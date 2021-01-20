 

ENZO BIOCHEM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FORMS NEW CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND PLANNING & SUCCESSION COMMITTEES

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 14:14  |  49   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced that the Enzo Board of Directors has formed two new committees to support strategy related to targeting and execution of new business opportunities and development and support for new members of the leadership team within the Company. The establishment of the new board committees follows Enzo’s recent announcement of quarterly organic growth of 47% on a year-over-year basis, EBITDA of approximately $1 million, and anticipation of setting the company on track to achieve full year profitability from operations.

The newly formed Corporate Development Committee is led by newly elected board member Ian Walters, MD & MBA, and independent board member Dov Perlysky, MBA. They will evaluate and provide guidance to the Company on acquisition, divestiture, and partnership opportunities within the life sciences industry. Both directors will work to support Enzo’s internal M&A team in identifying and assessing business development opportunities.

Enzo’s Planning & Succession Committee consists of board members Mary Tagliaferri, MD, Executive Clinical Fellow and Senior Vice President of Nektar Therapeutics, and Rebecca Fischer, MPA, Chief Financial Officer of NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue. The committee will provide strategic guidance in the identification and development of senior professionals positioned to assume leadership roles at Enzo Biochem in the future as the company plans for continued progress in its ongoing strategic plan and efforts in business expansion.  The Committee will lead strategy in senior level employee recruitment, retention, and training and will significantly expand the Company’s emphasis on cross-training of management and supervisors, supporting the highest levels of experienced operational and leadership coverage within the organization.  

“As we continue to make important progress in our strategic business objectives at Enzo, we will bring new talent and resources to the management team aligning with the recent talent we added to the board of directors. Experienced guidance in our business opportunities and in attracting and preparing a new generation of leadership are critical priorities to help manage the growth of our company,” said Elazar Rabbani, Ph.D., Enzo CEO. “We are excited to utilize the expertise of our outstanding independent directors to assist in moving these new initiatives forward.”

Seite 1 von 2
Enzo Biochem Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ENZO BIOCHEM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FORMS NEW CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND PLANNING & SUCCESSION COMMITTEES NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced that the Enzo Board of Directors has formed two new committees to support …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Riot Blockchain Announces S19 Pro Antminer Fleet Expansion
Novan Provides Enrollment Update and Announces New Corporate Headquarters
Alpha Lithium Receives Drilling License for Phase Two of Drilling at Tolillar Lithium Project in ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
ENZO BIOCHEM TO PARTICIPATE IN THE LIFESCI PARTNERS 10TH ANNUAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATE ACCESS EVENT
04.01.21
ENZO BIOCHEM RECEIVES FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR TESTING POOLED SAMPLES ON THREE PLATFORMS INCLUDING COMPANY’S GENFLEX PROPRIETARY SYSTEM FOR DETECTION OF CORONAVIRUS SARS-CoV-2
28.12.20
ENZO RESPONDS AFTER REVIEWING THE POSITION OF INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES