 

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for 2020

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: JMSB) (the “Company”), parent company of John Marshall Bank (the “Bank”), reported its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Selected Highlights

  • Record Earnings for the Year and Quarter - Net income increased 16.4% to $18.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $15.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Earnings per diluted share were $1.35 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 15.4% from $1.17 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported its eighth consecutive quarter of record earnings with net income of $4.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 7.4%. Earnings per diluted share were $0.35 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 6.1% from $0.33 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
  • Record Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income - The Company achieved record pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”) income of $29.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $8.0 million or 37.5% over the $21.3 million for the same period in 2019. The PTPP return on average assets increased from 1.45% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 to 1.68% for the same period in 2020. PTPP income was $8.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a 47.3% increase from the same period a year ago. PTPP annualized return on average assets was 1.85% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 versus 1.50% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Management believes PTPP income enables financial statement users to assess the Company’s ability to generate capital to cover potential credit losses which could arise before the COVID pandemic’s eradication.
  • Stable Net Interest Margin - The net interest margin was 3.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 3.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), loans declined $33.7 million from $148.2 million at September 30, 2020 to $114.4 million at December 31, 2020. The net interest margin, exclusive of the impact of PPP loans, was 3.34% for both the three months ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020.
  • Sub-50% Efficiency Ratio - The efficiency ratio declined from 54.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to 46.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Revenues increased 24.8% to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $12.9 million for the same period in 2019. Noninterest expense increased 6.0% to $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2019. Noninterest expense to average assets declined from 1.80% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to 1.59% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The efficiency ratio decreased from 57.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 to 49.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Noninterest expense to average assets declined from 1.95% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 to 1.67% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
  • Superb Asset Quality Continues - For the fifth consecutive quarter, the Company had no non-performing assets, no loans 30 days or more past due and no real estate owned at quarter-end December 31, 2020. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported $43 thousand in net recoveries, compared to $145 thousand in net charge-offs during the same period in 2019. Troubled debt restructurings were $604 thousand at December 31, 2020, a decline of $291 thousand, compared to $895 thousand at December 31, 2019. The Company had no COVID modifications as of December 31, 2020.
  • Record Balance Sheet Growth -Total assets were $1.89 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $303.6 million or 19.2% when compared to December 31, 2019. Gross loans net of unearned income increased $237.0 million or 17.9% from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Total deposits grew $331.4 million, or 25.3% from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing demand deposits grew $89.1 million, or 32.6% from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020.

Chris Bergstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “John Marshall Bank achieved record results despite the near-zero interest rate environment brought about by the pandemic. We made extensive use of our digital platform to keep our employees safe and provide our customers with the needed services to sustain and grow their businesses. We believe our strong growth in assets, loans, deposits and earnings in 2020 demonstrates the resiliency of our team and our commitment to providing exceptional client experiences. We expect that our results will compare favorably to our peers. Our Company has ample capital, liquidity and excellent asset quality. We feel we are well-positioned with solid momentum heading into 2021.”

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets were $1.89 billion at December 31, 2020, $1.86 billion at September 30, 2020 and $1.58 billion at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year asset growth was $303.6 million, or 19.2%, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, assets increased $23.6 million, or 5.0% annualized.

Loans

Gross loans were $1.56 billion at December 31, 2020, $1.53 billion at September 30, 2020 and $1.33 billion at December 31, 2019. Gross loans net of unearned income increased $237.0 million or 17.9% from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans net of unearned income increased $122.6 million or 9.2% from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Gross loans net of unearned income grew $29.8 million or 7.7% annualized during the fourth quarter of 2020. PPP loans decreased $33.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Core loan growth, defined as gross loan growth excluding changes in PPP loans, was $63.6 million during the fourth quarter or 18.3% annualized.

Investment Securities

The Company’s portfolio of investments in fixed income securities was $151.9 million at December 31, 2020, $131.2 million at September 30, 2020 and $122.7 million at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year bond growth, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020, was $29.2 million, or 23.8%. The Company also had restricted equity securities totaling $5.7 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and $7.2 million at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year reduction in restricted equity securities reflects a decrease in our required ownership of Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (“FHLB”) stock, which is directly related to the 64.5% decrease in the Bank’s FHLB advances over the last twelve months.

Interest Bearing Deposits in Banks

Interest-bearing deposits in banks were $130.2 million at December 31, 2020, $154.6 million at September 30, 2020 and $87.0 million at December 31, 2019. The quarterly decrease in interest-bearing deposits reflects the increase in fixed income securities. Given the current economic environment, management believes the current level of liquidity is appropriate.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.64 billion at December 31, 2020, $1.62 billion at September 30, 2020 and $1.31 billion at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year deposit growth, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020, was $331.4 million, or 25.3%. During the fourth quarter of 2020, deposits grew $18.0 million or 4.4% annualized.

Non-interest bearing demand deposits were $362.6 million at December 31, 2020, $385.9 million at September 30, 2020 and $273.5 million at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year non-interest bearing demand deposit growth, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020, was $89.1 million, or 32.6%. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 22.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, 23.8% at September 30, 2020 and 20.9% at December 31, 2019.

Core customer funding was $1.40 billion at December 31, 2020, $1.43 billion at September 30, 2020 and $1.17 billion at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year core customer funding sources increased by $237.2 million, or 20.3%, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Core customer funding was 83.2% of all funding sources at December 31, 2020 as compared to 85.8% at September 30, 2020 and 82.8% at December 31, 2019. Non-maturing deposits were 60.3% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020, 61.5% as of September 30, 2020 and 55.9% as of December 31, 2019.

Insured Cash Sweep (“ICS”) deposits were $235.8 million at December 31, 2020, $233.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $187.4 million at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year, ICS deposits increased $48.4 million from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (“CDARS”) deposits were $39.7 million at December 31, 2020, $36.9 million at September 30, 2020 and $50.9 million at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year, CDARS decreased $11.2 million from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020.

Certificates of deposits were $374.4 million at December 31, 2020, $398.5 million at September 30, 2020 and $383.5 million at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year certificates of deposit decreased $9.1 million from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. QwickRate certificates of deposit were $29.8 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and $18.0 million at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year QwickRate certificates of deposit increased $11.7 million from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Brokered deposits were $207.6 million at December 31, 2020, $161.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $125.1 million at December 31, 2019. Brokered deposits increased $82.5 million from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. The majority of the $82.5 million brokered deposit increase was the result of reducing borrowings by $52.0 million, as discussed below. The Company has also experienced lower customer demand for long-term certificates of deposits. As a result, the Company from time-to-time utilizes the wholesale funding market to extend the duration of its interest-bearing liabilities. Management intends to continue to reduce the wholesale funding percentage, but may selectively utilize wholesale funding when it is economically advantageous to do so or in order to achieve certain asset/liability management objectives.

Borrowings

Total borrowings, consisting of FHLB advances and Federal funds purchased were $22.0 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and $74.0 million at December 31, 2019. Total borrowings decreased $52.0 million, or 70.3%, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Wholesale funding represented 15.4% of total funding sources at December 31, 2020 and 2019. Management has chosen to retire FHLB advances as they mature to increase contingent funding sources. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had approximately $264 million remaining in secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB, an increase of $98 million over the $166 million of FHLB secured borrowing capacity as of December 31, 2019.

The Company had subordinated notes with a balance of $24.7 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and $24.6 million at December 31, 2019.

Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Levels

Total shareholders’ equity was $186.1 million at December 31, 2020, $181.4 million at September 30, 2020 and $162.0 million at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year shareholders’ equity increased by $24.1 million, or 14.9%. Total common shares outstanding increased from 13,127,661, including 51,548 shares relating to unvested stock awards, at December 31, 2019, to 13,606,558, including 74,000 shares relating to unvested stock awards, at December 31, 2020. The year-over-year increase in shares outstanding was primarily from the exercise of stock options.

The Bank’s capital ratios remain well above regulatory minimums for well-capitalized banks. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.6%, compared to 13.5% at December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

For the fifth consecutive quarter, the Company had no non-accrual loans, no loans 30 days or more past due and no other real estate owned at quarter-end December 31, 2020.

Troubled debt restructurings were $604 thousand at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $291 thousand, from $895 thousand at December 31, 2019. All troubled debt restructurings were performing in accordance with their modified terms as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

As reported in our earnings release for the third quarter of 2020, as of October 16, 2020 the Company had six loans totaling $10.6 million with COVID deferrals. During the remainder of the fourth quarter, all six loans resumed making regularly scheduled monthly payments. The Company has not approved any additional COVID loan modifications since June 30, 2020.

Income Statement Review

Net Interest Income

Net interest income, the Company’s primary source of revenue, was $15.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, up 25.0% from $12.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Balance sheet growth, improved funding composition, the downward repricing of our funding base along with the accretion of the remaining net deferred fees on $33.7 million of PPP loans that were repaid during the fourth quarter of 2020 enabled net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to increase 25.0% when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.

