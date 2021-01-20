The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Completes Name Change to iSun, Inc.

The name change is related to the previously announced acquisition of iSun Energy LLC (“iSun Energy”) , a provider of innovative solar power, electric mobility and smart city solutions for government, commercial, retail, academic and data-center projects. The acquisition is on schedule to close by the end of January.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) , a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction company has changed its name to iSun, Inc. (“iSun”), effective January 19, 2021. The company’s name change will be reflected on The Nasdaq Stock Market on January 21, 2021, and iSun’s Common Stock will begin trading under a new ticker symbol, ISUN, starting January 21, 2021.

About iSun, Inc.

Headquartered in South Burlington, VT, iSun is a business rooted in values that align people, purpose, innovation and sustainability. iSun is ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. Since entering the renewable energy market in 2012, iSun has installed over 200 megawatts of solar systems, and continues to focus on profitable growth opportunities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of the proposed acquisition, including future financial and operating results, cost savings and synergies, effects on cash flow, market accessibility, financing opportunities, enhancements to revenue and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the proposed acquisition; (ii) iSun’s and iSun Energy's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the respective management of iSun and iSun Energy and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of iSun and iSun Energy. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of possible uncertainties.

