Intema diversifies with acquisition of HypeX

“We believe that Esports and iGaming, which have been fast-growing markets in the last few years, could be major vectors of growth, and the acquisition of HypeX is a first step into this diversification of verticals for Intema,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “Our strategy is to acquire complementary businesses with strong management teams that will be able to operate autonomously. We will provide them with financial and high-level management support to ensure that we achieve our overall growth objectives. This new vertical would also provide cross-selling opportunities for Intema through our existing digital marketing activities.”

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“ Intema ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent on January 19, 2021 to acquire (the “ Acquisition ”) all of the issued and outstanding shares of HypeX.gg Plateforme de Jeux Sociaux Inc. (“ HypeX ”). HypeX is an Esports platform with 50,000 registered users, specializing in tournament organization, API-based stat aggregation, social function integration and endemic/non-endemic advertising.

Evan Ryer, President of HypeX, added: “As we continue to grow our user base, our focus continues to be on providing exceptional user experience and engagement to drive growth and build value for all of our stakeholders. We are in a great position to capture new users and expand our portfolio through our proprietary online platform, and look forward to the continued success in 2021. The future is now.”

Terms of letter of intent

To acquire HypeX, Intema will make a cash payment of $75,000 and issue 1,625,000 common shares (each a “Share”) of Intema to the HypeX shareholders. 75% of the Shares will be subject to a voluntary escrow, whereby 25% will become unrestricted six (6) months following the closing (the “Closing”) of the Acquisition; and 50% one (1) year following the Closing.

In order to retain talent, Intema will also allocate a total of 2,500,000 stock options of Intema, to be granted to HypeX’s employees and management in accordance with the term of Intema’s stock option plan, and subject to a vesting period of four (4) years.

As a condition to the Closing, Evan Ryer, HypeX’s President, and David Levy, the company’s CTO, will enter into employment contracts with Intema for a term of three (3) years.

The Acquisition is at arm’s length and is subject to due diligence by Intema, the signing of a definitive agreement and approval by the regulatory authorities, including the TSX Venture Exchange.