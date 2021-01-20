 

Cabot Corporation Receives Platinum Rating from EcoVadis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) has received a platinum level rating in recognition of its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis. The platinum rating, which was established in 2020, confirms that Cabot is ranked among the top 1% of companies in its peer group in the manufacturing of Basic Chemicals. Cabot had received a gold rating the previous four years. Gold is awarded to companies that score in the top 5% of companies evaluated.

The platinum rating was awarded in recognition of Cabot’s global sustainability initiatives. The EcoVadis assessment focuses on four themes: the environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Cabot received a sustainability performance score of “advanced” in each category including environment, sustainable procurement, labor and human rights, and ethics, putting it in the top 1% in its sector.

“Our steadfast commitment to excellent sustainability performance is not only critical to our long-term success but is a key differentiator in our industry. Receiving a Platinum rating after four consecutive years of Gold ratings is recognition of how we are leading the way with our environmental, social and governance efforts,” said Sean Keohane, president and chief executive officer. “This recognition is a tribute to our dedicated team around the globe, who integrate sustainability into our strategies and our daily work.”

EcoVadis is an independent assessment organization that evaluates companies’ sustainability performance in the areas of environment, labor practices and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Their methodology is based on international sustainability standards including the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and ISO 26000​.

The rating follows the announcement of Cabot’s newly established 2025 sustainability goals along with recent accolades Cabot has received for its sustainability performance including being named to “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” list by Newsweek for the second consecutive year. Cabot ranked in the top 10 most responsible companies in the materials industry and top 10% of all companies analyzed. Results were derived from publicly available key performance indicators, as well as an independent survey of U.S. citizens.

Cabot follows strict and transparent standards regarding the reporting of its sustainability performance. This includes the development of sustainability reports in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI); acting as a signatory of the United Nation Global Compact (UNGC); and participating in the American Chemistry Council (ACC) and its voluntary Responsible Care initiative.

For more information on Cabot’s sustainability initiatives, please visit: cabotcorp.com/sustainability or download Cabot’s latest sustainability report at: cabotcorp.com/sustainabilityreport.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

*EcoVadis Basic Chemicals Sector includes the manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizers and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms.

Cabot Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cabot Corporation Receives Platinum Rating from EcoVadis Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) has received a platinum level rating in recognition of its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis. The platinum rating, which was established in 2020, confirms that Cabot is ranked among the top 1% of companies in its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Law Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating SolarWinds ...
DJO Acquires Trilliant Surgical
OFS Credit Company Provides December 2020 Net Asset Value Update
PG&E Crews Out in Force Making Repairs After Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, Causing Wind ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Cabot Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2021 Operating Results
12.01.21
Cabot Corporation Announces Retirement of Mark Wrighton from Board of Directors
08.01.21
Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend