Launching Infosys Cortex AI-First, Cloud-First Customer Engagement Platform, Part of Infosys Cobalt, to Humanize Customer Experience, Empower Agents and Drive Intelligent Operations for Enterprises
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE:
INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced the launch of Infosys Cortex, its customer engagement platform. The
platform leverages technology from Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer
artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics services.
Infosys Cortex helps businesses reimagine customer care operations by providing
intelligence to aid purposeful customer communication, smarter and faster
decision-making, and deliver value at scale. Using the power of cloud and a
modular microservices based architecture, it helps enterprises achieve up to 40
percent faster and more effective agent hiring and learning. It also brings up
to 30 percent improvement in agent performance with training before
operationalizing the contact center. Furthermore, Infosys Cortex drives up to 30
percent improvement in satisfaction for customers through intent prediction and
self-service, along with up to 40 percent improvement in operations through
cognitive automation and analysis of contextual data across systems using
Infosys Data and Analytics Platform powered by Google Cloud. Infosys' ability to
provide deeper integration in the enterprise by developing and reusing
connectors for existing enterprise information systems makes implementation
smooth and seamless.
Infosys Cortex will tightly integrate with Genesys Engage(TM), a robust
omnichannel engagement solution built on a multicloud architecture. Together,
the solutions will allow organizations to deliver fast, convenient, and
