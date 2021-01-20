Biotricity Completes $9.5M of Convertible Promissory Notes to Institutional and Retail Investors

In addition to general corporate needs, the capital raised will be used to help the Company expand its operations, increase the sales team to promote more rapid sales growth, and launch Biotricity’s second product (pending regulatory clearance).

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, announced today that it has completed a series of closings pursuant to which it sold an aggregate gross proceeds of $9,557,500 of convertible promissory notes to institutional and retail investors in separate offerings. The convertible notes convert into the Company’s common stock at a conversion price equal to 75% of the volume weighted average price of the common stock for the five trading days prior to the conversion date. Additionally, the Company will issue the investors in the offering cash warrants based on the amount of promissory notes converted by the investors. The Company believes that conversion of these promissory notes will be instrumental in the Company’s path towards a senior market listing.

“The completion of the offerings, which included key institutional investors, represents another major milestone and validation for the Company,” said Biotricity Founder and CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq.” This capital represents an important step in the Company’s strategy towards listing on a senior market. Alongside sales growth, this remains a priority for the Company in 2021.”

“While strengthening Biotricity’s capital position, this funding also impacts our ability to more rapidly expand our sales force into important territories where we currently lack coverage. It also strengthens our ability to complete some important R&D commercialization projects and support our multi-year growth strategy.”

This press release is issued for informational purposes and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. For further information on the Promissory Notes and Warrants, please see Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 31, 2020 and January 20, 2021.