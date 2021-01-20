Cabot Corporation Receives Platinum Rating from EcoVadis

The platinum rating was awarded in recognition of Cabot’s global sustainability initiatives. The EcoVadis assessment focuses on four themes: the environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Cabot received a sustainability performance score of “advanced” in each category including environment, sustainable procurement, labor and human rights, and ethics, putting it in the top 1% in its sector.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) has received a platinum level rating in recognition of its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis. The platinum rating, which was established in 2020, confirms that Cabot is ranked among the top 1% of companies in its peer group in the manufacturing of Basic Chemicals. Cabot had received a gold rating the previous four years. Gold is awarded to companies that score in the top 5% of companies evaluated.

“Our steadfast commitment to excellent sustainability performance is not only critical to our long-term success but is a key differentiator in our industry. Receiving a Platinum rating after four consecutive years of Gold ratings is recognition of how we are leading the way with our environmental, social and governance efforts,” said Sean Keohane, president and chief executive officer. “This recognition is a tribute to our dedicated team around the globe, who integrate sustainability into our strategies and our daily work.”

EcoVadis is an independent assessment organization that evaluates companies’ sustainability performance in the areas of environment, labor practices and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Their methodology is based on international sustainability standards including the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and ISO 26000​.

The rating follows the announcement of Cabot’s newly established 2025 sustainability goals along with recent accolades Cabot has received for its sustainability performance including being named to “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” list by Newsweek for the second consecutive year. Cabot ranked in the top 10 most responsible companies in the materials industry and top 10% of all companies analyzed. Results were derived from publicly available key performance indicators, as well as an independent survey of U.S. citizens.

Cabot follows strict and transparent standards regarding the reporting of its sustainability performance. This includes the development of sustainability reports in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI); acting as a signatory of the United Nation Global Compact (UNGC); and participating in the American Chemistry Council (ACC) and its voluntary Responsible Care initiative.

For more information on Cabot’s sustainability initiatives, please visit: cabotcorp.com/sustainability or download Cabot’s latest sustainability report at: cabotcorp.com/sustainabilityreport.

*EcoVadis Basic Chemicals Sector includes the manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizers and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms.

