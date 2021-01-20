 

The Hartford Launches Hospital Indemnity Plan Design To Include Coverage For Mental Health Conditions And Substance Use Disorders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 14:32  |  64   |   |   

The Hartford has introduced Behavioral Health and Substance Support Benefits, a new plan design option for its group hospital indemnity insurance product. The new plan includes additional benefits – beyond traditional hospitalization coverage – to help provide financial assistance for those who receive treatment for mental health conditions and substance use disorders.

“The pandemic led to an increase in substance misuse and mental health conditions and we also heard from employers that they are increasingly looking for benefits that support their employees’ well-being,” said Jonathan Bennett, head of Group Benefits at The Hartford. “We believe our enhanced hospital indemnity plan meets a growing need to remove financial barriers for many people who need medical care, including specialized treatment for addiction or mental illness.”

Recent research suggests a greater need for mental health and substance use disorder treatment. Nearly half of U.S. workers (48%) reported their anxiety level increased due to COVID-19, and 24% struggle with depression or anxiety on a daily or weekly basis, according to The Hartford’s Future of Benefits Study.

The study also found 51% of employers, who don’t currently offer mental health services, are interested in adding these types of benefits in the future. About one-third (35%) of U.S. workers surveyed by The Hartford expressed interest in company-sponsored benefits that help treat addiction and 58% are interested in mental wellness programs.

Hospital indemnity insurance provides a cash benefit if there’s a hospital stay due to an illness or injury covered by the plan. The Hartford’s new hospital indemnity plan design helps deliver financial assistance for those receiving substance use disorder and mental illness treatment, which can cost up to $25,000 for a 30-day inpatient addiction treatment program and up to $10,000 for outpatient treatment.1

The benefit payments can be used to cover costs related to medical expenses, such as copays or deductibles, as well as everyday costs, such as housing or groceries.

Other features of The Hartford’s new unique Behavioral Health and Substance Support Benefits plan design include:

  • Multiple coverage options for the employee only, employee and spouse/partner, employee and child(ren) or family;
  • Employer-paid, employee-paid or cost-sharing funding options; and
  • Value-added services that provide employees access to professional counseling for financial, legal and emotional issues, as well as access to benefit specialists and nurses for administrative and clinical support to address medical care and claims concerns.

The new hospital indemnity plan design is the latest example of The Hartford’s history of actions to help address the opioid crisis and provide employers with voluntary benefit options to meet the changing needs of their workforce. The Hartford is a founding partner of the Movement to End Addiction Stigma by its nonprofit partner Shatterproof, a national organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States. The Hartford also recently announced a new partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to help employers and employees understand how to reduce mental health stigma in the workplace and encourage those with mental health conditions to seek support.

Seite 1 von 3
The Hartford Financial Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Hartford Launches Hospital Indemnity Plan Design To Include Coverage For Mental Health Conditions And Substance Use Disorders The Hartford has introduced Behavioral Health and Substance Support Benefits, a new plan design option for its group hospital indemnity insurance product. The new plan includes additional benefits – beyond traditional hospitalization coverage – to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Law Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating SolarWinds ...
DJO Acquires Trilliant Surgical
OFS Credit Company Provides December 2020 Net Asset Value Update
PG&E Crews Out in Force Making Repairs After Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, Causing Wind ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update