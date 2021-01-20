Clarivate Plc to Change NYSE Ticker Symbol to "CLVT" on February 1, 2021

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will change to "CLVT" from "CCC." Trading under the new ticker symbol will begin on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO said: "Since going public in May 2019, we have undergone tremendous transformation and growth. We are excited to be able to better align the Clarivate name with our new stock symbol 'CLVT', which provides improved visibility with public investors and across all our stakeholders."