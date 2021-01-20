Equus Shareholders Grant Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election and Increase Authorized Shares

Authorization Prepares Company for Potential Transformative Transaction

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS) (“Equus” or the “Company”) today announced that the majority of its shareholders have authorized the Company’s Board of Directors (hereinafter, the “Board”) to: (i) cause the Company’s withdrawal of its election to be classifed as a business development company (“BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as part of a potential strategic transformation of Equus into an operating company; and (ii) increase the Company’s authorized shares of common and preferred stock from 50 million to 100 million shares, and from 5 million to 10 million shares, respectively.



Over the past several years, the Company has examined a number of potential transactions in a variety of sectors , including energy, natural resources, containers and packaging, real estate, media, technology, and telecommunications. These reviews have included consideration of potential strategic transactions to maximize value to shareholders as an operating company not subject to the 1940 Act. The authorization granted by the Company’s stockholders allows the Board to: (i) withdraw the Company’s BDC authorization on or prior to August 31, 2021 as part of a potential strategic transformation of Equus into an operating company and, (ii) increase the number of authorized shares of common and preferred stock to enable the Company to have greater flexibility to consider a wider range of potential acquisition targets and associated financing options. Although Equus has been authorized to withdraw and terminate the Company’s BDC election under the 1940 Act, it will not submit any such withdrawal unless and until Equus has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an operating company.

Risks and Uncertainties

The outbreak of Covid-19 in the United States in February 2020 and its subsequent resurgence in 2021 has presented a number of challenges to achieving the Company’s operational and strategic objectives. Government travel bans, border closures and directives on social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates have made it difficult to conduct in-person due diligence examinations, negotiations, and other functions which are endemic to the interpersonal nature of private equity investing in addition to the mergers and acquisitions process. Should these disruptions and restrictions on travel continue throughout 2021 as a result of Covid-19, the Company cannot, therefore, give assurance that its endeavors to pursue a transformative transaction will not be materially adversely affected thereby.