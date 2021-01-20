Launching Infosys Cortex AI-First, Cloud-First Customer Engagement Platform, Part of Infosys Cobalt, to Humanize Customer Experience, Empower Agents and Drive Intelligent Operations for Enterprises Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 20.01.2021, 14:30 | 74 | 0 | 0 20.01.2021, 14:30 |

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE:INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced the launch of Infosys Cortex, its customer engagement platform. Theplatform leverages technology from Genesys, a global leader in cloud customerexperience and contact center solutions, along with Contact Center (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fcloud.google.com%2Fsolutions%2Fcontact-center&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C706d277fb9094ad2086a08d8bc383ea3%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637466297055847635%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=vifDTHH5TQRQHp4l8EdZPBT5wNp4pf1nT4EIVxAenWk%3D&reserved=0) AI (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fcloud.google.com%2Fsolutions%2Fcontact-center&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C706d277fb9094ad2086a08d8bc383ea3%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637466297055857624%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=aRzBf6a3GbeeheDOt%2FGWlCxi0LfPBioNfkcj%2BcIatGY%3D&reserved=0) services from Google Cloud and its managedartificial intelligence (AI) and analytics services.Infosys Cortex helps businesses reimagine customer care operations by providingintelligence to aid purposeful customer communication, smarter and fasterdecision-making, and deliver value at scale. Using the power of cloud and amodular microservices based architecture, it helps enterprises achieve up to 40percent faster and more effective agent hiring and learning. It also brings upto 30 percent improvement in agent performance with training beforeoperationalizing the contact center. Furthermore, Infosys Cortex drives up to 30percent improvement in satisfaction for customers through intent prediction andself-service, along with up to 40 percent improvement in operations throughcognitive automation and analysis of contextual data across systems usingInfosys Data and Analytics Platform powered by Google Cloud. Infosys' ability toprovide deeper integration in the enterprise by developing and reusingconnectors for existing enterprise information systems makes implementationsmooth and seamless.Infosys Cortex will tightly integrate with Genesys Engage(TM), a robustomnichannel engagement solution built on a multicloud architecture. Together,the solutions will allow organizations to deliver fast, convenient, and

