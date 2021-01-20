SPOT Partners With Battlbox to Drive Awareness of Winter Safety

The SPOT Gen4 is part of an award-winning product portfolio that provides an affordable and vital line of communication with friends, family, colleagues and the GEOS International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) using GPS location and satellite connectivity powered by Globalstar.

SPOT LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) and leader in satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, today announced its partnership with monthly subscription box service, Battlbox. As part of the partnership, Battlbox Pro Box subscribers will receive a SPOT Gen4, the next generation of the SPOT Satellite GPS Messenger, with up to 6 months of service.

“The partnership with Battlbox is a great fit for SPOT since we share a common audience that loves outdoor recreation, adventure and off-the-grid travel for work or pleasure,” said Dave Kagan, CEO of Globalstar, Inc. “Through their dedicated subscriber base, we’re able to introduce our product to a wider audience and drive the importance of a product like the Gen4 for safety and connectivity.”

The perfect accessory to any winter sport or activity, the SPOT Gen4 has features that include:

Enhanced Design – The new Gen4 has a sleek new look, with improved grip and secure design features that snap in place. It’s rugged, but small and includes a new multi-use carabiner and strap.

– The new Gen4 has a sleek new look, with improved grip and secure design features that snap in place. It’s rugged, but small and includes a new multi-use carabiner and strap. IP68 Rating – Offers increased dust and water resistance, up to 30 minutes at two meters.

– Offers increased dust and water resistance, up to 30 minutes at two meters. SPOT Mapping – Live and historical maps to view your SPOT locations for a minimum of three years. Optional upgrades available to meet user-defined mapping needs. Map Layers – View your map in light or dark mode, satellite, open street map or terrain. Alerts – User set and system generated for emergency or custom messages, new movement, no movement, check in and help. Shared Views – Unlimited shared views with easy interface to share a live or historical location. Customized Position Icons – Ability to distinguish location points by SPOT product. Geofencing – Create your own virtual geographic boundaries and set custom movement alerts upon entry or exit.

To date, nearly 7,500 rescues have been attributed to SPOT satellite technology, with nearly 6,000 rescues occurring in the hiking and winter sports category alone. With more and more individuals seeking socially distant and safe recreational activity, the need for a life saving device like SPOT is essential.

Within the United States, the majority of SPOT rescues occur in California (18%), followed by Colorado (12%), Utah (7%) and Alaska (6%). Most winter rescue incidents encompass activities including snowmobiling and motor vehicle related incidents, medical, mountain sports and hiking incidents.

Coverage:

SPOT provides ubiquitous satellite coverage, including Canada, United States, Mexico, Europe, Australia, Northern and Southern Africa, portions of South America and North-Eastern Asia as well as hundreds of thousands of miles offshore. See our coverage map for additional global coverage details.

Pricing and Product Availability Information:

SPOT Gen4 is available online at FindMeSpot.com and at retailers nationwide. The device retails for $149.99 with a variety of service plans available, beginning at $11.95 per month.

For more information on SPOT Gen4, including a complete list of retailers carrying SPOT products, visit FindMeSpot.com. Special commercial pricing and services are also offered through SPOT Business Solutions.

About SPOT:

SPOT LLC, a subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc., provides affordable satellite communication and tracking devices for recreational and business use. SPOT messaging devices use both the GPS satellite network and the Globalstar satellite network to transmit and receive text messages and GPS coordinates. Since 2007, SPOT has provided peace of mind by allowing customers to remain in contact with family, friends and co-workers, completely independent of cellular coverage and has helped initiate over 7,500 rescues worldwide. For more information, visit FindMeSPOT.com.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia. SPOT Connect is a trademark of Spot LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