The net interest margin was 3.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 3.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Average loans net of unearned income increased $256.7 million, or 20.0% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, with a 50 basis point decline in yield. Average securities increased $24.6 million, or 20.2%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, with a 57 basis point decline in yield. Average interest-bearing deposits in other banks increased $32.1 million, or 31.1% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, with a 157 basis point decline in yield. The average yield on interest-bearing assets decreased 61 basis points from 4.68% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, to 4.07% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

The average cost of funds declined 79 basis points, or 56.0% from 1.42% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, to 0.63% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 97 basis points when comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The average cost of other borrowed funds decreased 95 basis points when comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 96 basis points when comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

On a linked quarterly basis, net interest margin increased 17 basis points to 3.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, with the yield on earning assets increasing from 4.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, to 4.07% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 22 basis points from 1.14% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 0.92% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net interest income was $56.8 million, up 16.8% from $48.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The net interest margin was 3.32% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 3.40% for the same period in 2019. Net interest income increased by 16.8% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019, resulting primarily from a $279.6 million, or 19.5%, increase in average earning assets during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the margin would have been 3.34%, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The yield on earning assets would have been 4.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. PPP loan income included the accretion of the remaining net fees for PPP loans that were forgiven/repaid, which had a positive effect on the loan yield and margin.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company had a $2.6 million provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $360 thousand for the same period in 2019. The Company had no charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2020 or fourth quarter of 2019.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $6.2 million, compared to a provision of $1.2 million during the same period in 2019. The Company reported $43 thousand in net recoveries in 2020, compared to $145 thousand in net loan charge-offs in 2019.

During 2020, the increase in the Company’s provision for loan losses when compared to the corresponding periods in the prior year is primarily related to COVID and its impact on the qualitative factors included in the allowance estimate. The increased reserves take into consideration, among other things, the rising number of COVID cases, increased hospitalizations and deaths in the Bank’s market area, the elevated level of unemployment and uncertainty around the amount and timing of additional stimulus and additional restrictions mandated by the Governors of Virginia and Maryland and the Mayor of the District of Columbia. The provision increased the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans from 0.81% at December 31, 2019 to 1.09% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loan balances, the provision increased the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans from 1.04% at September 30, 2020 to 1.17% at December 31, 2020. The Company does not have a reserve on PPP loan balances, as they are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. The ongoing pandemic and its related consequences may continue to influence customer behavior and the Company’s reserves beyond eradication of COVID. The adequacy of the allowance for loan losses continues to be monitored and evaluated by the Company as new economic and other data becomes available.

Noninterest Income

The Company’s recurring sources of noninterest income consist primarily of bank owned life insurance income, service charges on deposit accounts and insurance commissions. The majority of loan fees are included in interest income on the loan portfolio and not reported as noninterest income.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported total noninterest income of $374 thousand, compared to $315 thousand during the three months ended December 31, 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts declined $10 thousand and bank owned life insurance declined $8 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Other service charges and fees increased $11 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. The year-over-year decline in service charges and other fees was mostly related to lower overdraft fees when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2020 to the same period in 2019. Other operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased $66 thousand when compared to the same period in 2019 with $58 thousand in market adjustments recorded on the Company’s equity securities and a $6 thousand increase in insurance commissions in the three months ended December 31, 2020.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported total noninterest income of $1.6 million, compared to $1.3 million during the same period of 2019, an increase of $278 thousand, or 20.8%. Service charges on deposit accounts declined $91 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Bank owned life insurance declined $32 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Other service charges and fees declined $8 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Other operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 increased $114 thousand when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in noninterest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily attributed to gains on sales of securities totaling $309 thousand. The year-over-year decline in service charges for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 was attributable to lower ATM fees, analysis fees and overdraft fees.

