 

RideShare Rental, Inc., Formerly YayYo, Inc., Announces HQ Office Move to Accommodate Accelerated Growth

New office expansion should help enable RideShare Rental achieve its expansion strategy

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RideShare Rental, Inc., formerly YayYo, Inc. ("RSR" or the “Company") (Other OTC:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, acting through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced a major office move to a larger facility in Beverly Hills. RSR operations will be moving from its current location at 6600 Sunset Blvd in Hollywood to 195 S. Robertson Blvd in Beverly Hills, CA.

The new office space will significantly expand the Company's operational square footage, which will facilitate the Company’s rapid growth strategy. For example, the new site will include four (4) service bays, which will allow RSR to service our own vehicles on-site. Since vehicle maintenance is one of the Company's top three expenses the savings it will realize from on-site maintenance will immediately improve profit margins. The facility can also accommodate up to seventy-five 75 vehicles, which is particularly critical given the Company's recent announcement of its electrical vehicle expansion. Not only will this expansion be accommodated by the sheer size of the new location the Company will also install up to fifteen (15) charging stations on-site.

“We are excited to relocate to our new, larger facility,” commented Ramy El-Batrawi, Chief Executive Officer of RSR. “This move represents a significant milestone for our fast-growing and diverse operations. Our new location can much better accommodate our organic growth and our entry into new markets and services.”

Further, Mr. El-Batrawi stated, “The expansion of Rideshare Rental into electric vehicles will be much easier from our new location. We can then partner with ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft in reducing the emissions caused by their existing fleet of cars.” Mr. El-Batrawi continued, “Given the high number of miles logged by ride-hailing vehicles, the environmental benefit a zero-emissions vehicle provides is obvious. Ride-hailing companies are aggressively seeking to increase the number of electric vehicles used in their industry and Rideshare Rental is well positioned to capitalize on this market trend.”

