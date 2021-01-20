REPAY Scales B2B Payments Offerings with Billtrust Partnership

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated B2B payments leader. Through REPAY’s participation in Billtrust’s Business Payments Network (BPN), REPAY’s corporate customers will instantly gain the ability to automate electronic payments to Billtrust’s vast network of suppliers, distributors and vendors – both accelerating and simplifying the payment process, while also further scaling adoption of virtual credit cards.

Traditionally, business buyers must work with each supplier individually to collect, verify, and securely store bank data in order to send payments electronically. REPAY’S B2B offerings, which include those from recent acquisitions, cPayPlus and CPS Payment Services, help automate those connections for tens of thousands of vendor relationships. The integration with Billtrust will expand REPAY’s reach to several thousand additional suppliers on the BPN, immediately streamlining the payments process for both buyers and their suppliers and enabling payments to be sent in the companies’ preferred formats, including virtual credit cards.