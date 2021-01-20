Progress Leads the Market with the Richest Truly Native Blazor UI Component Suite in the Industry

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the R1 2021 release of Progress Telerik , the most powerful .NET software developer tools collection available. With this release, Progress expands its leadership position for Blazor by now offering more than 65 native UI components and over 100 grid features. In addition, the new release adds to Telerik Reporting support for .NET 5 Official and a next-level report engine. Progress will host a release webinar on Tuesday, January 26, 11 am–1 pm ET.

Progress Telerik UI for Blazor empowers developers to build high-performance, attractive applications in half the time. With the new UI components, including Splitter, Slider, Range Slider and Loader Container, developers can quickly control layout, select numerical values and improve the user experience related to data and operations while the app is loading. New Grid capabilities include Loading Animation, Load Groups on Demand and Multi-Checkbox Filters.

“Blazor continues to be the top choice for many developers, enabling them to quickly build and deploy apps, leveraging their existing .NET skills,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “We’ve made it our mission to be the de facto standard for native Blazor UI components. With this release, we continue to deliver on that promise to developers, adding new powerful capabilities and enhancements with the most native Blazor components available anywhere.”

Telerik Reporting

The next-level Report Engine provides significant enhancements to the popular Telerik Reporting. The new release provides an improved Web Report Designer, easier to implement form type reports, industry-leading vector representation of SVG images in PDF documents and enhanced stability of the report pagination. Progress has also included a bonus ability to dynamically change the height of the PageHeader and PageFooter sections using Bindings. Telerik Reporting also now ships with support for .NET 5 Official, which includes WPF Report Viewer, WinForms Report Viewer and Report Web Service, to support web and desktop apps of any flavor.