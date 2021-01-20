Imagin Medical Engages Torrey Hills Capital

Torrey Hills Capital is a leading investor and financial public relations firm specializing in small and microcap companies and will increase awareness about Imagin through its established relationships with investment professionals, investment advisors and money managers focused on the microcap market space. This will allow the Company to build and maintain an informed investor audience in both the U.S. and Canadian marketplaces.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Imagin Medical Inc. (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) (FSE: DPD2) ("Imagin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged San Diego Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. ("Torrey Hills Capital"), a Rancho Santa Fe, California-based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services to the Company, subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Cliff Mastricola is the principal of Torrey Hills Capital and will be responsible for all activities related to Imagin.

Imagin has engaged Torrey Hill Capital at a rate of US$7,000 per month for an initial term of three months. After the initial term, the agreement will be automatically extended, subject to a 30-day termination notice by either party. Imagin has also agreed to a one-time grant of 100,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") exercisable at a price of C$0.62 per share for a period of three years. The Options will be subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and will vest in accordance with the provisions therein and the policies of the CSE.

Torrey Hills Capital currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of Imagin, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest except pursuant to the exercise of the above referenced Options.

The appointment of Torrey Hills Capital as an investor relations consultant of Imagin and the granting of the Options remain subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the CSE.

About Torrey Hills Capital

Torrey Hills Capital was formed in 1998 and is headquartered in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The team of professionals offers experience and expertise in investor relations, corporate communications, non-deal roadshows, and market support activities. Torrey Hills Capital specializes in the development and marketing of emerging growth companies which trade in the United States (NYSE, AMEX, and OTC) and in Canada (TSX, TSX-V, and CSE). Marketing activities articulate key investment attributes, strategic direction, and financial expectations, which combine to ensure that client market value fully reflects past achievements and future opportunities. Further information is available at www.torreyhillscapital.com .

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company’s initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company’s imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact:

Jim Hutchens

President & CEO

Telephone: 833-246-2446