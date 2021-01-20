 

Zynga to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 15:05  |  24   |   |   

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at approximately 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time). At this time, Zynga will post management’s Q4 2020 Quarterly Earnings Letter, which includes Zynga’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and outlook for the future, to its website at http://investor.zynga.com.

Zynga management will also host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 10, to discuss the company’s results. Questions may be asked on the call and Zynga will respond to as many questions as possible.

The conference call can be accessed at http://investor.zynga.com – a replay of which will be available through the website after the call – or via the below conference dial-in number:

  • Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 537-0745
  • International Dial-In Number: (253) 237-1142
  • Conference ID: 8094404

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing, Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!TM, Toon Blast, Toy Blast, Words With Friends and Zynga Poker. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

