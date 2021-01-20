 

Everbridge Wins Award as One of the 50 Fastest-Growing Market Leaders Among Public and Private Companies in the Region, for Second Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 14:30  |  48   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that for the second year in a row the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) recognized the Company as one of the 50 fastest-growing middle-market companies in Massachusetts. The 2021 honors will be formally revealed on February 11th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005389/en/

Everbridge Wins Award as One of the 50 Fastest-Growing Market Leaders Among Public and Private Companies in the Region, for Second Consecutive Year (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everbridge Wins Award as One of the 50 Fastest-Growing Market Leaders Among Public and Private Companies in the Region, for Second Consecutive Year (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are happy to celebrate fast-growing, innovative companies,” said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. “These companies make a tremendous impact on our local business community and have reported impressive growth in recent years.”

Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 7 of the 10 largest global auto makers, and 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers. The Company also provides population alerting solutions to entire countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America as part of the burgeoning international Public Warning space. Overall, Everbridge customers include more than 5,400 companies in the government, corporate and healthcare sectors which make up the multi-billion dollar CEM market.

“As one of the fastest-growing Massachusetts companies, the reach of the Everbridge Platform extends to over 650 million people in more than 200 countries,” said Everbridge CEO, David Meredith. “Everbridge’s technology helps multinational companies, healthcare organizations, as well as cities, states and entire countries, to prepare and respond to critical events that impact their people, customers, assets, supply chain, and brand.”

The BBJ’s list of Market Leaders spotlights three-year revenue growth among public and private companies with annual revenues between $25 million and $1 billion. The 50 companies are ranked by a “weighted final score” that incorporates growth from 2017 to 2019. Greater Boston business leaders nominated the honorees for review and selection by the business journal.

The past year marked new awards and recognition for the company’s life-saving technology and initiatives. Everbridge, and its market-leading CEM Platform, remain widely recognized for its support during the coronavirus pandemic. According to data compiled by global investment firm Battery Ventures and employee feedback shared on Glassdoor, Everbridge became the third highest-rated public cloud computing company to work for during COVID-19. In addition, Everbridge ranked top 50 in the largest company category by Comparably for Best Company Culture and Best CEO, measuring employee sentiment across over 60,000 U.S. companies. Everbridge also recently received two Tech Top 50 awards from the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC). Everbridge received the special honor of being distinguished in two categories for the year: COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment.

Seite 1 von 4
Everbridge Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everbridge Wins Award as One of the 50 Fastest-Growing Market Leaders Among Public and Private Companies in the Region, for Second Consecutive Year Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that for the second year in a row the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) recognized the Company as one of the 50 fastest-growing middle-market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Law Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating SolarWinds ...
DJO Acquires Trilliant Surgical
OFS Credit Company Provides December 2020 Net Asset Value Update
PG&E Crews Out in Force Making Repairs After Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, Causing Wind ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Everbridge enthüllt Front-End-Alarmierungsschnittstelle der nächsten Generation für branchenweit führende globale Public Warning Platform
19.01.21
Everbridge Unveils Next-Generation Front-End Alerting Interface for Industry-Leading Global Public Warning Platform
13.01.21
Everbridge Software Platform Selected to Support Second Consecutive Presidential Inauguration
12.01.21
Everbridge kooperiert mit Atos, dem führenden Unternehmen für digitale Transformation, um den Einsatz von CEM (Critical Event Management) weltweit zu fördern
12.01.21
Everbridge Partners with Digital Transformation Leader Atos to Expand Critical Event Management (CEM) Adoption Globally
11.01.21
U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Selects Everbridge to Ensure Safety of its Federal Workers and Facilities
07.01.21
Everbridge to Present at Needham Growth Conference
06.01.21
Everbridge erhält neues Patent für Public Warning, das die Verteilung von Inhalten per 5G-Multicast mithilfe seiner Plattform der nächsten Generation zur Warnung der Bevölkerung während der COVID-19-Pandemie ermöglicht
06.01.21
Everbridge Awarded New Public Warning Patent Enabling 5G Multicast Content Distribution for Its Next-Generation Population Alerting Platform Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
05.01.21
Everbridge Teams with National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) to Help Safeguard College Campuses