 

Clarivate Plc to Change NYSE Ticker Symbol to "CLVT" on February 1, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will change to "CLVT" from "CCC." Trading under the new ticker symbol will begin on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO said: "Since going public in May 2019, we have undergone tremendous transformation and growth. We are excited to be able to better align the Clarivate name with our new stock symbol 'CLVT', which provides improved visibility with public investors and across all our stakeholders."

No action is needed from Clarivate current stockholders relative to the ticker symbol change. The common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE and the CUSIP will remain unchanged as G21810109.

About Clarivate 

Clarivate is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions. Covering scientific and academic research, pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare intelligence and intellectual property services, we help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com. 

Category: Financial

Source: Clarivate Plc 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Analytics.jpg  

Clarivate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clarivate Plc to Change NYSE Ticker Symbol to "CLVT" on February 1, 2021 LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will change to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Royal Caribbean Group Enters Definitive Agreement to Sell its Azamara Brand to Sycamore Partners
Seaspan Announces Contemplated Sustainability-Linked Bond Issue
Food testing labs gain productivity boost with new 3M Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
TOOQ Solutions Partners With NetFoundry To Transform Retailing With AI Solutions Deployed At The ...
UV Sanitizer Travel Wand Market Size Worth $209.9 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Cobwebs Technologies Discusses the European Commission's New Counter-Terrorism Agenda and How It ...
Masdar enters strategic agreement with Emirates NBD Asset Management to provide services for UAE's ...
Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Size Worth $138.5 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Autonomous Ships Market worth $14.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Production Results
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
NIDA-Funded Study Evaluating Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Plus Bupropion for the ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:15 Uhr
Clarivate Enhances Cortellis CMC Intelligence Platform with Addition of Comprehensive Biologics Content