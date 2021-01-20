 

Baristas Munchie Magic Opening in Fifth State AZ, Now Delivering Ice Cream, Snacks, and Hot Food to Customers in The United States

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 14:50  |  32   |   |   

Seattle, WA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC:BCCI) is expanding into Arizona, adding to its more than fifty locations in Washington State, Oregon, California, and Illinois delivering Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, snacks, and hot foods to customers via delivery partners DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. www.baristas.tv  www.munchiemagic.com

The newest of the rapidly expanding Munchie Magic virtual restaurants that deliver ice cream, snacks, and hot foods through its third-party delivery partners services the Phoenix and Glendale, AZ regions and surrounding populations.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "Opening these first two locations in AZ gives Munchie Magic a solid base on which to expand from. Now that we have five states of which four are congruent, we can begin to focus on marketing driving sales in addition to continuing to expand our footprint across the country.”

In exchange for the global perpetual exclusive license from ReelTime for the Munchie Magic concept and convenience store derivative Virtual Restaurants, ReelTime will receive a per transaction license fee of $.35 in perpetuity in conjunction with the terms of the agreement beginning on Jan. 1st, 2021. In addition, the media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com . The integration consolidates and analyses data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Munchie Magic’s Pick up Partners. ReelTime Media’s capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com , is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime was officially issued U.S. Patent Number 10,761,303 titled Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System on September 1, 2020. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com . ReelTime also develops and licenses Virtual commerce technologies.

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc., which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle", the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

Barry Henthorn
barry@baristas.tv


Baristas Coffee Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baristas Munchie Magic Opening in Fifth State AZ, Now Delivering Ice Cream, Snacks, and Hot Food to Customers in The United States Seattle, WA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire -Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC:BCCI) is expanding into Arizona, adding to its more than fifty locations in Washington State, Oregon, California, and Illinois delivering …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Ozop Energy/PCTI Partners with Zeem to Develop Evolutionary EV Charging Solutions
TCR² Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $140.0 Million of Common Stock
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Upsize of Previously Announced Equity Financing to $40 Million
Histogen Reports FDA Clinical Hold for Planned Phase 1/2 Trial of HST-003 for Knee Cartilage ...
Biophytis Announces Public Filing of a Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Baristas Munchie Magic to Open in Chicago, IL Marking the Fourth State Now Delivering Ice Cream, Snacks, and Hot Food to Customers in The United States
13.01.21
Baristas Munchie Magic Secures Global Exclusive Perpetual Technology License from ReelTime Solidifying Ability to Expand Worldwide
12.01.21
Baristas Munchie Magic Expands to California, Marking the Third State Now Delivering Ben & Jerry's, Snacks, and Hot Food to Customers in L.A. and Anaheim
06.01.21
Baristas Munchie Magic Expands to Oregon Delivering Ben & Jerry's, Snacks, and Hot Food to Customers Downtown Portland
22.12.20
Baristas’ 50th Munchie Magic Location Open Delivering Ben & Jerry’s, Snacks, and Hot Food to Customers in Downtown Seattle