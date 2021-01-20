 

Blueberries Medical Closes $1M Strategic Financing Led by a Leading Latin American Private Equity Group with Extensive International Cannabis Industry Expertise; Appoints Facundo Garretón as Chairman & Interim CEO

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) (the “Company” or "Blueberries"), a Latin American licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,000,000 (the “Offering”) from the sale of common shares (“Common Shares”) at a price of C$0.065 per Common Share.

The Offering was led by FLA Ventures Ltd. (“FLA Ventures”), a private equity fund based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which focuses on investments in established and growth-oriented Latin American businesses across a range of sectors, seeking to create and add strategic value, driving their economic growth and enhancing their performances. Blueberries is pleased to welcome FLA Ventures as a new strategic partner.

FLA Ventures financial backers, directors and team members have a vast experience leading companies involved in the healthcare, media, and real estate industries internationally as well as extensive cannabis expertise and strategic investments in the cannabis sector globally. Amongst other strategic business involvements, shareholders of FLA Ventures own Grupo América, one of the largest media groups in Argentina, and have extensive additional strategic relationships through their direct involvement in the healthcare industry as owners of one of the largest networks of medical centers and other medical service businesses in Argentina and elsewhere in Latin America.

In connection with the completion of the Offering, Facundo Garretón has been named Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Sebastian Hochbaum has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”).

“Blueberries has built an impressive company in Colombia and its sophisticated extraction capabilities will play an integral role within our global cannabis platform. I am confident that the involvement of FLA Ventures and its stakeholders will provide Blueberries with the opportunity to accelerate its growth and take advantage of the rapidly expanding cannabis markets in Latin America and around the world,” stated Sebastian Hochbaum.

“This strategic investment is a tremendous accomplishment for Blueberries and positions the company for commercial success. The FLA Ventures team is comprised of some of the most successful and highly respected entrepreneurs and investors in Latin America who also have extensive involvement and expertise in the cannabis industry,” stated Facundo Garretón, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer. “I am also looking forward to leading Blueberries as we strive to execute on a domestic and international business plan.”

