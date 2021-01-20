Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that for the second year in a row the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) recognized the Company as one of the 50 fastest-growing middle-market companies in Massachusetts . The 2021 honors will be formally revealed on February 11 th .

Everbridge Wins Award as One of the 50 Fastest-Growing Market Leaders Among Public and Private Companies in the Region, for Second Consecutive Year (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are happy to celebrate fast-growing, innovative companies,” said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. “These companies make a tremendous impact on our local business community and have reported impressive growth in recent years.”

Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 7 of the 10 largest global auto makers, and 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers. The Company also provides population alerting solutions to entire countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America as part of the burgeoning international Public Warning space. Overall, Everbridge customers include more than 5,400 companies in the government, corporate and healthcare sectors which make up the multi-billion dollar CEM market.

“As one of the fastest-growing Massachusetts companies, the reach of the Everbridge Platform extends to over 650 million people in more than 200 countries,” said Everbridge CEO, David Meredith. “Everbridge’s technology helps multinational companies, healthcare organizations, as well as cities, states and entire countries, to prepare and respond to critical events that impact their people, customers, assets, supply chain, and brand.”

The BBJ’s list of Market Leaders spotlights three-year revenue growth among public and private companies with annual revenues between $25 million and $1 billion. The 50 companies are ranked by a “weighted final score” that incorporates growth from 2017 to 2019. Greater Boston business leaders nominated the honorees for review and selection by the business journal.

The past year marked new awards and recognition for the company’s life-saving technology and initiatives. Everbridge, and its market-leading CEM Platform, remain widely recognized for its support during the coronavirus pandemic. According to data compiled by global investment firm Battery Ventures and employee feedback shared on Glassdoor, Everbridge became the third highest-rated public cloud computing company to work for during COVID-19. In addition, Everbridge ranked top 50 in the largest company category by Comparably for Best Company Culture and Best CEO, measuring employee sentiment across over 60,000 U.S. companies. Everbridge also recently received two Tech Top 50 awards from the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC). Everbridge received the special honor of being distinguished in two categories for the year: COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment.