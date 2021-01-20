 

Imagin Medical Engages Torrey Hills Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Imagin Medical Inc. (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) (FSE: DPD2) ("Imagin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged San Diego Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. ("Torrey Hills Capital"), a Rancho Santa Fe, California-based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services to the Company, subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Cliff Mastricola is the principal of Torrey Hills Capital and will be responsible for all activities related to Imagin.

Torrey Hills Capital is a leading investor and financial public relations firm specializing in small and microcap companies and will increase awareness about Imagin through its established relationships with investment professionals, investment advisors and money managers focused on the microcap market space. This will allow the Company to build and maintain an informed investor audience in both the U.S. and Canadian marketplaces.

Imagin has engaged Torrey Hill Capital at a rate of US$7,000 per month for an initial term of three months. After the initial term, the agreement will be automatically extended, subject to a 30-day termination notice by either party. Imagin has also agreed to a one-time grant of 100,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") exercisable at a price of C$0.62 per share for a period of three years. The Options will be subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and will vest in accordance with the provisions therein and the policies of the CSE.

Torrey Hills Capital currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of Imagin, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest except pursuant to the exercise of the above referenced Options.

The appointment of Torrey Hills Capital as an investor relations consultant of Imagin and the granting of the Options remain subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the CSE.

About Torrey Hills Capital
Torrey Hills Capital was formed in 1998 and is headquartered in Rancho Santa Fe, California.  The team of professionals offers experience and expertise in investor relations, corporate communications, non-deal roadshows, and market support activities. Torrey Hills Capital specializes in the development and marketing of emerging growth companies which trade in the United States (NYSE, AMEX, and OTC) and in Canada (TSX, TSX-V, and CSE). Marketing activities articulate key investment attributes, strategic direction, and financial expectations, which combine to ensure that client market value fully reflects past achievements and future opportunities. Further information is available at www.torreyhillscapital.com.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company’s initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company’s imaging system will work in the manner expected.  Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact:
Jim Hutchens
President & CEO
Telephone: 833-246-2446

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Imagin Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Imagin Medical Engages Torrey Hills Capital VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Imagin Medical Inc. (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) (FSE: DPD2) ("Imagin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged San Diego Torrey Hills …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Stellantis: Building a world leader in sustainable mobility
Ozop Energy/PCTI Partners with Zeem to Develop Evolutionary EV Charging Solutions
TCR² Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $140.0 Million of Common Stock
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Upsize of Previously Announced Equity Financing to $40 Million
Biophytis Announces Public Filing of a Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Imagin Medical Builds Momentum for 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
14
Wiedereröffnung Diskussion Imagin Medical
13.01.21
2
Imagin Medical Builds Momentum for 2021