Noninterest Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense increased 6.0%, to $7.4 million, compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2019. Salary and employee benefit expense was $4.5 million during the three months ended December 31, 2020, up $313 thousand, or 7.4% when compared to $4.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2019. Occupancy expense decreased 4.4%, or $23 thousand and furniture and equipment expense decreased 3.4% or $13 thousand when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2020 to the same period in 2019. The reduction in occupancy expense was due to the renegotiation of leases at the end of 2019. Other operating expense increased by 7.6%, or $145 thousand when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2020 to the same period in 2019. The higher other operating expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019, was mostly related to higher Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) deposit insurance and state bank franchise tax.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense increased 1.6% to $29.2 million when compared to the same period in 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, salaries and employee benefits expense increased 0.9%, or $155 thousand, compared to the same period in 2019. Occupancy expense decreased 10.5%, or $229 thousand and furniture and equipment expense increased 14.5% or $206 thousand when comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to the same period in 2019. The reduction in occupancy expense from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020 was due to the renegotiation of leases at the end of 2019. Furniture and equipment expense increased due to additional software costs and personal protection equipment for offices purchased because of the COVID pandemic during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Other operating expense increased by 4.7%, or $330 thousand, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in operating expense is related to higher FDIC deposit insurance, higher state bank franchise tax and additional office supplies associated with the COVID pandemic during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Noninterest expense to average assets declined from 1.80% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to 1.59% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Noninterest expense to average assets declined from 1.95% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 to 1.67% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, Rockville, Tysons, and Washington, D.C. and one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Company is dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience and value to local businesses, business owners and consumers in the Washington D.C. Metro area. The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products, services and a digital platform that rival those of the largest banks. Dedicated relationship managers serving as direct point-of-contact along with an experienced staff help achieve customer’s financial goals. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

In addition to historical information, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiary include, but are not limited to the following: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of COVID), levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines, and other conditions which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast, and are subject to significant uncertainty. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
   
 

At or For the Three Months Ended

 

At or For the Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Selected Balance Sheet Data  
Cash and cash equivalents  

$

8,228

$

7,471

$

8,228

 

7,471

Total investment securities  

 

158,543

 

130,348

 

158,543

 

130,348

Loans net of unearned income  

 

1,562,524

 

1,325,532

 

1,562,524

 

1,325,532

Allowance for loan losses  

 

17,017

 

10,756

 

17,017

 

10,756

Total assets  

 

1,885,496

 

1,581,883

 

1,885,496

 

1,581,883

Non-interest bearing demand deposits  

 

362,582

 

273,459

 

362,582

 

273,459

Interest bearing deposits  

 

1,277,538

 

1,035,245

 

1,277,538

 

1,035,245

Total deposits  

 

1,640,120

 

1,308,704

 

1,640,120

 

1,308,704

Shareholders' equity  

 

186,081

 

161,982

 

186,081

 

161,982

   
Summary Results of Operations  
Interest income  

$

18,666

$

17,796

$

72,446

$

68,990

Interest expense  

 

2,947

 

5,217

 

15,607

 

20,322

Net interest income  

 

15,719

 

12,579

 

56,839

 

48,668

Provision for loan losses  

 

2,575

 

360

 

6,217

 

1,170

Net interest income after provision for loan losses  

 

13,144

 

12,219

 

50,622

 

47,498

Noninterest income  

 

374

 

315

 

1,613

 

1,335

Noninterest expense  

 

7,440

 

7,018

 

29,163

 

28,701

Income before income taxes  

 

6,078

 

5,516

 

23,072

 

20,132

Net income  

 

4,804

 

4,472

 

18,526

 

15,921

   
Per Share Data and Shares Outstanding  
Earnings per share - basic  

$

0.35

$

0.34

$

1.37

$

1.22

Earnings per share - diluted  

$

0.35

$

0.33

$

1.35

$

1.17

Tangible book value per share  

$

13.68

$

12.34

$

13.68

$

12.34

Weighted average common shares (basic)  

 

13,528,409

 

13,044,751

 

13,460,940

 

12,991,911

Weighted average common shares (diluted)  

 

13,707,301

 

13,628,507

 

13,658,618

 

13,574,984

Common shares outstanding at end of period  

 

13,606,558

 

13,127,661

 

13,606,558

 

13,127,661

   
Performance Ratios  
Return on average assets (annualized)  

 

1.03%

 

1.14%

 

1.06%

 

1.08%

Return on average equity (annualized)  

 

10.34%

 

11.05%

 

10.49%

 

10.41%

Net interest margin  

 

3.43%

 

3.31%

 

3.32%

 

3.40%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)  

 

0.08%

 

0.08%

 

0.09%

 

0.09%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)  

 

1.59%

 

1.80%

 

1.67%

 

1.95%

Efficiency ratio  

 

46.2%

 

54.4%

 

49.9%

 

57.4%

   
Asset Quality  
Non-performing assets to total assets  

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

Non-performing loans to total loans  

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  

 

N/M

 

N/M

 

N/M

 

N/M

Allowance for loan losses to total loans (2)  

 

1.09%

 

0.81%

 

1.09%

 

