Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels and owns 85 hotels wholly or through its joint venture, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, before the opening of the market. That same day at 2:00 p.m. ET, Jeffrey H. Fisher, Chatham’s chief executive officer, Dennis M. Craven, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Jeremy Wegner, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to review fourth quarter 2020 financial results.

Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call on the Internet by logging onto Chatham’s Web site, https://chathamlodgingtrust.com/, or www.streetevents.com, or may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0789 and referencing Chatham Lodging Trust. A recording of the call will be available by telephone until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921, reference number 13715318. A replay of the conference call will be posted on Chatham’s website.