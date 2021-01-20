 

Channing Martin Jones Appointed CSG’s First Chief Diversity and Social Responsibility Officer

CSG today announced the appointment of Channing Martin Jones to lead as the company’s first chief diversity and social responsibility officer. Ms. Jones is an experienced and dynamic diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leader who has held prominent positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the US Department of State, and the US Office of Personnel Management.

Jones brings an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion matched with collective and individual action that together have transformed the communities and businesses she has touched throughout her career.

“Our people and our culture are the foundation of CSG’s long-term success and accelerated growth,” said Brian Shepherd, president and CEO, CSG.

“As a global technology leader with employees and customers all around the world, diversity and inclusion are critical to our business success. Channing’s track record of helping organizations implement systemic changes that promote inclusion and reduce disparity gaps will help CSG build a culture of equity in everything we do. We are thrilled to have her join our leadership team as we grow into the best version of CSG possible,” he added.

Serving as CSG’s first c-suite executive in her area of expertise, Ms. Jones is dedicated to bringing a fresh approach to equity and inclusion that emphasizes the importance of being seen, heard, and valued across the company. Her vision intertwines the removal of challenges and barriers, replacing them with a clear and equitable distribution of opportunities, rewards, and consequences. She will strive to create a culture and environment within CSG that leverages both differences and similarities to help make employees and business operations better, while supporting the company’s innovative spirit, rapid growth, and evolution.

“Today, against the backdrop of a global pandemic and social injustice, it is imperative for organizations to invest in an equity and inclusion strategy that promotes shared ownership across its entire enterprise. One that possesses flexibility to meet the needs of employees and clients, while providing a culture where everyone is seen and heard,” said Ms. Jones. “I am thrilled to see CSG, its board and its leadership embrace this vision, and it is an absolute honor to join this company and be a part of its amazing journey of inclusion, growth and innovation.”

About Channing Martin Jones

Ms. Jones has spent her career promoting DEI in the workplace, developing and executing innovative programs, providing thought leadership, building relationships across all levels of the organization and engaging publicly with community partners and customers in order to grow and sustain inclusive and equitable workplace cultures.

Prior to CSG, Ms. Jones directed DEI strategy, operations and outcomes as Diversity and Inclusion Manager at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. She also worked as Diversity Lead and Strategic Planner for the US Department of State and the Diversity Recruitment and Assessment Manager for the US Office of Personnel Management.

Ms. Jones holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master of Science in Public Policy and Management from Heinz College at Carnegie-Mellon University. She will be based in CSG’s Chicago office.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, Maximus, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

