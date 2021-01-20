 

DLH to Announce First Quarter FY21 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare and human services provider to the federal government, will release its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2020 on February 2, 2021 after the market closes. DLH will then host a conference call for the investment community the next morning, February 3, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, during which members of senior management will make a brief presentation focused on the financial results and operating trends. A question-and-answer session will follow. 

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256.  Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call.  A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID 10151104.   

About DLH
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) is a comprehensive health solutions and services provider that delivers a full range of technology-enabled health services across various civilian agencies, the military health system, and the Veterans Administration. The Company’s services range from providing virtual pharmacy health consultation for CHAMPVA beneficiaries to veteran pharmacy fulfillment and medical logistics; conducting scientific research and clinical trials toward disease prevention and health promotion; performing medical research and development and enhancing health information technology systems (including telemedicine and electronic health records); and evaluating policy deployment and compliance with applicable protocols and guidelines, with a goal of enhancing the Company’s readiness posture while providing safe, effective and integrated solutions and services to the public, armed service members, and veterans who have secured this nation’s freedom. DLH has over 2,200 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Contact: Chris Witty
Phone: 646-438-9385
Email: cwitty@darrowir.com


