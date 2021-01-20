Corporate Universe Engages PCAOB Auditor and Investor Relations Firm

Carbon-Ion Energy Engages Legal Counsel Ensuring Merger On Track to Close

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Universe, Inc. (OTC: COUV) announced today that it has engaged Accell Audit and Compliance P.A., an SEC PCAOB Audit firm, to audit the Company's year-end financial statements for calendar years 2019 and 2020 in order to become qualified as a fully audited company. The company has also engaged CORE IR (www.coreir.com) to provide a full suite of public relations and investor relations services, including the creating of a compliant investor relations page for its website and managing shareholder communications. In addition, Carbon-Ion Energy has engaged Sheppard Mullin as legal counsel, ensuring the completion of the merger within the coming weeks.



Andrew Sispoidis, Carbon-Ion’s CEO commented, “Each of these practitioners provides an essential service, whether to further the progress of our merger and future uplisting, or to solidify our positioning in the market for investors and potential partners. We are pleased to be working with each of these esteemed firms and look forward to taking advantage of the benefits they provide.”