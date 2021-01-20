IR-Med, Inc. Announces FINRA Approval of Name Change and Ticker Symbol Change to “IRME”

New York, NY, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IR-Med, Inc, (OTC: IRME) (the “Company” or “IR-Med”) announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) has approved the Company’s name change to “IR Med, Inc.” (from International Display Advertising, Inc.) and changed its ticker symbol to “IRME”. These corporate actions will be effective as of the open of trading on January 20, 2021. The new CUSIP number for the common stock will be 46265R103. These changes follow the Company’s announcement, in December 2020, of the successful completion of a share exchange transaction with I.R Med Ltd., an Israeli company, pursuant to which I.R Med Ltd became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

About the IR-Med

IR-Med is a development stage company currently focused on the development and application of Infra-Red (IR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to address common medical ailments. Initially I.R Med’s technologies are designed to address the early detection of pressure injuries (PI) and the detection and diagnosis of ear infection, primarily in children. For more information visit http://www.ir-medical.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods; our business and product development plans; or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business plan and product development plans; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company; our ability to develop, complete clinical trials and obtain approvals for the commercialization of any of our product candidates; competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward looking statement. The Company is not subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.

