 

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Completes Name Change to iSun, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 14:52  |  36   |   |   

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) , a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction company has changed its name to iSun, Inc. (“iSun”), effective January 19, 2021. The company’s name change will be reflected on The Nasdaq Stock Market on January 21, 2021, and iSun’s Common Stock will begin trading under a new ticker symbol, ISUN, starting January 21, 2021.

The name change is related to the previously announced acquisition of iSun Energy LLC (“iSun Energy”) , a provider of innovative solar power, electric mobility and smart city solutions for government, commercial, retail, academic and data-center projects. The acquisition is on schedule to close by the end of January.

About iSun, Inc.

Headquartered in South Burlington, VT, iSun is a business rooted in values that align people, purpose, innovation and sustainability. iSun is ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. Since entering the renewable energy market in 2012, iSun has installed over 200 megawatts of solar systems, and continues to focus on profitable growth opportunities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of the proposed acquisition, including future financial and operating results, cost savings and synergies, effects on cash flow, market accessibility, financing opportunities, enhancements to revenue and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the proposed acquisition; (ii) iSun’s and iSun Energy's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the respective management of iSun and iSun Energy and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of iSun and iSun Energy. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of possible uncertainties.

The Peck Company Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Completes Name Change to iSun, Inc. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) , a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction company has changed its name to iSun, Inc. (“iSun”), effective January 19, 2021. The company’s name change will be reflected on The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Law Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating SolarWinds ...
DJO Acquires Trilliant Surgical
OFS Credit Company Provides December 2020 Net Asset Value Update
PG&E Crews Out in Force Making Repairs After Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, Causing Wind ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes $10.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
08.01.21
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Announces $10.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-market Under Nasdaq Rules
05.01.21
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Provider and Clean Energy Product Innovator