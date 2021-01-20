Data published in Molecular Diagnostics & Therapy demonstrate how Secarna's powerful bioinformatics generate improved LNA-modified antisense oligonucleotide therapies

Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO)-based therapeutics have evolved as a fully accepted therapeutic modality, next to small molecules and therapeutic antibodies

During the drug candidate selection process, RNA-sequencing combined with bioinformatic screens could provide a valuable tool to assess ASO-mediated off-target effects

Data from RNA-sequencing experiments will guide the selection process of ASO sequences to generate drug candidates with an improved target to off-target profile and therefore enable the generation of potent and safe drugs

Munich/Martinsried, Germany, January 20, 2020 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets via its LNAplusTM platform, today announced the publication of data on the role of bioinformatic screening in the process of generating and selecting ASOs. The data were published in Molecular Diagnostics & Therapy and the findings support the development of more efficient and safer ASO-based therapeutics. The article, "Using RNA-seq to assess off-target effects of antisense oligonucleotides in human cell lines" is available here: https://rdcu.be/cb7d4

In this study, Secarna selected two 17-mer ASOs to be analyzed for off-target effects in distinct human cell lines by a whole-transcriptome study using RNA sequencing. Experimentally determined analysis of gene expression combined with in silico prediction tools, allows Secarna to calibrate bioinformatics criteria for ASO sequence selection and to generate LNA-gapmer ASOs with improved target to off-target profiles, thereby reducing the risk for off-target-mediated toxicities to support the development of safer ASO-based therapeutics.