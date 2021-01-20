 

AABB - Asia Metals Responds To Shareholder Proposal

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company has received a shareholder proposal that is in alignment with multiple other shareholder inquiries and suggestions. AABB acknowledges and appreciates the ideas and input from shareholders and the Company is evaluating and considering the recommended actions. However, AABB is intensely focused on the recent shift in operations to the accelerated development program of its Colima, Mexico, gold property and the Company’s soon to be released gold-backed cryptocurrency token. As AABB concentrates its efforts over the coming months to firmly establish these new operational directions for the Company, management intends to revisit and further analyze the proposed shareholder recommendations to decide on the optimal course of action going forward.

In other Company developments, AABB recently released its investor relations consulting firm and is currently in the process of hiring a new professional investor relations consulting service to lead shareholder communications going forward.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. AABB also is releasing a freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and expects to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Contact the Company at:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com
Website: www.asiametalsinc.com
Phone: 702-866-9054

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.


