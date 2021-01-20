Ehave, Inc. Closes 20/20 Global Transaction, Mycotopia Therapy Now Operating as a Publicly Traded Company with Intent to Focus on Psychedelic Sector

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today the Company has closed the transaction to sell 100% of its Mycotopia Therapy subsidiary to 20/20 Global Inc. (OTC Pink: TWGL). As a result of the transaction closing, Ehave controls approximately 75.77% of the outstanding shares of 20/20 Global. 20/20 Global Inc. plans to file with FINRA to change the name of the company to Mycotopia Therapy. Ehave, Inc. and 20/20 Global will file applicable 8k and 6k filings for the transaction with the SEC and SEDAR.

Ehave Chairman and CEO Ben Kaplan will serve as Chairman and CEO of both Ehave and 20/20 Global. All payments have been made and stock certificates transferred to complete the transaction. In the future, Ehave management intends to present a plan to the Board to provide its shareholders an opportunity to participate in the transaction. Details of the distribution of shares will be provided at a later date when details are available. The Board of Directors of 20/20 Global has stepped down and Ben Kaplan has been named CEO of Global 20/20, as well as Ehave, Inc. In addition to Mr. Kaplan, Mark Croskery has been appointed to the Board of Directors of 20/20 Global. In addition to his responsibilities to the Board of 20/20 Global, Mr. Croskery serves as Chairman and CEO of Croskery Capital Limited in Kingston, Jamaica.

The transaction has been well received in Jamaica and was the subject of an article in the Jamaica Gleaner, a leading Jamaican newspaper that has been published since 1834. The article titled "Ehave Magic Mushroom Company To Enter Jamaica - Taps Croskery As Director Of Subsidiary, Kaya As Wellness Adviser And Partner" can be found at http://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/business/20210115/ehave-magic-mushr ... .

20/20 Global and Mycotopia Therapies will be a pure play on the psychedelic space and own 10% of PsyTech , which produces of the psychedelic professional conferences regarding the science of psychedelics and related business opportunities company along with psychedelic tour and travel related businesses. Ehave will continue develop Ketadash, the Ehave Dashboard, its MegaTeam video game applications for children with ADHD, the safety and security of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), improving mental health, and combatting mental illness.