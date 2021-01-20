 

Lithium Americas Prices US$350 Million Underwritten Public Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 15,909,091 shares of its common stock (the “Common Shares”) at a price to the public of US$22.00 per Common Share (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$350 million.

The Offering is being conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity, as lead book-running manager, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI and Stifel, as joint book-running managers, and National Bank Financial and Cormark Securities, as co-managers (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to 2,272,727 additional Common Shares (the “Over-Allotment Option”) at the Issue Price, exercisable, in whole or in part, for up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering.

Closing is expected to occur on January 22, 2021 and is subject customary closing conditions, including approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

The Offering will be made by way of a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s existing Canadian base shelf prospectus (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) and the Company’s United States registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”). The Offering is being made in the United States and in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec. The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important information about the Company and the proposed Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement and the other documents the Company has filed before making an investment decision. The final Canadian Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Canadian Base Shelf Prospectus) will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The final U.S. Prospectus Supplement (together with the Registration Statement) will be available on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Canadian Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Canadian Base Shelf Prospectus) and the U.S. Prospectus Supplement (together with the Registration Statement) may be obtained, when available, upon request by contacting the Company or Canaccord Genuity, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (617) 371-3900 or by email at prospectus@cgf.com. The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to fund development of the Thacker Pass lithium project and for general corporate and working capital purposes, as further described in the Prospectus Supplement.

