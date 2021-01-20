 

ARHT Media Beams Professional Convention Management Association's President & CEO Sherrif Karamat From Toronto To Singapore To Kick-off Annual Conference

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that they recently beamed Sherrif Karamat, President and CEO of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) from Toronto to Singapore for PCMA's annual signature event Convening Leaders: An Omnichannel Experience for Event Professionals.

The event took place at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Hotel between January 13 to 15, 2021. ARHT's technology was deployed by Singapore based strategic partner Electronics & Engineering PTE Ltd. The hybrid event brought together a small group of event professionals in Singapore and streamed online to a larger audience. Mr. Karamat beamed-in to kick-off the event and then joined a panel discussion on Decoding the Keynote – Big Trends Shaping Business Events.

“I felt like I was in Singapore with my colleagues,” stated Mr. Karamat. “This is a great example of creativity born during the pandemic that will continue to serve as a model for overcoming time and geography for future events.”

"We're continuing to see the Professional Events industry adapt to the current times with hybrid events like Convening Leaders as well as purely online conferences," stated ARHT Media CEO Larry O'Reilly. "Singapore, with a relatively lower level of COVID cases, and employing a host of technologies including ours, has led the resurgence of smaller in-person conferences combined with a large online audience."

PCMA is leading the charge of recovery for the Events industry by connecting people, new ideas and opportunities together through events like Convening Leaders, which aims to serve as a community design lab for the future of business events.  

ARHT Media is well-positioned to offer a full range of solutions to conduct online and hybrid events. ARHT’s in-person display, HolopresenceTM technology, brings remote speakers as live holograms anywhere on the planet which can be combined with ARHT's Virtual Global StageTM, a premium online presentation platform to maximize engagement.

About ARHT Media
ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

