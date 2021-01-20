Corporate Universe Engages PCAOB Auditor and Investor Relations Firm
Carbon-Ion Energy Engages Legal Counsel Ensuring Merger On Track to Close
NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Universe, Inc. (OTC: COUV) announced today that it has engaged Accell Audit and Compliance P.A., an SEC PCAOB Audit firm, to audit the
Company's year-end financial statements for calendar years 2019 and 2020 in order to become qualified as a fully audited company. The company has also engaged CORE IR (www.coreir.com) to provide a
full suite of public relations and investor relations services, including the creating of a compliant investor relations page for its website and managing shareholder communications. In addition,
Carbon-Ion Energy has engaged Sheppard Mullin as legal counsel, ensuring the completion of the merger within the coming weeks.
Andrew Sispoidis, Carbon-Ion’s CEO commented, “Each of these practitioners provides an essential service, whether to further the progress of our merger and future uplisting, or to solidify our positioning in the market for investors and potential partners. We are pleased to be working with each of these esteemed firms and look forward to taking advantage of the benefits they provide.”
About Accell Audit and Compliance P.A.
Accell is a licensed public accounting and consulting firm that provides services in several niche areas of Audit & Assurance, Internal Audit/SOX 404 Consulting, Employee Benefit Plan Audits, CIRA/HOA and Condominium Services, Audit Preparation/Year End Close Assistance, and Tax Services. Its services are tailored to the needs of each client and our professionals have experience specific to one or more of our disciplines; each team is assembled based on a targeted mix of skills and experience tailored to meet the needs of the client and project.
About Sheppard Mullin
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm handling corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. From its 15 offices in North America, Europe and Asia, it offers global solutions to its clients around the world, providing seamless representation in multiple jurisdictions. Sheppard Mullin has over 900 attorneys on staff.
About CORE IR
Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market leaders with expertise in institutional and retail investor relations, integrated corporate communications, and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated investor and public relations solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information please visit www.coreir.com.
0 Kommentare