Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Immersive Tech, Announces the Creation of World’s First COVID-safe Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) Virtual Reality (VR) Division “UNCONTAINED”

Company launches first-ever COVID-safe location-based (LBE) Virtual Reality attractions division “UNCONTAINED” to disrupt the marketplace and fulfill demand from its Family Entertainment Center (FEC) clients.



Immersive Tech is planning for a public listing in the first half of 2021.

Leading immersive experience company builds upon current and past relationships with major companies.

Announcement brings creation of the world's first-ever free-roam interactive VR franchise attraction available for rapid sale to the global attraction and entertainment marketplace.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("VST") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Immersive Tech (“Company”) has launched a premiere new Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) VR attractions division named UNCONTAINED to capitalize on the growing demand for COVID-safe attractions. UNCONTAINED will be the world’s first free-roam interactive VR franchise attraction, built for a COVID world within shipping containers. The experience will allow for up to six players to roam freely within the container while interacting inside a digital environment as a team while making decisions that help guide and define the story.

Immersive Tech designs, engineers and builds custom technology-driven experiences, whether they facilitate brand integration or are aiming to create the best real life adventure possible. The Company recently announced the creation of three unique entertainment escape rooms custom designed and built for Apex Entertainment’s new location in Virginia Beach VA, USA. The three custom room themes include an underwater submarine adventure, a post-war bunker experience, and an AI-controlled warship gone rogue featuring a race against time and a family-friendly focus.

“UNCONTAINED” leverages the manner of design experience that Immersive Tech has gained and honed over the past four years in creating and launching highly successful interactive escape rooms for Family Entertainment Centers. This is complemented by a fundamental understanding of shipping containers as highlighted in their recent 3-room escape experience for Leaps by Bayer, a Bayer Pharmaceutical company, in 2020.