0.81%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)  

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.01%

   
Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest  

$

- -

$

- -

$

- -

$

- -

Non-accrual loans  

$

- -

$

- -

$

- -

$

- -

Other real estate owned  

$

- -

$

- -

$

- -

$

- -

Non-performing assets (1)  

$

- -

$

- -

$

- -

$

- -

Troubled debt restructurings (total)  

$

604

$

895

$

604

$

895

Performing in accordance with modified terms  

$

604

$

895

$

604

$

895

Not performing in accordance with modified terms  

$

- -

$

- -

$

- -

$

- -

   
Bank Capital Ratios  
Tangible equity / tangible assets  

 

9.9%

 

10.2%

 

9.9%

 

10.2%

Total risk-based capital ratio  

 

14.6%

 

13.5%

 

14.6%

 

13.5%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  

 

13.5%

 

12.8%

 

13.5%

 

12.8%

Leverage ratio  

 

11.0%

 

11.9%

 

11.0%

 

11.9%

Common equity tier 1 ratio  

 

13.5%

 

12.8%

 

13.5%

 

12.8%

   
Other Information  
Number of full time equivalent employees  

 

136

 

131

 

136

 

131

# Full service branch offices  

 

8

 

8

 

8

 

8

# Loan production or limited service branch offices  

 

1

 

1

 

1

 

1

   

(1) Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans, loans 90 day or more past due and still accruing interest, and other real estate owned. Does not include troubled debt restructurings which were accruing interest at the date indicated.

(2) The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans of $114.4 million was 1.17% at December 31, 2020. PPP loans received no allocations in the allowance estimate due to the underlying guarantees.

   
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
   
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
   
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

Last Three

 

Year Over

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

Months

 

Year

Assets

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

   
Cash and due from banks  

$

8,228

 

$

7,918

 

$

7,471

 

3.9%

10.1%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks  

 

130,229

 

 

154,581

 

 

87,019

 

-15.8%

49.7%

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  

 

151,900

 

 

131,211

 

 

122,729

 

15.8%

23.8%

Restricted securities, at cost  

 

5,676

 

 

5,673

 

 

7,188

 

0.1%

-21.0%

Equity securities, at fair value  

 

967

 

 

831

 

 

431

 

16.4%

124.4%

Loans net of unearned income  

 

1,562,524

 

 

1,532,713

 

 

1,325,532

 

1.9%

17.9%

Allowance for loan losses  

 

(17,017

)

 

(14,441

)

 

(10,756

)

17.8%

58.2%

Net loans  

 

1,545,507

 

 

1,518,272

 

 

1,314,776

 

1.8%

17.5%

Bank premises and equipment, net  

 

2,422

 

 

2,209

 

 

2,318

 

9.6%

4.5%

Accrued interest receivable  

 

5,308

 

 

5,708

 

 

4,010

 

-7.0%

32.4%

Bank owned life insurance  

 

20,587

 

 

20,470

 

 

20,118

 

0.6%

2.3%

Right of use assets  

 

5,944

 

 

6,274

 

 

7,254

 

-5.3%

-18.1%

Other assets  

 

8,728

 

 

8,757

 

 

8,569

 

-0.3%

1.9%

   
Total assets  

$

1,885,496

 

$

1,861,904

 

$

1,581,883

 

1.3%

19.2%

   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity  
   

Liabilities

 
Deposits:  
Non-interest bearing demand deposits  

$

362,582

 

$

385,885

 

$

273,459

 

-6.0%

32.6%

Interest bearing demand deposits  

 

563,956

 

 

549,576

 

 

428,529

 

2.6%

31.6%

Savings deposits  

 

62,138

 

 

60,418

 

 

29,208

 

2.8%

112.7%

Time deposits  

 

651,444

 

 

626,267

 

 

577,508

 

4.0%

12.8%

Total deposits  

 

1,640,120

 

 

1,622,146

 

 

1,308,704

 

1.1%

25.3%

Federal funds purchased  

 

- -

 

 

- -

 

 

12,000

 

N/M

N/M

Federal Home Loan Bank advances  

 

22,000

 

 

22,000

 

 

62,000

 

0.0%

-64.5%

Subordinated debt  

 

24,679

 

 

24,667

 

 

24,630

 

0.0%

0.2%

Accrued interest payable  

 

877

 

 

770

 

 

1,106

 

13.9%

-20.7%

Lease liabilities  

 

6,208

 

 

6,532

 

 

7,474

 

-5.0%

-16.9%

Other liabilities  

 

