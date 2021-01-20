NIC to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 11
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV), a leading digital government solutions and payments company, will discuss its fourth quarter financial results via a conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (EST), with the news release issued at 4 p.m. (EST) the same day. The release will be available on NIC's website at ir.egov.com.
During the call, Harry Herington, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, and Steve Kovzan, Chief Financial Officer, will review NIC’s financial performance and fiscal outlook, and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of company developments and other forward-looking or material information about business and financial matters.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
|
Date:
|
Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (EST)
|
Call-In:
|
866-408-1299 (toll-free)
|
Webcast:
REPLAY INFORMATION
The replay of NIC's fourth quarter earnings call will be available 24 hours following the call by visiting ir.egov.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005426/en/
