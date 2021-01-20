 

Collectors Universe and Investor Group Led by Entrepreneur and Collector Nat Turner Amend and Restate Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $92.00 Per Share in Cash

20.01.2021   

“Best and Final” Offer Represents an Approximately 32% Premium to Closing Share Price on November 25, 2020

Collectors Universe Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Tender Shares

Tender Offer Extended to February 3, 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) (“Collectors Universe” or the “Company”), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of collectibles, and the investor group led by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC (the “Investor Group”), today announced that they have entered into an amended and restated merger agreement under which Cards Acquisition Inc., an affiliate of the Investor Group, has increased its offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Collectors Universe to a “best and final” offer of $92.00 per share in cash.

The “best and final” offer represents an approximately 32% premium to Collectors Universe’s unaffected share price on November 25, 2020, the last full trading day before the transaction was announced, and a premium of 18% to the Company’s closing share price on January 19, 2021. The offer, which is not subject to any financing contingency, values Collectors Universe at approximately $853 million. The Collectors Universe Board of Directors unanimously approved the revised agreement and recommends that all shareholders tender their shares in the offer.

A.J. “Bert” Moyer, Chairman of the Collectors Universe Board of Directors, said, “This enhanced, ‘best and final’ offer recognizes the strong momentum in our business and provides certainty of value in an uncertain economic environment. While the Board has a high degree of confidence in management’s plan, it also believes that there is a significant risk that the Company's recent growth rate will decline over time. For these reasons, the Board continues to believe that this transaction and the certainty it provides is in the best interest of shareholders.”

“With this ‘best and final’ offer, we are pleased to have reached an agreement that delivers material incremental value for Collectors Universe shareholders,” said Mr. Turner. “We look forward to applying our collective experience scaling technology businesses and extensive knowledge of the collectibles space to expand the Company’s operational capacity and technological capabilities.”