5,531

 

 

4,362

 

 

3,987

 

26.8%

38.7%

Total liabilities  

 

1,699,415

 

 

1,680,477

 

 

1,419,901

 

1.1%

19.7%

   
Shareholders' Equity  
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued  

 

- -

 

 

- -

 

 

- -

 

- -

- -

Common stock, nonvoting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued  

 

- -

 

 

- -

 

 

- -

 

- -

- -

Common stock, voting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 13,606,558 at 12/31/2020 including 74,000 unvested shares, 13,573,601 shares at 9/30/2020 including 46,483 unvested shares and 13,127,661 at 12/31/2019, including 51,548 unvested shares  

 

135

 

 

135

 

 

131

 

0.0%

3.1%

Additional paid-in capital  

 

89,995

 

 

89,821

 

 

87,435

 

0.2%

2.9%

Retained earnings  

 

92,165

 

 

87,361

 

 

73,639

 

5.5%

25.2%

Accumulated other comprehensive income  

 

3,786

 

 

4,110

 

 

777

 

-7.9%

387.3%

   
Total shareholders' equity  

 

186,081

 

 

181,427

 

 

161,982

 

2.6%

14.9%

   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  

$

1,885,496

 

$

1,861,904

 

$

1,581,883

 

1.3%

19.2%

   
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
   
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
   
   
 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Interest and Dividend Income  
Interest and fees on loans  

$

17,845

$

16,531

7.9%

$

68,714

$

63,920

7.5%

Interest on investment securities, taxable  

 

683

 

715

-4.5%

 

2,896

 

2,528

14.6%

Interest on investment securities, tax-exempt  

 

33

 

19

73.7%

 

117

 

135

-13.3%

Dividends  

 

68

 

95

-28.4%

 

315

 

424

-25.7%

Interest on federal funds sold  

 

- -

 

- -

N/M

 

- -

 

1

N/M

Interest on deposits in banks  

 

37

 

436

-91.5%

 

404

 

1,982

-79.6%

Total interest and dividend income  

 

18,666

 

17,796

4.9%

 

72,446

 

68,990

5.0%

   
Interest Expense  
Deposits  

 

2,533

 

4,645

-45.5%

 

13,742

 

17,817

-22.9%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances  

 

42

 

199

-78.9%

 

377

 

1,015

-62.9%

Subordinated debt  

 

372

 

372

0.0%

 

1,487

 

1,487

0.0%

Other short-term borrowings  

 

- -

 

1

N/M

 

1

 

3

-66.7%

Total interest expense  

 

2,947

 

5,217

-43.5%

 

15,607

 

20,322

-23.2%

   
Net interest income  

 

15,719

 

12,579

25.0%

 

56,839

 

48,668

16.8%

   
Provision for loan losses  

 

2,575

 

360

615.3%

 

6,217

 

1,170

431.4%

   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  

 

13,144

 

12,219

7.6%

 

50,622

 

47,498

6.6%

   
Noninterest Income  
Service charges on deposit accounts  

 

122

 

132

-7.6%

 

465

 

556

-16.4%

Bank owned life insurance  

 

117

 

125

-6.4%

 

469

 

501

-6.4%

Other service charges and fees  

 

52

 

41

26.8%

 

172

 

180

-4.4%

Gain on sale of securities  

 

- -

 

- -

N/M

 

309

 

14

N/M

Other operating income  

 

83

 

17

388.2%

 

198

 

84

135.7%

Total noninterest income  

 

374

 

315

18.7%

 

1,613

 

1,335

20.8%

   
Noninterest Expenses  
Salaries and employee benefits  

 

4,536

 

4,223

7.4%

 

18,167

 

18,012

0.9%

Occupancy expense of premises  

 

494

 

517

-4.4%

 

1,950

 

2,179

-10.5%

Furniture and equipment expenses  

 

369

 

382

-3.4%

 

1,626

 

1,420

14.5%

Other operating expenses  

 

2,041

 

1,896

7.6%

 

7,420

 

7,090

4.7%

Total noninterest expenses  

 

7,440

 

7,018

6.0%

 

29,163

 

28,701

1.6%

   
Income before income taxes  

 

6,078

 

5,516

10.2%

 

23,072

 

20,132

14.6%

   
Income tax expense  

 

1,274

 

1,044

22.0%

 

4,546

 

