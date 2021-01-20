Zurvita Welcomes Former Soccer Defender and Commentator Marcelo Balboa as Zurvita Endorser

“We’re thrilled to welcome Marcelo into the Zurvita family. He’s a true talent and legend within the soccer world as a Hall of Famer and commentator who has made a big impact in his community. His passion for health, fitness and the youth – as a head soccer coach and mentor –speaks to our core values as a company and brand,” said Mike Vaught, vice president of leadership development at Zurvita.

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurvita, Inc., (OTC ZRVT) (“Zurvita”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurvita Holdings, Inc., (collectively, “Zurvita” or the “Company”) a premier health and wellness multilevel marketing company , announced today that former professional soccer defender and commentator Marcelo Balboa, will be representing the company as an official Zurvita endorser.

As a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame and the Colorado Hall of Fame, Marcelo joins Zurvita from a highly successful professional soccer and broadcasting career. The two-time All-American played defender in three World Cups with the U.S. National Team while playing professionally in Mexico and the U.S. with the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer (MLS). Named the U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year in 1992 and 1994, he retired shortly after in 2002 to embark on a professional broadcasting career. Since 2003, he has worked as a reporter, announcer, commentator and soccer analyst for ESPN and ABC and MLS games on HDNet and Altitude, as well as FIFA World Cup games on Univision.

When he’s not broadcasting, he sits as the head coach of a local youth soccer team in Colorado – giving back to his community through mentorship and athletic development.

Marcelo joins Zurvita as the fifth Zurvita endorser. Zurvita has also recently welcomed Vince Welch, broadcaster; Jenn Hildreth, play-by-play announcer; Kyndra de St. Aubin, former Division I soccer player and color commentator; and Deshuan Watson, professional quarterback and Zurvita’s National Spokesperson. All five come at an integral time to the Company as it continues to grow its brand awareness, leadership and product innovation within the health and wellness industry.

About Zurvita

Zurvita is a global network marketing company centered in health and wellness products, founded in 2008. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the Company’s mission is to empower people to believe in themselves and take control of their health and happiness.

