2 billion to $36.1 billion, largely due to growth in wealth management balances. Continued deposit growth was due primarily to customers retaining higher balances in the current economic environment.

The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.94 percent at December 31, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.94 percent, total capital ratio was 13.81 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.28 percent at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2020, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent, total capital ratio was 14.05 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.39 percent.

The company repurchased 665,100 shares of common stock at an average price of $63.82 a share in the fourth quarter.

Commercial Banking contributed $74.9 million to net income in the fourth quarter of 2020, consistent with the third quarter. Combined net interest revenue decreased $8.9 million, primarily due to compressed loan spreads. This was partially offset by a decrease in net loans charged off of $6.4 million. Average Commercial Banking loans decreased $577 million due to purposeful deleveraging by our customers.

Consumer Banking contributed $14.3 million to net income in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $12.0 million compared to the third quarter. Combined net interest and fee revenue decreased $15.1 million. Net interest revenue decreased $2.5 million, mainly due to lower yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit and compressed loan spreads. Fees and commissions revenue decreased $12.6 million due to normal seasonality in mortgage production combined with reduced gain on sale margins. While mortgage production revenue decreased, it remained a strong quarter for our mortgage banking business.

Wealth Management contributed $28.4 million to net income in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.8 million compared to the third quarter. Combined net interest and fee revenue decreased $3.2 million. Deposit growth remains strong with total average deposits growing $500 million compared to the previous quarter. Assets under management or administration totaled $91.6 billion compared to $82.4 billion in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $297.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a $25.5 million increase compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the increase in average trading securities.

Average earning assets increased $4.8 billion compared to the third quarter of 2020. Average trading securities balances increased $5.1 billion due to continued growth in our trading of U.S. government issued mortgage-backed securities and timing of settlements. Average loan balances decreased $663 million, primarily from commercial loan payments. Available for sale securities increased $369 million and restricted equity securities increased $136 million. Average interest-bearing deposits grew by $676 million, primarily due to higher interest-bearing transaction deposits, partially offset by lower time deposits. Other borrowings increased $1.8 billion while funds purchased and repurchase agreements decreased $629 million.Net interest revenue was $297.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a $25.5 million increase compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the increase in average trading securities.

Net interest margin was 2.72 percent compared to 2.81 percent in the third quarter of 2020. Growth in our trading securities portfolio contributed approximately $25.1 million to net interest revenue, but diluted the net interest margin by approximately 9 basis points. This, combined with the repricing of our available for sale securities portfolio to current interest rates has resulted in a decrease to net interest margin in the fourth quarter. However, the company has been proactive in reducing deposit costs and implementing LIBOR floors in loan agreements to support the margin.

The yield on average earning assets was 2.92 percent, a 12 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio decreased 13 basis points to 1.98 percent. The loan portfolio yield increased 8 basis points to 3.68 percent due to the timing of loan fees and recovery of non-accrual interest. In addition, net purchase accounting discount accretion added $5.3 million or 9 basis points to the loan portfolio yield in the fourth quarter and $13.3 million or 22 basis points to the third quarter. Approximately $48 million of purchase accounting discount remains to be accreted.

Funding costs were 0.28 percent, down 3 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 7 basis points to 0.19 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds was up 7 basis points to 0.38 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 8 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020, consistent with the prior quarter.

Fees and Commissions Revenue

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $181.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $41.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. Brokerage and trading revenue decreased $30.0 million to $39.5 million, largely due to the shift of brokerage and trading fee revenue to net interest revenue. In addition, customer hedging revenue decreased $4.0 million, primarily due to decreased energy customer hedging activities. Investment banking revenue grew by $1.9 million, mainly due to timing of loan syndication activity.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased $12.7 million compared to the prior quarter. While mortgage interest rates remain at record low levels, mortgage production experienced a normal seasonal decline and margins also started to compress. The gain on sale margin decreased 41 basis points to 3.26 percent. Transaction card revenue decreased $1.6 million, primarily due to lower transaction volumes.Fees and commissions revenue totaled $181.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $41.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. Brokerage and trading revenue decreased $30.0 million to $39.5 million, largely due to the shift of brokerage and trading fee revenue to net interest revenue. In addition, customer hedging revenue decreased $4.0 million, primarily due to decreased energy customer hedging activities. Investment banking revenue grew by $1.9 million, mainly due to timing of loan syndication activity.

Fiduciary and asset management revenue increased $1.9 million, primarily driven by the increase in the fair value of assets under management in the fourth quarter.

Operating Expense

Total operating expense was $300.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, consistent with the third quarter of 2020.

Personnel expense decreased $3.7 million. Share based incentive compensation decreased $7.4 million from elevated levels in the prior quarter due to vesting assumption changes. This decrease was partially offset by growth in cash based incentive compensation and deferred compensation, which is largely offset by a decrease in the value of related investments included in Other gains (losses).

Non-personnel expense increased $3.1 million over the third quarter of 2020. We made a charitable contribution of $6.0 million to the BOKF Foundation in the fourth quarter as we continue to focus on the communities we serve and the extreme needs created by the pandemic. Business promotion expense increased $1.1 million, largely due to increased advertising expense, while other expense increased $3.3 million.

Net losses and expenses on repossessed assets decreased $5.1 million, primarily due to write-downs on a set of oil and gas properties and a retail commercial real estate property in the third quarter. Insurance expense also decreased $1.8 million while mortgage banking costs dropped by $1.0 million.

