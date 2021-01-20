 

Clikia Corp in Negotiations for New Significant Purchase Order

FORT LEE, NJ, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to announce that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, is back in negotiations for a fourth substantial order from Signet International Group (“Signet”) (SignetInternationalGroup.com), a leading player in marketing and distributing luxury branded products.

While no firm agreement has been reached, management believes the deal is likely to be signed soon and stands to provide a strong boost to the Company’s early 2021 growth outlook. The Company has already participated in three prior orders with Signet, each of which was material in driving performance.

Details will be forthcoming as events transpire.

“Signet continues to be a strong partner and a steady source of cash flows from operations,” remarked Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia and Founder of Maison Luxe. “We look forward to deepening this relationship and establishing additional similar arrangements with new and existing partners as we widen our distribution footprint, and the broad economic recovery picks up steam in the months ahead.”

As noted in the Company’s prior release, revenues for 2020 exceeded expectations for the full calendar year. While final numbers are not yet in place for full public release, management believes revenues will top $3.5 million (compared to a full-year target of approximately $2 million), despite the economic slowdown.

The Company looks forward to further gains in performance as analysts anticipate a return to more normal operating conditions in 2021.

About Clikia Corp

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. Maison Luxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market.

