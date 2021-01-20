 

Ameritek Ventures Merges with VW Win Century and Becomes Owner of the FlexFridge Patent; FlexFridge to Focus on B2B Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

We are cleaning up the balance sheet to help grow the company to the next level.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTC: ATVK), a company focused on developing and launching innovative technology manufacturing products for businesses and governments, announced today its merger with VW Win Century, Inc. (formerly FlexFridge, Inc.). Ameritek Ventures now owns the FlexFridge mini fridge patent via its wholly-owned subsidiary, FlexFridge, Inc., which is in the final stages of a production prototype for manufacturing. FlexFridge was reengineered to focus on business-to-business markets that require refrigeration for storage items such as meats, beverages, medicines and blood. The company will launch a new FlexFridge website to focus on B2B markets.

FlexFridge B2B Product
FlexFridge was redesigned to be used for medical purposes, and the company will submit product specifications for testing with the proper certification bodies. One of those certification bodies is UL, which provides medical certifications.

FlexFridge offers four cubic feet, foldable, portable refrigeration storage on wheels. The eight-hour battery allows users to keep meat, milk, blood and medicine cool at a set temperature. FlexFridge is loaded with powerful sensors providing key data about current temperature, leakage, weight, humidity and spoilage. The company is developing a FlexFridge mobile app that will let users monitor multiple FlexFridge units simultaneously. This product is for companies that transport a large supply of perishable items and need to share their data with headquarters. If there are problems with an item inside the unit, the user will be notified immediately. Best of all, FlexFridge folds for storage. When FlexFridge is folded, its storage footprint is reduced by half.

Ameritek Chairman and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley said, “FlexFridge is a timely product. We are working quickly to manufacture FlexFridge for mass market and to get the medical certification done as quickly as possible.”

Cleaning up the Balance Sheet
Ameritek is working on cleaning up the balance sheet. Its lawyers are making the necessary filings. Per a recent court ruling, the definition of what is a dealer has been confirmed by a federal judge. Financing done by the previous management team is not valid based on the definition of a “dealer.” Per a recent court ruling, if an unregistered dealer completes a transaction, the entity’s owners, officers and directors can be held personally liable. This means Ameritek can collect from the entity and the people who own or manage the company. The process of cleaning up the balance sheet will be completed over a period of time. The recent rulings provide Ameritek with a path forward to help it grow and move into the future.

About Ameritek Ventures

Ameritek Ventures is a company composed of various innovative software and hardware technological solutions for businesses, governments and organizations. Over the coming months, Ameritek Ventures will acquire additional software and hardware companies to improve its business operations.

Safe Harbor

This is the “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” and “continue” (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Ameritek Ventures assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Ameritek Ventures. Investors are encouraged to review Ameritek Ventures’ public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact the following:

Investor Relations
https://twitter.com/AmeritekInfo
investors@ameritekventures.com

(312) 239-3574
http://www.ameritekventures.com/


Ameritek Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ameritek Ventures Merges with VW Win Century and Becomes Owner of the FlexFridge Patent; FlexFridge to Focus on B2B Markets We are cleaning up the balance sheet to help grow the company to the next level. LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTC: ATVK), a company focused on developing and launching innovative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Riot Blockchain Announces S19 Pro Antminer Fleet Expansion
Novan Provides Enrollment Update and Announces New Corporate Headquarters
Alpha Lithium Receives Drilling License for Phase Two of Drilling at Tolillar Lithium Project in ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Ameritek Ventures, Inc., Is Now Pink Current and Has Reorganized as a Technology Holding Company