Loans, Deposits and Capital

Loans

Outstanding loans were $23.0 billion at December 31, 2020, a $796 million decrease compared to September 30, 2020, primarily due to payoffs of commercial loans and PPP loans.

Outstanding core commercial loan balances decreased $488 million or 4 percent compared to September 30, 2020, primarily due to continued pay downs as borrowers continue to reduce leverage during the time of economic uncertainty. Although the primary source of repayment of our commercial loan portfolio is the on-going cash flow from operations of the customer's business, loans are generally governed by a borrowing base and secured by the customer’s assets.

Energy loan balances decreased $248 million to $3.5 billion or 15 percent of total loans. Although the commodity price environment has improved considerably over the past few months, sourcing new loans remains a challenge in this environment and existing borrowers continue to pay down debt to reduce leverage. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Approximately 67 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 33 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas. Unfunded energy loan commitments were $2.4 billion at December 31, 2020, a $136 million increase over September 30, 2020, and a $524 million decrease compared to December 31, 2019, largely as a result of the semi-annual borrowing base redetermination process in the second and fourth quarters.

Healthcare sector loan balances decreased $20 million to $3.3 billion or 14 percent of total loans. Growth in loans to senior housing and care facilities was offset by a decrease in loans to hospital systems. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $2.6 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities that serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility. The most recent stimulus bill passed last month, like the CARES Act, has multiple revenue enhancement measures for both hospitals and skilled nursing facilities as they manage through the risks of the virus.

General business loans decreased $183 million to $2.8 billion or 12 percent of total loans. General business loans include $1.6 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $701 million of loans from other commercial industries. Broad pay downs across our core commercial and industrial loan book contracted the portfolio.

Services loan balances decreased $37 million to $3.5 billion or 15 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, educational services, foundations and not-for-profit organizations and specialty trade contractors.

Although not a significant portion of our commercial portfolio, our services and general business loans also include areas we consider to be more exposed to the economic slowdown as a result of the social distancing measures in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic such as entertainment and recreation, retail, hotels, churches, airline travel, and higher education that are dependent on large social gatherings to remain profitable. This represents less than 7 percent of our total portfolio. Some of these borrowers have participated in the PPP, which has provided some measure of relief. We will continue to monitor these areas closely in the coming months.

Commercial real estate loan balances were largely unchanged compared to September 30, 2020 and represent 20 percent of total loans at December 31, 2020. Loans secured by other commercial real estate properties increased $52 million to $559 million. Loans secured by industrial facilities increased $18 million to $811 million. Multifamily residential loans, our largest exposure in commercial real estate, decreased $59 million to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2020. Loans secured by office buildings decreased $14 million to $1.1 billion. Loans secured by retail facilities were $796 million at December 31, 2020, a $10 million increase over September 30. Loans secured by retail facilities and office buildings may be impacted by measures being taken to hinder the spread of the virus as well as changes in consumer behavior.

PPP loan balances decreased $415 million to $1.7 billion or 7 percent of total loans. The complexity of the forgiveness process and borrowers' reluctance to apply for forgiveness in hopes of further legislative action that would relax the requirements has made the forgiveness process slower than initially anticipated. The recent Economic Aid Act will provide substantial forgiveness process relief, particularly for those clients with existing loans of less than $150 thousand, which represents more the 70 percent of our total PPP loan volume. The Company expects to participate in the newest round of PPP, with largely the same strategy of focusing on our existing client base in order to timely meet our existing clients' needs.

Loans to individuals increased $103 million and represent 15 percent of total loans at December 31, 2020. Personal loans were up $64 million and residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies increased $24 million. The Company may repurchase loans previously sold into GNMA mortgage pools when certain defined delinquency criteria are met. Because of this repurchase right, the Company is deemed to have regained effective control over these loans and must include them on the Consolidated Balance Sheet.

Deposits

Period-end deposits totaled $36.1 billion at December 31, 2020, a $1.2 billion increase over September 30, 2020. Continued deposit growth was due primarily to customers retaining higher balances in the current economic environment. Interest-bearing transaction account balances grew by $1.0 billion. Average deposits were $35.5 billion at December 31, 2020, an $883 million increase compared to September 30, 2020. Interest-bearing transaction deposits increased $1.0 billion.

Capital

The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.94 percent at December 31, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.94 percent, total capital ratio was 13.81 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.28 percent at December 31, 2020. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period, which added 27 basis points to the company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio at December 31. At September 30, 2020, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent, total capital ratio was 14.05 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.39 percent.

The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 9.02 percent at December 31, 2020 and 9.02 percent at September 30, 2020. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.

The company repurchased 665,100 shares of common stock at an average price of $63.82 a share in the fourth quarter. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.

Credit Quality

The Company adopted FASB Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Assets Measured at Amortized Cost ("CECL") on January 1, 2020. CECL requires recognition of expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost over their expected lives. Our CECL models measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rate and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices on a probability weighted basis.

We recorded a $6.5 million negative provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2020. Changes in our reasonable and supportable forecasts of macroeconomic variables, primarily due to an improved economic outlook related to the anticipated impact of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic offset by changes in the probability weighting of the economic scenarios and other assumptions, resulted in a $3.0 million increase in the provision for credit losses from lending activities. Changes in the loan portfolio characteristics, including specific impairment and losses, risk grading and loan balances resulted in an $8.6 million decrease in the provision for credit losses from lending activities.

Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast assumes that the COVID-19 pandemic maintains its current trajectory with localized and state-level hotspots. This scenario assumes approval of several more vaccines through the first half of 2021, with a large share of the U.S. population vaccinated by the end of the third quarter of 2021. Regional shutdown and consumer risk aversion weigh negatively on the economic and employment recovery in the first quarter of 2021. However, widespread vaccine distribution helps boost consumer confidence and GDP recovers to pre-COVID levels by the third quarter of 2021. We expect a 4.1 percent increase in GDP over the next twelve months. Our forecasted civilian unemployment rate is 6.8 percent for the first quarter of 2021, improving to 6.3 percent by the fourth quarter of 2021. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of December 2020, averaging $46.80 per barrel over the next twelve months. The probability weighting of our base case reasonable and supportable forecast increased to 60 percent for the fourth quarter compared to 50 percent in the third quarter.

The probability weighting of our downside case reasonable and supportable forecast increased to 30 percent from 25 percent, while the probability weighting of our upside case reasonable and supportable forecast decreased to 10 percent from 25 percent in the third quarter. There continues to be a high level of uncertainty in the current economic outlook. Our downside case assumes additional waves and hotspot emerge throughout the first half of 2021 and more constrained distribution of vaccines not reaching widespread distribution until the first quarter of 2022. This results in no GDP growth over the next twelve months and unemployment rates remaining elevated throughout 2021.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $389 million or 1.69 percent of outstanding loans and 171 percent of nonaccruing loans at December 31, 2020, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $426 million or 1.85 percent of outstanding loans and 188 percent of nonaccruing loans at December 31, 2020. The combined allowance for credit losses attributed to energy was 3.61 percent of outstanding energy loans at December 31 compared to 4.30 at September 30. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.82 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was 2.00 percent.

At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $420 million or 1.76 percent of outstanding loans and 195 percent of nonaccruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $448 million or 1.88 percent of outstanding loans and 208 percent of nonaccruing loans.

Nonperforming assets totaled $477 million or 2.07 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at December 31, 2020, compared to $417 million or 1.75 percent at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $317 million or 1.51 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at December 31, 2020, up from $268 million or 1.25 percent at September 30, 2020.

Nonaccruing loans were $235 million or 1.10 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at December 31, 2020. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $167 million or 1.28 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $27 million or 0.58 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $40 million or 1.14 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.

Nonaccruing loans increased $14 million over September 30, 2020, primarily due to an increase in nonaccruing commercial real estate loans. New nonaccruing loans identified in the fourth quarter totaled $99 million, offset by $13 million in payments received, $18 million in charge-offs and $43 million of foreclosures.

Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $478 million at December 31, down from $623 million at September 30. Almost all potential problem loan classes were down compared to the prior quarter, led by potential problem energy and general business loans.

Net charge-offs were $16.7 million or 0.31 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding PPP loans. Net charge-offs were 0.32 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Net charge-offs were $22.4 million or 0.41 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the third quarter of 2020, excluding PPP loans. Gross charge-offs were $18.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to $26.7 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Loans in deferral status have dropped to just below 1 percent of total loans from a peak of more than 7 percent. More than 90 percent of the loans that were deferred have now moved back to payment status.

Securities and Derivatives

The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $13.1 billion at December 31, 2020, a $233 million increase compared to September 30, 2020. At December 31, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $9.3 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.5 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At December 31, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $441 million compared to $481 million at September 30, 2020.

We hold an inventory of trading securities in support of sales to a variety of customers. At December 31, 2020, the trading securities portfolio totaled $4.7 billion compared to $2.2 billion in the prior quarter. We have increased our bond trading pipeline to provide greater liquidity to the housing market during a time of high mortgage loan production volumes.

The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities decreased $20 million to $115 million at December 31, 2020.

The net economic benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $6.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, including a $6.3 million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, $317 thousand decrease in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, and $550 thousand of related net interest revenue.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Central time on January 20, 2021 to discuss the financial results with investors. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company’s website at www.bokf.com . The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A conference call and webcast replay will also be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at www.bokf.com or by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing conference ID # 13714612.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $92 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of December 31, 2020 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry, the economy generally and the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and others, on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “intends,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, consumer or business responses to, and ability to treat or prevent further outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(In thousands)

Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 798,757 $ 658,612 Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 381,816 347,759 Trading securities 4,707,975 2,245,480 Investment securities, net of allowance 244,843 256,001 Available for sale securities 13,050,665 12,817,269 Fair value option securities 114,982 134,756 Restricted equity securities 171,391 111,656 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 252,316 295,290 Loans: Commercial 13,077,535 13,565,706 Commercial real estate 4,698,538 4,693,700 Paycheck protection program 1,682,310 2,097,325 Loans to individuals 3,549,137 3,446,569 Total loans 23,007,520 23,803,300 Allowance for loan losses (388,640 ) (419,777 ) Loans, net of allowance 22,618,880 23,383,523 Premises and equipment, net 551,308 542,625 Receivables 245,880 245,514 Goodwill 1,048,091 1,048,091 Intangible assets, net 113,436 118,524 Mortgage servicing rights 101,172 97,644 Real estate and other repossessed assets, net 90,526 52,847 Derivative contracts, net 810,688 593,568 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 398,758 396,497 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 62,386 1,934,495 Other assets 907,218 787,073 TOTAL ASSETS $ 46,671,088 $ 46,067,224 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 12,266,338 $ 12,047,338 Interest-bearing transaction 21,158,422 20,196,740 Savings 751,992 720,949 Time 1,967,128 2,007,973 Total deposits 36,143,880 34,973,000 Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,662,386 973,652 Other borrowings 1,882,970 2,771,429 Subordinated debentures 276,005 275,986 Accrued interest, taxes and expense 323,667 335,914 Due on unsettled securities purchases 257,627 641,817 Derivative contracts, net 405,779 446,328 Other liabilities 427,213 422,989 TOTAL LIABILITIES 41,379,527 40,841,115 Shareholders' equity: Capital, surplus and retained earnings 4,930,398 4,853,617 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 335,868 365,170 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,266,266 5,218,787 Non-controlling interests 25,295 7,322 TOTAL EQUITY 5,291,561 5,226,109 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 46,671,088 $ 46,067,224





