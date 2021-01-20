DLH to Announce First Quarter FY21 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare and human services provider to the federal government, will release its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2020 on February 2, 2021 after the market closes. DLH will then host a conference call for the investment community the next morning, February 3, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, during which members of senior management will make a brief presentation focused on the financial results and operating trends. A question-and-answer session will follow.



Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256. Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID 10151104.