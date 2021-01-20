 

Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Appointment of Jas Sood to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 14:00   

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets (“Ondas” or the “Company”), announced today the appointment of Jaspreet (Jas) Sood to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective January 19, 2021.

Jas Sood (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Sood is a seasoned technology executive with proven expertise across many different corporate functions over her 25-year career in enterprise IT markets. Since 2007, Ms. Sood has held a variety of executive level positions within Hewlett Packard Enterprise (“HPE”) (NYSE: HPE), and its predecessor companies in the areas of sales, business operations, strategy, product GTM, and finance. She currently serves as the North America Sales Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure and Services, and is responsible for business performance related to Servers, Storage, AI-based Supercomputing, and Services.

Ms. Sood holds an MBA with an emphasis in Technology Management from Pepperdine University and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of California, Irvine. In 2018, 2019, and 2020, she was honored as a “CRN Power 100 Woman of the Channel” and is routinely featured as a guest speaker at various technology industry events.

“Jas is an exceptionally talented executive who brings incredible leadership experience and valuable relationships to our Company which will help us execute our MC-IoT growth plan,” said Eric Brock, CEO and Chairman of Ondas Holdings. “We are delighted to have her join our Board as an independent director. We are confident that her enterprise technology experience will prove invaluable as we build the partner ecosystem around our FullMAX platform.”

“I am very excited to join the Ondas team at this important juncture as it scales large industrial markets with its disruptive MC-IoT technology platform,” said Ms. Sood. “I look forward to working with Eric and his management team as we drive broader platform adoption and continue to build value for customers.”

Also on January 19, 2021, Thomas V. Bushey resigned as the Company’s President. Mr. Bushey will continue to serve on the Company’s Board, and will serve as a consultant to the Company. Stewart Kantor, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer, was appointed as the Company’s President.

