Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company and Tupelo Honey Announce Partnership

Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV, said, “We are thrilled to kick off 2021 by announcing our media partnership with Tupelo Honey, one of the most widely respected production companies in the country. With our connection to pro football and through our partnerships with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL Alumni Association, we have direct access to content and resources. Couple this with Tupelo Honey’s award-winning production capabilities, and we believe this partnership will create significant value for both our shareholders and sports fans alike.”

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, media and entertainment company centered around the power of professional football, and Tupelo Honey, one of the nation’s largest independent production companies, are pleased to announce the formation of a media partnership. The partnership will entail both companies working together to produce INSPIRED: Heroes of Change, an unscripted series that will celebrate inspirational current and former professional football players who have used their platform to help those in need as well as bring their communities together.

Cary Glotzer, CEO of Tupelo Honey, stated, “We’re so excited to share the great work and often untold stories of current and former NFL players and how they are impacting all Americans coast to coast in a positive way. Combining the assets of Tupelo with the strength of HOFV’s brand partnerships, access to content, and original programming expertise, together we will produce high-quality, compelling media that will inspire.”

Olivia Steier, Executive Vice President of Content Development/Distribution at HOFV, stated, “We are very excited to develop INSPIRED: Heroes of Change alongside Tupelo Honey. There are many current and former professional football players who have used their platform to help those in need as well as bring their communities together, and the success of their efforts deserve to be seen and heard. We look forward to telling these stories through this unscripted series and collaborating with Tupelo Honey on many more projects in the future.”

Tupelo Honey, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN), produces hundreds of live events each year and works with a variety of both collegiate and professional sports organizations including multiple NFL teams, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (“NCAA”), Major League Soccer (“MLS”), American Cornhole League (“ACL”), Professional Fighters League (“PFL”), and many others. In its partnership with Swirl Films, Tupelo has created original programming for networks across multiple platforms and in a variety of genres, including reality television, documentaries, music, lifestyle, talk shows and award shows.

Executive Producers for INSPIRED: Heroes of Change will be Mr. Glotzer, Ms. Steier, Sandy Breland, SVP of Gray Television, and Scott Langerman, EVP of Media Business Development for HOFV.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Tupelo Honey

Tupelo Honey is a full-service production company with over 24 years of experience in sports, music and entertainment. One of the nation’s largest independent production companies, Tupelo Honey produces live network broadcasts, live streams, REMI live video productions, documentaries, reality programming, commercials, branded entertainment, promos and digital content. Featuring offices in New York, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Nashville and Charlotte, Tupelo’s Emmy Award-winning staff creates content across all linear, digital, OTT and social media platforms. Tupelo Honey is owned by Gray Television, Inc., a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality television stations in 94 markets across the country. For more information, please visit www.tupelohoney.net.

