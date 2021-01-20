 

LivaNova to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time). The Company will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results prior to the call.

A live audiocast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the LivaNova website at www.livanova.com. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the audiocast. To listen to the conference call by telephone, dial 844-239-5285 (if dialing from within the U.S. or Canada) or 512-961-6524 (if dialing from outside the U.S. or Canada). The conference ID is 1290829. A replay will be available on the LivaNova website for 90 days following the call.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe LivaNova’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, "may," “could,” “seek,” “guidance,” “predict,” “potential,” “likely,” "believe," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "forecast," or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on information presently available to LivaNova and assumptions that LivaNova believes to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, LivaNova’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance or actions that may be taken by LivaNova and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond LivaNova’s control. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect LivaNova, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of LivaNova’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this news release is as of the date of its release. LivaNova does not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release.