4,211

8.0%

   
Net income  

$

4,804

$

4,472

7.4%

$

18,526

$

15,921

16.4%

   
Earnings Per Share  
Basic  

$

0.35

$

0.34

2.9%

$

1.37

$

1.22

12.3%

Diluted  

$

0.35

$

0.33

6.1%

$

1.35

$

1.17

15.4%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
   
Loan, Deposit and Borrowing Detail (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
   
  December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Percentage Change

Loans

  $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Last 3 Mos Last 12 Mos
Mortgage loans on real estate  
Commercial  

$

857,256

 

54.9%

$

808,204

 

52.7%

$

794,142

 

59.9%

6.1%

7.9%

Construction and land development  

 

243,741

 

15.6%

 

237,195

 

15.4%

 

252,079

 

19.0%

2.8%

-3.3%

Residential  

 

278,763

 

17.8%

 

262,049

 

17.1%

 

202,512

 

15.3%

6.4%

37.7%

Total mortgage loans on real estate  

$

1,379,760

 

88.3%

$

1,307,448

 

85.2%

$

1,248,733

 

94.2%

5.5%

10.5%

Commercial loans  

 

181,960

 

11.6%

 

225,865

 

14.7%

 

76,096

 

5.8%

-19.4%

139.1%

Consumer loans  

 

1,000

 

0.1%

 

1,208

 

0.1%

 

653

 

0.0%

-17.2%

53.1%

Total loans  

$

1,562,720

 

100.0%

$

1,534,521

 

100.0%

$

1,325,482

 

100.0%

1.8%

17.9%

Less: Allowance for loan losses  

 

(17,017

)

 

(14,441

)

 

(10,756

)

Net deferred loan costs (fees)  

 

(196

)

 

(1,808

)

 

50

 

Net loans  

$

1,545,507

 

$

1,518,272

 

$

1,314,776

 

   
   
  December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Percentage Change

Deposits

  $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Last 3 Mos Last 12 Mos
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  

$

362,582

 

22.1%

$

385,885

 

23.8%

$

273,459

 

20.9%

-6.0%

32.6%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:  
NOW accounts  

 

105,122

 

6.4%

 

101,792

 

6.3%

 

60,835

 

4.7%

3.3%

72.8%

Money market accounts  

 

223,007

 

13.6%

 

214,701

 

13.3%

 

180,253

 

13.8%

3.9%

23.7%

Savings accounts  

 

62,138

 

3.8%

 

60,418

 

3.7%

 

29,208

 

2.2%

2.8%

112.7%

Certificates of deposit  
$250,000 or more  

 

258,744

 

15.8%

 

281,302

 

17.3%

 

255,220

 

19.5%

-8.0%

1.4%

Less than $250,000  

 

115,634

 

7.0%

 

117,171

 

7.2%

 

128,283

 

9.8%

-1.3%

-9.9%

QwickRate Certificates of deposit  

 

29,765

 

1.8%

 

29,781

 

1.8%

 

18,030

 

1.4%

-0.1%

65.1%

ICS  

 

235,824

 

14.4%

 

233,083

 

14.4%

 

187,439

 

14.3%

1.2%

25.8%

CDARS  

 

39,725

 

2.4%

 

36,909

 

2.3%

 

50,884

 

3.9%

7.6%

-21.9%

Brokered deposits  

 

207,579

 

12.7%

 

161,104

 

9.9%

 

125,093

 

9.6%

28.8%

65.9%

Total deposits  

$

1,640,120

 

100.0%

$

1,622,146

 

100.0%

$

1,308,704

 

100.0%

1.1%

25.3%

   

Borrowings

 
Federal funds purchased  

$

- -

 

0.0%

$

- -

 

0.0%

$

12,000

 

12.1%

N/M

-100.0%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances  

 

22,000

 

47.1%

 

22,000

 

47.1%

 

62,000

 

62.9%

0.0%

-64.5%

Subordinated debt  

 

24,679

 

52.9%

 

24,667

 

52.9%

 

24,630

 

25.0%

0.0%

0.2%

Total borrowings  

$

46,679

 

100.0%

$

46,667

 

100.0%

$

98,630

 

100.0%

0.0%

-52.7%

   
Total deposits and borrowings  

$

1,686,799

 

$

1,668,813

 

$

1,407,334

 

1.1%

19.9%

   
Core customer funding sources (1)  

$

1,402,776

 

83.2%

$

1,431,261

 

85.8%

$

1,165,581

 

82.8%

-2.0%

20.3%

Wholesale funding sources (2)  

 

259,344

 

15.4%

 

212,885

 

12.8%

 

217,123

 

15.4%

21.8%

19.4%

Subordinated debt (3)  

 

24,679

 

1.5%

 

24,667

 

1.5%

 

24,630

 

1.8%

0.0%

0.2%

Total funding sources  

$

1,686,799

 

100.0%

$

1,668,813

 

100.0%

$

1,407,334

 

100.0%

1.1%

19.9%

   

(1) Includes ICS(r) and CDARS(r), which are all reciprocal deposits maintained by customers.

