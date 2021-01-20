 

Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, will release its results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Paycom will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) that day.

 

 

 

 

Dial-in #:

 

 

 

 

1 (833) 233-4461

Intl. Dial-In #:

 

 

 

 

1 (647) 689-4140

Conference Name:

 

 

 

 

Paycom

Replay #:

 

 

 

 

1 (800) 585-8367

Intl. Replay #:

 

 

 

 

1 (416) 621-4642

Replay Access Code:

 

 

 

 

1883977

 

The conference call will also be webcast at investors.paycom.com. For those unable to participate, a replay will be available following the conclusion of the earnings call on February 10, 2021, through February 17, 2021. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

