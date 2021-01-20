 

NIC to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 11

20.01.2021, 14:39  |  39   |   |   

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV), a leading digital government solutions and payments company, will discuss its fourth quarter financial results via a conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (EST), with the news release issued at 4 p.m. (EST) the same day. The release will be available on NIC's website at ir.egov.com.

During the call, Harry Herington, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, and Steve Kovzan, Chief Financial Officer, will review NIC’s financial performance and fiscal outlook, and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of company developments and other forward-looking or material information about business and financial matters.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Date:

Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (EST)

Call-In:

866-408-1299 (toll-free)

Webcast:

ir.egov.com/news-events/ir-calendar

REPLAY INFORMATION

The replay of NIC's fourth quarter earnings call will be available 24 hours following the call by visiting ir.egov.com.

ABOUT NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