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 ASSETS Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 643,926 $ 553,070 $ 619,737 $ 721,659 $ 573,203 Trading securities 6,888,189 1,834,160 1,871,647 1,690,104 1,672,426 Investment securities, net of allowance 251,863 258,965 268,947 282,265 298,567 Available for sale securities 12,949,702 12,580,850 12,480,065 11,664,521 11,333,524 Fair value option securities 122,329 387,784 786,757 1,793,480 1,521,528 Restricted equity securities 280,428 144,415 273,922 429,133 479,687 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 229,631 213,125 288,588 129,708 203,535 Loans: Commercial 13,113,449 13,772,217 14,502,652 14,452,851 14,344,534 Commercial real estate 4,788,393 4,754,269 4,543,511 4,346,886 4,532,649 Paycheck protection program 1,928,665 2,092,933 1,699,369 — — Loans to individuals 3,617,011 3,491,044 3,353,960 3,143,286 3,358,817 Total loans 23,447,518 24,110,463 24,099,492 21,943,023 22,236,000 Allowance for loan losses (414,225 ) (441,831 ) (367,583 ) (250,338 ) (205,417 ) Loans, net of allowance 23,033,293 23,668,632 23,731,909 21,692,685 22,030,583 Total earning assets 44,399,361 39,641,001 40,321,572 38,403,555 38,113,053 Cash and due from banks 742,432 723,826 678,878 669,369 690,806 Derivative contracts, net 553,779 581,839 642,969 376,621 311,542 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 397,354 394,680 391,951 390,009 388,012 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 1,094,198 4,563,301 4,626,307 3,046,111 1,973,604 Other assets 3,200,040 3,027,108 3,095,354 2,834,953 2,736,337 TOTAL ASSETS $ 50,387,164 $ 48,931,755 $ 49,757,031 $ 45,720,618 $ 44,213,354 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 12,136,071 $ 11,929,694 $ 11,489,322 $ 9,232,859 $ 9,612,533 Interest-bearing transaction 20,718,390 19,752,106 18,040,170 16,159,654 14,685,385 Savings 737,360 707,121 656,669 563,821 554,605 Time 1,930,808 2,251,012 2,464,793 2,239,234 2,247,717 Total deposits 35,522,629 34,639,933 32,650,954 28,195,568 27,100,240 Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 2,153,254 2,782,150 5,816,484 3,815,941 4,120,610 Other borrowings 5,193,656 3,382,688 3,527,303 6,542,325 6,247,194 Subordinated debentures 275,998 275,980 275,949 275,932 275,916 Derivative contracts, net 399,476 458,390 836,667 379,342 276,078 Due on unsettled securities purchases 957,642 1,516,880 887,973 960,780 784,174 Other liabilities 656,147 712,674 690,087 642,764 561,654 TOTAL LIABILITIES 45,158,802 43,768,695 44,685,417 40,812,652 39,365,866 Total equity 5,228,362 5,163,060 5,071,614 4,907,966 4,847,488 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 50,387,164 $ 48,931,755 $ 49,757,031 $ 45,720,618 $ 44,213,354





STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest revenue $ 319,020 $ 369,857 $ 1,269,000 $ 1,531,958 Interest expense 21,790 99,608 160,556 419,079 Net interest revenue 297,230 270,249 1,108,444 1,112,879 Provision for credit losses (6,500 ) 19,000 222,592 44,000 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 303,730 251,249 885,852 1,068,879 Other operating revenue: Brokerage and trading revenue 39,506 43,843 221,833 159,826 Transaction card revenue 21,896 22,548 90,182 87,216 Fiduciary and asset management revenue 41,799 45,021 167,445 177,025 Deposit service charges and fees 24,343 27,331 96,805 112,485 Mortgage banking revenue 39,298 25,396 182,360 107,541 Other revenue 14,209 15,283 51,695 58,108 Total fees and commissions 181,051 179,422 810,320 702,201 Other gains (losses), net 5,383 (1,649 ) 7,675 9,351 Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (339 ) (4,644 ) 42,320 14,951 Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 68 (8,328 ) 53,248 15,787 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 6,276 9,297 (79,524 ) (53,517 ) Gain on available for sale securities, net 4,339 4,487 9,910 5,597 Total other operating revenue 196,778 178,585 843,949 694,370 Other operating expense: Personnel 176,198 168,422 688,474 660,565 Business promotion 3,728 8,787 14,511 35,662 Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation 6,000 2,000 9,000 3,000 Professional fees and services 14,254 13,408 53,437 54,861 Net occupancy and equipment 27,875 26,316 112,722 110,275 Insurance 4,006 5,393 19,990 20,906 Data processing and communications 35,061 31,884 135,497 124,983 Printing, postage and supplies 3,805 3,700 15,061 16,517 Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 1,168 2,403 10,709 6,707 Amortization of intangible assets 5,088 5,225 20,443 20,618 Mortgage banking costs 14,765 14,259 56,711 50,685 Other expense 8,713 6,998 29,382 27,602 Total other operating expense 300,661 288,795 1,165,937 1,132,381 Net income before taxes 199,847 141,039 563,864 630,868 Federal and state income taxes 45,138 30,257 128,793 130,183 Net income 154,709 110,782 435,071 500,685 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 485 430 41 (73 ) Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 154,224 $ 110,352 $ 435,030 $ 500,758 Average shares outstanding: Basic 69,489,597 70,295,899 69,840,977 70,787,700 Diluted 69,493,050 70,309,644 69,844,172 70,802,612 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.21 $ 1.56 $ 6.19 $ 7.03 Diluted $ 2.21 $ 1.56 $ 6.19 $ 7.03





