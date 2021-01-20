 

Equus Shareholders Grant Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election and Increase Authorized Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

Authorization Prepares Company for Potential Transformative Transaction

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS) (“Equus” or the “Company”) today announced that the majority of its shareholders have authorized the Company’s Board of Directors (hereinafter, the “Board”) to: (i) cause the Company’s withdrawal of its election to be classifed as a business development company (“BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as part of a potential strategic transformation of Equus into an operating company; and (ii) increase the Company’s authorized shares of common and preferred stock from 50 million to 100 million shares, and from 5 million to 10 million shares, respectively.

Over the past several years, the Company has examined a number of potential transactions in a variety of sectors , including energy, natural resources, containers and packaging, real estate, media, technology, and telecommunications. These reviews have included consideration of potential strategic transactions to maximize value to shareholders as an operating company not subject to the 1940 Act. The authorization granted by the Company’s stockholders allows the Board to: (i) withdraw the Company’s BDC authorization on or prior to August 31, 2021 as part of a potential strategic transformation of Equus into an operating company and, (ii) increase the number of authorized shares of common and preferred stock to enable the Company to have greater flexibility to consider a wider range of potential acquisition targets and associated financing options. Although Equus has been authorized to withdraw and terminate the Company’s BDC election under the 1940 Act, it will not submit any such withdrawal unless and until Equus has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an operating company.

Risks and Uncertainties

The outbreak of Covid-19 in the United States in February 2020 and its subsequent resurgence in 2021 has presented a number of challenges to achieving the Company’s operational and strategic objectives. Government travel bans, border closures and directives on social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates have made it difficult to conduct in-person due diligence examinations, negotiations, and other functions which are endemic to the interpersonal nature of private equity investing in addition to the mergers and acquisitions process. Should these disruptions and restrictions on travel continue throughout 2021 as a result of Covid-19, the Company cannot, therefore, give assurance that its endeavors to pursue a transformative transaction will not be materially adversely affected thereby.

Seite 1 von 2


EQUUS TOTAL RET/SH jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equus Shareholders Grant Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election and Increase Authorized Shares Authorization Prepares Company for Potential Transformative TransactionHOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS) (“Equus” or the “Company”) today announced that the majority of its shareholders have authorized …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Riot Blockchain Announces S19 Pro Antminer Fleet Expansion
Novan Provides Enrollment Update and Announces New Corporate Headquarters
Alpha Lithium Receives Drilling License for Phase Two of Drilling at Tolillar Lithium Project in ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Equus Receives Initial Payment From Sale of Its Interest in PalletOne, Inc.
29.12.20
Equus Announces Completion of Sale of Its Interest in PalletOne, Inc.