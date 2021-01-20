PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing popularity of 4K UHD content, rise in demand for creation, distribution, and conversion of video content, increasing shift from traditional to digital advertising channels, rapid advances in areas including workflow collaboration, artistic creativity, and new distribution models across the media and entertainment industry, and surge in demand for media and entertainment storage due to the COVID-19 pandemic fuel the growth of the global media and entertainment storage market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Media and Entertainment Storage Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Component (Solution and Services), Storage Solution (Direct-Attached Storage, Network-Attached Storage, and Storage Area Network), Deployment Type (Local (On-Premise), Remote (Cloud), and Hybrid)), Storage Medium (HDD, SSD, Digital Tape, and Others), and End User (Broadcast, Production and Post-Production, Media Agencies, Advertising, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027."According to the report, the global media & entertainment storage industry was pegged at $6.63 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $17.87 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