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and share data)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Capital: Period-end shareholders' equity $ 5,266,266 $ 5,218,787 $ 5,096,995 $ 5,026,248 $ 4,855,795 Risk weighted assets $ 32,501,807 $ 31,529,826 $ 32,180,602 $ 32,973,242 $ 31,673,425 Risk-based capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 11.94 % 12.07 % 11.44 % 10.98 % 11.39 % Tier 1 11.94 % 12.07 % 11.44 % 10.98 % 11.39 % Total capital 13.81 % 14.05 % 13.43 % 12.65 % 12.94 % Leverage ratio 8.28 % 8.39 % 7.74 % 8.15 % 8.40 % Tangible common equity ratio1 9.02 % 9.02 % 8.79 % 8.39 % 8.98 % Common stock: Book value per share $ 75.62 $ 74.23 $ 72.50 $ 71.49 $ 68.80 Tangible book value per share 58.94 57.64 55.83 54.85 52.17 Market value per share: High $ 73.07 $ 62.86 $ 67.62 $ 87.40 $ 88.28 Low $ 50.09 $ 48.41 $ 37.80 $ 34.57 $ 71.85 Cash dividends paid $ 36,219 $ 35,799 $ 35,769 $ 35,949 $ 36,011 Dividend payout ratio 23.48 % 23.24 % 55.29 % 57.91 % 32.63 % Shares outstanding, net 69,637,600 70,305,833 70,306,690 70,308,532 70,579,598 Stock buy-back program: Shares repurchased 665,100 — — 442,000 280,000 Amount $ 42,450 $ — $ — $ 33,380 $ 22,844 Average price per share $ 63.82 $ — $ — $ 75.52 $ 81.59 Performance ratios (quarter annualized): Return on average assets 1.22 % 1.25 % 0.52 % 0.55 % 0.99 % Return on average equity 11.75 % 11.89 % 5.14 % 5.10 % 9.05 % Net interest margin 2.72 % 2.81 % 2.83 % 2.80 % 2.88 % Efficiency ratio 62.36 % 60.41 % 59.57 % 58.62 % 63.65 % Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: 1 Tangible common equity ratio: Total shareholders' equity $ 5,266,266 $ 5,218,787 $ 5,096,995 $ 5,026,248 $ 4,855,795 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,161,527 1,166,615 1,171,686 1,169,898 1,173,362 Tangible common equity $ 4,104,739 $ 4,052,172 $ 3,925,309 $ 3,856,350 $ 3,682,433 Total assets $ 46,671,088 $ 46,067,224 $ 45,819,874 $ 47,119,162 $ 42,172,021 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,161,527 1,166,615 1,171,686 1,169,898 1,173,362 Tangible assets $ 45,509,561 $ 44,900,609 $ 44,648,188 $ 45,949,264 $ 40,998,659 Tangible common equity ratio 9.02 % 9.02 % 8.79 % 8.39 % 8.98 %





Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Pre-provision net revenue: Net income before taxes $ 199,847 $ 204,644 $ 80,089 $ 79,284 $ 141,039 Provision for expected credit losses (6,500 ) — 135,321 93,771 19,000 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 485 58 (407 ) (95 ) 430 Pre-provision net revenue $ 192,862 $ 204,586 $ 215,817 $ 173,150 $ 159,609 Other data: Tax equivalent interest $ 2,414 $ 2,457 $ 2,630 $ 2,715 $ 2,726 Net unrealized gain on available for sale securities $ 440,814 $ 480,563 $ 487,334 $ 435,989 $ 138,149 Mortgage banking: Mortgage production revenue $ 26,662 $ 38,431 $ 39,185 $ 21,570 $ 9,169 Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 998,435 $ 1,032,472 $ 1,184,249 $ 548,956 $ 855,643 Add: current period-end outstanding commitments 380,637 560,493 546,304 657,570 158,460 Less: prior period end outstanding commitments 560,493 546,304 657,570 158,460 379,377 Total mortgage production volume $ 818,579 $ 1,046,661 $ 1,072,983 $ 1,048,066 $ 634,726 Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale 58 % 54 % 71 % 57 % 57 % Gain on sale margin 3.26 % 3.67 % 3.65 % 2.06 % 1.44 % Mortgage servicing revenue $ 12,636 $ 13,528 $ 14,751 $ 15,597 $ 16,227 Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others 16,518,208 17,434,215 19,319,872 20,416,546 20,856,446 Average mortgage servicing revenue rates 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.31 % Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge: Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net $ (385 ) $ 2,295 $ 21,815 $ 18,371 $ (4,714 ) Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 68 (754 ) (14,459 ) 68,393 (8,328 ) Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights (317 ) 1,541 7,356 86,764 (13,042 ) Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 6,276 3,441 (761 ) (88,480 ) 9,297 Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue 5,959 4,982 6,595 (1,716 ) (3,745 ) Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2 550 1,565 2,702 4,268 1,544 Total economic benefit (cost) of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges $ 6,509 $ 6,547 $ 9,297 $ 2,552 $ (2,201 )

2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.

QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and per share data)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Interest revenue $ 319,020 $ 294,659 $ 306,384 $ 348,937 $ 369,857 Interest expense 21,790 22,909 28,280 87,577 99,608 Net interest revenue 297,230 271,750 278,104 261,360 270,249 Provision for credit losses (6,500 ) — 135,321 93,771 19,000 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 303,730 271,750 142,783 167,589 251,249 Other operating revenue: Brokerage and trading revenue 39,506 69,526 62,022 50,779 43,843 Transaction card revenue 21,896 23,465 22,940 21,881 22,548 Fiduciary and asset management revenue 41,799 39,931 41,257 44,458 45,021 Deposit service charges and fees 24,343 24,286 22,046 26,130 27,331 Mortgage banking revenue 39,298 51,959 53,936 37,167 25,396 Other revenue 14,209 13,698 11,479 12,309 15,283 Total fees and commissions 181,051 222,865 213,680 192,724 179,422 Other gains (losses), net 5,383 6,265 6,768 (10,741 ) (1,649 ) Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (339 ) 2,354 21,885 18,420 (4,644 ) Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 68 (754 ) (14,459 ) 68,393 (8,328 ) Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 6,276 3,441 (761 ) (88,480 ) 9,297 Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net 4,339 (12 ) 5,580 3 4,487 Total other operating revenue 196,778 234,159 232,693 180,319 178,585 Other operating expense: Personnel 176,198 179,860 176,235 156,181 168,422 Business promotion 3,728 2,633 1,935 6,215 8,787 Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation 6,000 — 3,000 — 2,000 Professional fees and services 14,254 14,074 12,161 12,948 13,408 Net occupancy and equipment 27,875 28,111 30,675 26,061 26,316 Insurance 4,006 5,848 5,156 4,980 5,393 Data processing and communications 35,061 34,751 32,942 32,743 31,884 Printing, postage and supplies 3,805 3,482 3,502 4,272 3,700 Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 1,168 6,244 1,766 1,531 2,403 Amortization of intangible assets 5,088 5,071 5,190 5,094 5,225 Mortgage banking costs 14,765 15,803 15,598 10,545 14,259 Other expense 8,713 5,388 7,227 8,054 6,998 Total other operating expense 300,661 301,265 295,387 268,624 288,795 Net income before taxes 199,847 204,644 80,089 79,284 141,039 Federal and state income taxes 45,138 50,552 15,803 17,300 30,257 Net income 154,709 154,092 64,286 61,984 110,782 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 485 58 (407 ) (95 ) 430 Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 154,224 $ 154,034 $ 64,693 $ 62,079 $ 110,352 Average shares outstanding: Basic 69,489,597 69,877,866 69,876,043 70,123,685 70,295,899 Diluted 69,493,050 69,879,290 69,877,467 70,130,166 70,309,644 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.21 $ 2.19 $ 0.92 $ 0.88 $ 1.56 Diluted $ 2.21 $ 2.19 $ 0.92 $ 0.88 $ 1.56





LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(In thousands)

Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Commercial: Services $ 3,508,583 $ 3,545,825 $ 3,779,881 $ 3,955,748 $ 3,832,031 Energy 3,469,194 3,717,101 3,974,174 4,111,676 3,973,377 Healthcare 3,305,990 3,325,790 3,289,343 3,165,096 3,033,916 General business 2,793,768 2,976,990 3,115,112 3,563,455 3,192,326 Total commercial 13,077,535 13,565,706 14,158,510 14,795,975 14,031,650 Commercial real estate: Multifamily 1,328,045 1,387,461 1,407,107 1,282,457 1,265,562 Office 1,085,257 1,099,563 973,995 962,004 928,379 Industrial 810,510 792,389 723,005 728,026 856,117 Retail 796,223 786,211 780,467 774,198 775,521 Residential construction and land development 119,394 121,258 136,911 138,958 150,879 Other commercial real estate 559,109 506,818 532,659 564,442 457,325 Total commercial real estate 4,698,538 4,693,700 4,554,144 4,450,085 4,433,783 Paycheck protection program 1,682,310 2,097,325 2,081,428 — — Loans to individuals: Residential mortgage 1,863,003 1,849,144 1,813,442 1,844,555 1,886,378 Residential mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 408,687 384,247 322,269 197,889 197,794 Personal 1,277,447 1,213,178 1,226,097 1,175,466 1,201,382 Total loans to individuals 3,549,137 3,446,569 3,361,808 3,217,910 3,285,554 Total $ 23,007,520 $ 23,803,300 $ 24,155,890 $ 22,463,970 $ 21,750,987





LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands)

Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Texas: Commercial $ 5,445,132 $ 5,545,158 $ 5,771,691 $ 6,350,690 $ 6,174,894 Commercial real estate 1,500,250 1,499,630 1,389,547 1,296,266 1,259,117 Paycheck protection program 501,079 614,970 612,133 — — Loans to individuals 854,700 792,994 748,474 756,634 727,175 Total Texas 8,301,161 8,452,752 8,521,845 8,403,590 8,161,186 Oklahoma: Commercial 4,381,569 4,901,666 5,086,934 3,886,086 3,454,825 Commercial real estate 628,727 647,228 636,021 593,473 631,026 Paycheck protection program 413,108 487,247 442,518 — — Loans to individuals 2,054,205 2,036,452 1,967,665 1,788,518 1,854,864 Total Oklahoma 7,477,609 8,072,593 8,133,138 6,268,077 5,940,715 Colorado: Commercial 1,554,670 1,501,821 1,600,382 2,181,309 2,169,598 Commercial real estate 877,610 890,746 937,742 955,608 927,826 Paycheck protection program 377,111 494,910 488,279 — — Loans to individuals 263,872 257,345 264,872 268,674 276,939 Total Colorado 3,073,263 3,144,822 3,291,275 3,405,591 3,374,363 Arizona: Commercial 1,014,958 956,047 1,036,862 1,396,582 1,307,073 Commercial real estate 718,548 692,987 689,121 714,161 728,832 Paycheck protection program 211,725 272,114 318,961 — — Loans to individuals 177,900 166,115 177,066 181,821 186,539 Total Arizona 2,123,131 2,087,263 2,222,010 2,292,564 2,222,444 Kansas/Missouri: Commercial 400,555 414,038 404,860 556,255 527,872 Commercial real estate 366,409 352,241 314,504 310,799 322,541 Paycheck protection program 56,011 80,230 76,724 — — Loans to individuals 105,755 96,358 102,577 116,734 131,069 Total Kansas/Missouri 928,730 942,867 898,665 983,788 981,482 New Mexico: Commercial 195,846 157,322 182,688 327,164 305,320 Commercial real estate 471,310 471,505 455,574 434,150 402,148 Paycheck protection program 109,881 133,244 128,058 — — Loans to individuals 75,665 79,890 83,470 87,110 90,257 Total New Mexico 852,702 841,961 849,790 848,424 797,725 Arkansas: Commercial 84,805 89,654 75,093 97,889 92,068 Commercial real estate 135,684 139,363 131,635 145,628 162,293 Paycheck protection program 13,395 14,610 14,755 — — Loans to individuals 17,040 17,415 17,684 18,419 18,711 Total Arkansas 250,924 261,042 239,167 261,936 273,072 TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 23,007,520 $ 23,803,300 $ 24,155,890 $ 22,463,970 $ 21,750,987

Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.

DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands)

Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Oklahoma: Demand $ 4,328,619 $ 4,493,691 $ 4,378,559 $ 3,669,558 $ 3,257,337 Interest-bearing: Transaction 12,603,603 12,586,401 11,438,489 9,955,697 8,574,912 Savings 420,996 401,062 387,557 329,631 306,194 Time 1,134,453 1,081,176 1,330,619 1,137,802 1,125,446 Total interest-bearing 14,159,052 14,068,639 13,156,665 11,423,130 10,006,552 Total Oklahoma 18,487,671 18,562,330 17,535,224 15,092,688 13,263,889 Texas: Demand 3,450,468 3,152,393 3,070,955 2,767,399 2,757,376 Interest-bearing: Transaction 3,800,482 3,482,603 3,358,090 2,874,362 2,911,731 Savings 139,173 136,787 128,892 115,039 102,456 Time 383,062 438,337 476,867 505,565 495,343 Total interest-bearing 4,322,717 4,057,727 3,963,849 3,494,966 3,509,530 Total Texas 7,773,185 7,210,120 7,034,804 6,262,365 6,266,906 Colorado: Demand 2,168,404 2,057,603 2,096,075 1,579,764 1,729,674 Interest-bearing: Transaction 2,170,485 1,861,763 1,816,604 1,759,384 1,769,037 Savings 69,384 68,230 67,477 58,000 53,307 Time 208,778 226,780 254,845 279,105 283,517 Total interest-bearing 2,448,647 2,156,773 2,138,926 2,096,489 2,105,861 Total Colorado 4,617,051 4,214,376 4,235,001 3,676,253 3,835,535 New Mexico: Demand 941,074 964,908 965,877 750,052 623,722 Interest-bearing: Transaction 733,007 713,418 752,565 563,891 558,493 Savings 91,646 85,463 80,242 67,553 63,999 Time 186,307 200,525 222,370 235,778 238,140 Total interest-bearing 1,010,960 999,406 1,055,177 867,222 860,632 Total New Mexico 1,952,034 1,964,314 2,021,054 1,617,274 1,484,354 Arizona: Demand 905,201 928,671 985,757 665,396 681,268 Interest-bearing: Transaction 768,220 771,319 780,500 729,603 684,929 Savings 12,174 11,498 15,669 8,832 10,314 Time 32,721 36,929 42,318 47,081 49,676 Total interest-bearing 813,115 819,746 838,487 785,516 744,919 Total Arizona 1,718,316 1,748,417 1,824,244 1,450,912 1,426,187





Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Kansas/Missouri: Demand 426,738 405,360 427,795 318,985 384,533 Interest-bearing: Transaction 960,237 616,797 526,635 537,552 784,574 Savings 16,286 15,520 15,033 12,888 12,169 Time 14,610 16,430 17,746 19,137 17,877 Total interest-bearing 991,133 648,747 559,414 569,577 814,620 Total Kansas/Missouri 1,417,871 1,054,107 987,209 888,562 1,199,153 Arkansas: Demand 45,834 44,712 67,147 70,428 27,381 Interest-bearing: Transaction 122,388 164,439 177,535 175,803 108,076 Savings 2,333 2,389 2,101 1,862 1,837 Time 7,197 7,796 7,995 8,005 7,850 Total interest-bearing 131,918 174,624 187,631 185,670 117,763 Total Arkansas 177,752 219,336 254,778 256,098 145,144 TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 36,143,880 $ 34,973,000 $ 33,892,314 $ 29,244,152 $ 27,621,168





NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.07 % 1.33 % 1.62 % Trading securities 2.02 % 1.92 % 2.46 % 2.89 % 3.19 % Investment securities, net of allowance 4.88 % 4.85 % 4.77 % 4.73 % 4.69 % Available for sale securities 1.98 % 2.11 % 2.29 % 2.48 % 2.52 % Fair value option securities 2.27 % 1.92 % 2.00 % 2.67 % 2.62 % Restricted equity securities 3.25 % 2.53 % 2.75 % 5.49 % 5.37 % Residential mortgage loans held for sale 2.75 % 3.01 % 3.10 % 3.50 % 3.55 % Loans 3.68 % 3.60 % 3.63 % 4.50 % 4.75 % Allowance for loan losses Loans, net of allowance 3.75 % 3.67 % 3.69 % 4.55 % 4.80 % Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets 2.92 % 3.04 % 3.12 % 3.73 % 3.93 % COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.89 % 1.00 % Savings 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Time 0.89 % 1.13 % 1.36 % 1.83 % 1.94 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.19 % 0.26 % 0.34 % 0.98 % 1.09 % Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 0.28 % 0.17 % 0.14 % 1.14 % 1.56 % Other borrowings 0.42 % 0.43 % 0.56 % 1.66 % 2.01 % Subordinated debt 4.87 % 4.89 % 5.16 % 5.30 % 5.40 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.37 % 1.19 % 1.40 % Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread 2.64 % 2.73 % 2.75 % 2.54 % 2.53 % Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.26 % 0.35 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 2.72 % 2.81 % 2.83 % 2.80 % 2.88 %

Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.

CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccruing loans: Commercial: Energy $ 125,059 $ 126,816 $ 162,989 $ 96,448 $ 91,722 Services 25,598 25,817 21,032 8,425 7,483 Healthcare 3,645 3,645 3,645 4,070 4,480 General business 12,857 13,675 14,333 9,681 11,731 Total commercial 167,159 169,953 201,999 118,624 115,416 Commercial real estate 27,246 12,952 13,956 8,545 27,626 Loans to individuals: Permanent mortgage 32,228 31,599 33,098 30,721 31,522 Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 7,741 6,397 6,110 5,005 6,100 Personal 319 252 233 277 287 Total loans to individuals 40,288 38,248 39,441 36,003 37,909 Total nonaccruing loans $ 234,693 $ 221,153 $ 255,396 $ 163,172 $ 180,951 Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 151,775 142,770 114,571 91,757 92,452 Real estate and other repossessed assets 90,526 52,847 35,330 36,744 20,359 Total nonperforming assets $ 476,994 $ 416,770 $ 405,297 $ 291,673 $ 293,762 Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 317,478 267,603 284,616 194,911 195,210 Accruing loans 90 days past due1 10,369 7,684 10,992 3,706 7,680 Gross charge-offs $ 18,251 $ 26,661 $ 15,570 $ 18,917 $ 14,268 Recoveries (1,592 ) (4,232 ) (1,491 ) (1,696 ) (1,816 ) Net charge-offs $ 16,659 $ 22,429 $ 14,079 $ 17,221 $ 12,452 Provision for loan losses $ (14,478 ) $ 6,609 $ 134,365 $ 95,964 $ 18,779 Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments 8,952 (4,950 ) 4,405 3,377 221 Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking acitivities2 (923 ) (770 ) (3,575 ) (6,020 ) — Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio2 (51 ) (889 ) 126 450 — Total provision for credit losses $ (6,500 ) $ — $ 135,321 $ 93,771 $ 19,000





Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 1.69 % 1.76 % 1.80 % 1.40 % 0.97 % Allowance for loan losses to period end loans excluding PPP loans3 1.82 % 1.93 % 1.97 % 1.40 % 0.97 % Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans 1.85 % 1.88 % 1.94 % 1.53 % 0.98 % Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans excluding PPP loans3 2.00 % 2.06 % 2.12 % 1.53 % 0.98 % Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets 2.07 % 1.75 % 1.68 % 1.30 % 1.35 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.28 % 0.37 % 0.23 % 0.31 % 0.22 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans excluding PPP loans3 0.31 % 0.41 % 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.22 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1 171.24 % 195.47 % 174.74 % 199.35 % 120.54 % Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans1 187.51 % 208.49 % 187.94 % 217.38 % 121.44 %

1 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.

2 Included in Provision for credit losses effective with implementation of CECL on January 1, 2020.

3 Metric meaningful due to the unique characteristics and short-term nature of the PPP loans.

SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratios)