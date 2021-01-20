Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on Targeting the Endocannabinoid System to Treat Human Diseases
- Presentations about compounds in Corbus’ pipeline will highlight mechanistic studies of lenabasum, a CB2 agonist, and preclinical data from CB2 agonist oncology program and CB1 inverse agonist metabolism program
Norwood, MA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced it will participate in the New York Academy of Sciences’ webinar on January 27, 2021 on the endocannabinoid system as a target for therapeutic agents.
Data about Corbus’ pipeline will be presented in the following sessions:
- Talk: New Insights into the Resolution of Acute Inflammation in Humans Provided by -- Lenabasum, a Synthetic Analogue of delta -8- tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-11-oic Acid
- Speaker: Derek Gilroy, Ph.D., University College London
- Date and Time: January 27, 2021 at 2:55 PM ET
- Talk: Therapeutic Potential of Targeting Cannabinoid Type 1 and Type 2 Receptors
- Speaker: Barbara White, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research, Corbus
- Date and Time: January 27, 2021 at 3:55 PM ET
- Oral Abstract Presentation: CRB-317, a Selective Cannabinoid Receptor Type 2 (CB2) Agonist, Inhibits NLRP3 Inflammasome Activation, Cytokine Production, and Has Activity in a Model of Gouty Arthritis
- Speaker: Ping Zhang, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Corbus
- Date and Time: January 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM ET
To register for the webinar or to view the live webcast, click here.
About the New York Academy of Sciences
The New York of Academy of Sciences is an independent, not-for-profit organization that since 1817 has been committed to advancing science for the benefit of society. With more than 20,000 Members in 100 countries, the Academy advances scientific and technical knowledge, addresses global challenges with science-based solutions, and sponsors a wide variety of educational initiatives at all levels for STEM and STEM related fields. The Academy hosts programs and publishes content in the life and physical sciences, the social sciences, nutrition, artificial intelligence, computer science, and sustainability. The Academy also provides professional and educational resources for researchers across all phases of their careers. Please visit us online at www.nyas.org.
