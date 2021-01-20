 

Intema diversifies with acquisition of HypeX

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 13:53  |  19   |   |   

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent on January 19, 2021 to acquire (the “Acquisition”) all of the issued and outstanding shares of HypeX.gg Plateforme de Jeux Sociaux Inc. (“HypeX”). HypeX is an Esports platform with 50,000 registered users, specializing in tournament organization, API-based stat aggregation, social function integration and endemic/non-endemic advertising.

“We believe that Esports and iGaming, which have been fast-growing markets in the last few years, could be major vectors of growth, and the acquisition of HypeX is a first step into this diversification of verticals for Intema,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “Our strategy is to acquire complementary businesses with strong management teams that will be able to operate autonomously. We will provide them with financial and high-level management support to ensure that we achieve our overall growth objectives. This new vertical would also provide cross-selling opportunities for Intema through our existing digital marketing activities.”

Evan Ryer, President of HypeX, added: “As we continue to grow our user base, our focus continues to be on providing exceptional user experience and engagement to drive growth and build value for all of our stakeholders. We are in a great position to capture new users and expand our portfolio through our proprietary online platform, and look forward to the continued success in 2021. The future is now.”

Terms of letter of intent

To acquire HypeX, Intema will make a cash payment of $75,000 and issue 1,625,000 common shares (each a “Share”) of Intema to the HypeX shareholders. 75% of the Shares will be subject to a voluntary escrow, whereby 25% will become unrestricted six (6) months following the closing (the “Closing”) of the Acquisition; and 50% one (1) year following the Closing.

In order to retain talent, Intema will also allocate a total of 2,500,000 stock options of Intema, to be granted to HypeX’s employees and management in accordance with the term of Intema’s stock option plan, and subject to a vesting period of four (4) years.

As a condition to the Closing, Evan Ryer, HypeX’s President, and David Levy, the company’s CTO, will enter into employment contracts with Intema for a term of three (3) years.

The Acquisition is at arm’s length and is subject to due diligence by Intema, the signing of a definitive agreement and approval by the regulatory authorities, including the TSX Venture Exchange.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intema diversifies with acquisition of HypeX MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent on January 19, 2021 to acquire (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Riot Blockchain Announces S19 Pro Antminer Fleet Expansion
Novan Provides Enrollment Update and Announces New Corporate Headquarters
Alpha Lithium Receives Drilling License for Phase Two of Drilling at Tolillar Lithium Project in ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board