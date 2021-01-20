 

Biotricity Completes $9.5M of Convertible Promissory Notes to Institutional and Retail Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, announced today that it has completed a series of closings pursuant to which it sold an aggregate gross proceeds of $9,557,500 of convertible promissory notes to institutional and retail investors in separate offerings. The convertible notes convert into the Company’s common stock at a conversion price equal to 75% of the volume weighted average price of the common stock for the five trading days prior to the conversion date. Additionally, the Company will issue the investors in the offering cash warrants based on the amount of promissory notes converted by the investors. The Company believes that conversion of these promissory notes will be instrumental in the Company’s path towards a senior market listing.

In addition to general corporate needs, the capital raised will be used to help the Company expand its operations, increase the sales team to promote more rapid sales growth, and launch Biotricity’s second product (pending regulatory clearance).

“The completion of the offerings, which included key institutional investors, represents another major milestone and validation for the Company,” said Biotricity Founder and CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq.” This capital represents an important step in the Company’s strategy towards listing on a senior market. Alongside sales growth, this remains a priority for the Company in 2021.”

“While strengthening Biotricity’s capital position, this funding also impacts our ability to more rapidly expand our sales force into important territories where we currently lack coverage. It also strengthens our ability to complete some important R&D commercialization projects and support our multi-year growth strategy.”

This press release is issued for informational purposes and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. For further information on the Promissory Notes and Warrants, please see Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 31, 2020 and January 20, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Biotricity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biotricity Completes $9.5M of Convertible Promissory Notes to Institutional and Retail Investors REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, announced today that it has completed a series of closings pursuant to which it sold an aggregate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Riot Blockchain Announces S19 Pro Antminer Fleet Expansion
Novan Provides Enrollment Update and Announces New Corporate Headquarters
Alpha Lithium Receives Drilling License for Phase Two of Drilling at Tolillar Lithium Project in ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Biotricity Announces New Solution for Personal Heart Management with Bioheart
05.01.21
Biotricity Submitted 510(k) U.S. FDA Filing for Biotres

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.05.20
2
Emerging Markets Report:  On the Bright Side