ENZO BIOCHEM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FORMS NEW CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND PLANNING & SUCCESSION COMMITTEES

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced that the Enzo Board of Directors has formed two new committees to support strategy related to targeting and execution of new business opportunities and development and support for new members of the leadership team within the Company. The establishment of the new board committees follows Enzo’s recent announcement of quarterly organic growth of 47% on a year-over-year basis, EBITDA of approximately $1 million, and anticipation of setting the company on track to achieve full year profitability from operations.

The newly formed Corporate Development Committee is led by newly elected board member Ian Walters, MD & MBA, and independent board member Dov Perlysky, MBA. They will evaluate and provide guidance to the Company on acquisition, divestiture, and partnership opportunities within the life sciences industry. Both directors will work to support Enzo’s internal M&A team in identifying and assessing business development opportunities.