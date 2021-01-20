New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are in the middle of an unprecedented time in the legal gambling industry. New markets all over the world are opening up to regulated online and land-based gaming. Most recently, November ballot initiatives opened up US states Maryland and Louisiana to online sports betting and Nebraska and Virginia to casino gambling, joining major US markets like New York, Michigan, and Oregon as states seeing notable legislative breakthroughs in 2020. Meanwhile, key European markets like Germany or the Netherlands are seeing legal breakthroughs of their own and setting up huge opportunities for international gaming companies. As major markets in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas strengthen the global betting industry, companies like Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG) (OTCQX: BRGGF), Entain Plc (OTCPK: GMVHF), DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI), and 888 Holdings (OTCPK: EIHDF) are expanding their global footprints into new markets with nearly limitless potential.

Betting Industry Partnerships Bring Bragg Gaming Group into New Markets

A rush on online casino and sportsbook operators moving into new emerging markets is great news for betting industry-focused technology providers like Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF). Bragg is a provider of turnkey, digital solutions for online casino and sportsbook operators. Through its subsidiary ORYX Gaming, the company specializes in setting licensed operators up with everything they need to get their betting sites up and running. ORYX's products include a fully functional white label desktop and mobile iGaming platform complete with an extensive library of advanced first and third casino content, as well as sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services, including transaction handling in multiple currencies and more.

Bragg's partnerships are taking the company into emerging and established online betting markets all over the world. Most recently, the company expanded its footprint in Germany through a new partnership with StarGames . The deal will see ORYX providing StarGames with its extensive portfolio content, as well as with player engagement tools and data services. This partnership comes at an opportune time for Bragg to cement its foothold in the German market as it fully opens over the next year.