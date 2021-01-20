 

Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Oncology Clinical Development Veteran Dr. Kapil Dhingra to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kapil Dhingra to its Board of Directors. Dr. Dhingra has more than 30 years’ experience in oncology clinical research and drug development, including as Vice President, Head of the Oncology Disease Biology Leadership Team and Head of Oncology Clinical Development at Hoffmann-La Roche (“Roche”). He has served as a clinical and strategic advisor to Black Diamond since 2017.

“I am delighted to welcome Kapil to the Black Diamond Board of Directors,” said Robert A. Ingram, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Black Diamond Therapeutics. “Kapil brings substantial oncology drug development experience, and his insights and perspectives will be of tremendous benefit as Black Diamond pursues its vision of becoming a leader in the field of precision medicine.”

“We are excited to welcome Kapil to our Board at this important time for Black Diamond,” said David M. Epstein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Black Diamond Therapeutics. “Kapil is a recognized leader in the biopharmaceutical industry and has been an important advisor to the Company for several years. His clinical development expertise will be critical as we advance BDTX-189, BDTX-1535, and our broader pipeline of MasterKey inhibitor product candidates through clinical development.”

“Black Diamond has the potential to transform the landscape of oncology therapeutics, and I am thrilled to join Black Diamond’s Board,” said Dr. Dhingra. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and Black Diamond’s dynamic leadership team to advance innovative precision oncology solutions for patients who lack sufficient targeted treatment options.”

Dr. Dhingra is an accomplished medical oncologist and pharmaceutical executive with a proven track record in academic research, patient care, and drug development. From 1999 to 2008, Dr. Dhingra served at Roche, including as Vice President, Head of the Oncology Disease Biology Leadership Team and Head of Oncology Clinical Development, during which he led numerous drug approvals, including Herceptin, Tarceva, and Avastin. Prior to joining Roche, he worked in the oncology clinical development group at Eli Lilly and Company.

