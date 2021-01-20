 

DZS Acquires Optelian, Coherent Optics Technology Innovator

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 14:05  |  48   |   |   

Strengthens DZS Mobile Transport portfolio and expands Tier 1 North America customer base

PLANO, Texas., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of mobile transport, broadband access and enterprise networking solutions representing communications service providers and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Optelian, a leading optical networking solution provider based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and its portfolio of optical transport solutions. The Optelian solutions have completed the Telcordia OSMINE certification process required for deployment by Tier 1 service providers in North America and will form a new DZS “O-series” product line that will enhance the DZS Mobile Transport portfolio with environmentally hardened optical transport products optimized for mobile backhaul. Optelian’s optical transport solutions will complement DZS’s market-leading 4G / 5G xHaul Mobile Transport portfolio that are currently deployed in five Tier 1 mobile networks. The new line-up of optical transport products will also add metro and regional aggregation and transport options for Broadband Access solutions. In addition to intellectual property and products, the transaction will bolster DZS R&D, operations, sales and corporate functions.

“After joining DZS in August of 2020, we established a playbook that began with the best talent, and quickly transitioned to technology, innovation and marquee customers around the world,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO of DZS. “The acquisition of Optelian will uniquely distinguish us from the traditional Edge Access Mobile and Broadband suppliers and accelerate our path forward with Tier 1 service providers in North America. I am pleased at the prospect of welcoming the Optelian employees to DZS, a team that will bring unique North America development and integration experience in the areas of ultra-high speed coherent optics and environmentally hardened transport solutions.”

The acquired assets will enhance the DZS xHaul and broadband access solutions portfolios with optical systems that complement the extensive DZS portfolio of packet-based products. The result will be a comprehensive solutions portfolio with both optical and packet-based networking options that can deliver world-class performance, flexibility, scalability and ultra-low latency to the fast growing 5G and 10gig-class optical broadband markets worldwide. In addition, the O-series products will bring advanced thermal design and carrier grade reliability, making them the first 100G and above transport solutions to deliver flexibility for network edge, remote and industrial deployment scenarios. Optelian has historically provided dynamic, carrier-grade optical networking solutions to many of the largest service providers in North America, and DZS will bring a wider array of resources, solutions and services to these customers.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DZS Acquires Optelian, Coherent Optics Technology Innovator Strengthens DZS Mobile Transport portfolio and expands Tier 1 North America customer basePLANO, Texas., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of mobile transport, broadband access and enterprise networking solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Riot Blockchain Announces S19 Pro Antminer Fleet Expansion
Novan Provides Enrollment Update and Announces New Corporate Headquarters
Alpha Lithium Receives Drilling License for Phase Two of Drilling at Tolillar Lithium Project in ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board