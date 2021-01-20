 

Greater Cannabis Company Announces Retirement of Remaining Convertible Debt

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 14:57  |  54   |   |   

BALTIMORE, MD, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Cannabis Company (GCAN), an innovator in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid products today announced the retirement of $1.2million in convertible notes inclusive of principal and accrued interest, simplifying the Company's capital structure as it positions itself for growth.

"The elimination of variable rate convertible notes has strengthened our position and simplified our capital structure as we look towards the future for the Company’s growth," commented Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Greater Cannabis. "We are focused on continuing to expand our product portfolio, distribution both domestically and abroad, as well as advancement of clinical research opportunities in cannabinoid therapeutics. The retirement of our debt is an important step for the Company as we continue to position ourselves as an innovator in a rebounding sector that has quickly become center stage once again.”

- ENDS –

About The Greater Cannabis Company

The Greater Cannabis Company (GCAN) is a fully reporting publicly traded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid delivery systems. Greater Cannabis deploys its technology platform for use in the cannabis industry. The Company’s conveyance platform can be utilized to deliver cannabinoids without the harmful side effects found with other routes of cannabinoid administration. The technology is versatile in that patients can now receive lower dosing, enhanced bioavailability, and controlled rapid and delayed release using non-irritant oral eluting and transdermal patches. Greater Cannabis’ mission is to bring our technology to the global market through partnerships with leading cannabis and pharmaceutical companies, for the benefit of patients and consumers. More information on the Greater Cannabis Company and its technology can be found on the Company’s website, www.gcanrx.com.

Greater Cannabis Co. Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Seite 1 von 2
The Greater Cannabis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greater Cannabis Company Announces Retirement of Remaining Convertible Debt BALTIMORE, MD, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Greater Cannabis Company (GCAN), an innovator in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid products today announced the retirement of $1.2million in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Ozop Energy/PCTI Partners with Zeem to Develop Evolutionary EV Charging Solutions
TCR² Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $140.0 Million of Common Stock
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Upsize of Previously Announced Equity Financing to $40 Million
Biophytis Announces Public Filing of a Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering ...
Histogen Reports FDA Clinical Hold for Planned Phase 1/2 Trial of HST-003 for Knee Cartilage ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board