(2) Consists of QwickRate(r) certificates of deposit, brokered deposits, federal funds purchased and Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

(3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
   
Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rates (unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
  Interest Average Interest Average
  Average Income- Yields Average Income- Yields
  Balance Expense /Rates Balance Expense /Rates
Assets  
Securities  

$

146,863

$

784

2.12%

$

122,228

$

829

2.69%

Loans, net of unearned income  

 

1,541,184

 

17,845

4.61%

 

1,284,437

 

16,531

5.11%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  

 

135,300

 

37

0.11%

 

103,194

 

436

1.68%

Total interest-earning assets  

$

1,823,347

$

18,666

4.07%

$

1,509,859

$

17,796

4.68%

Other assets  

 

34,785

 

40,123

Total assets  

$

1,858,132

$

1,549,982

Liabilities & Shareholders' equity  
Interest-bearing deposits  
NOW accounts  

$

231,479

$

219

0.38%

$

151,188

$

413

1.08%

Money market accounts  

 

336,131

 

359

0.42%

 

285,440

 

970

1.35%

Savings accounts  

 

62,488

 

65

0.41%

 

28,541

 

101

1.40%

Time deposits  

 

593,010

 

1,890

1.27%

 

563,712

 

3,161

2.22%

Total interest-bearing deposits  

$

1,223,108

$

2,533

0.82%

$

1,028,881

$

4,645

1.79%

   
Federal funds purchased  

$

- -

$

- -

N/M

$

130

$

1

3.05%

Subordinated debt  

 

24,671

 

372

6.00%

 

24,622

 

372

5.99%

Other borrowed funds  

 

20,533

 

42

0.81%

 

44,859

 

199

1.76%

Total interest-bearing liabilities  

$

1,268,312

$

2,947

0.92%

$

1,098,492

$

5,217

1.88%

Demand deposits  

 

392,436

 

276,981

Other liabilities  

 

12,528

 

13,988

Total liabilities  

$

1,673,276

$

1,389,461

Shareholders' equity  

 

184,856

 

160,521

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  

$

1,858,132

$

1,549,982

Interest rate spread  

3.15%

2.80%

Net interest income and margin  

$

15,719

3.43%

$

12,579

3.31%

   
   
  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
  Interest Average Interest Average
  Average Income- Yields Average Income- Yields
  Balance Expense /Rates Balance Expense /Rates
Assets  
Securities  

$

139,352

$

3,328

2.39%

$

114,127

$

3,087

2.70%

Loans, net of unearned income  

 

1,462,963

 

68,714

4.70%

 

1,225,187

 

63,920

5.22%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  

 

108,654

 

404

0.37%

 

91,997

 

1,982

2.15%

Federal funds sold  

 

- -

 

- -

N/M

 

54

 

1

1.84%

Total interest-earning assets  

$

1,710,969

$

72,446

4.23%

$

1,431,365

$

68,990

4.82%

Other assets  

 

36,878

 

39,202

Total assets  

$

1,747,847

$

1,470,567

Liabilities & Shareholders' equity  
Interest-bearing deposits  
NOW accounts  

$

196,776

$

1,086

0.55%

$

139,529

$

1,661

1.19%

Money market accounts  

 

310,789

 

2,202

0.71%

 

279,256

 

4,143

1.48%

Savings accounts  

 

47,263

 

330

0.70%

 

21,755

 

295

1.36%

Time deposits  

 

588,239

 

10,124

1.72%

 

533,633

 

11,718

2.20%

Total interest-bearing deposits  

$

1,143,068

$

13,742

1.20%

$

974,173

$

17,817

1.83%

   
Federal funds purchased  

$

184

$

1

0.54%

$

107

$

3

2.80%

Subordinated debt  

 

24,653

 

1,487

6.03%

 

24,604

 

1,487

6.04%

Other borrowed funds  

 

31,481

 

377

1.20%

 

52,333

 

1,015

1.94%

Total interest-bearing liabilities  

$

1,199,386

$

15,607

1.30%

$

1,051,217

$

20,322

1.93%

Demand deposits  

 

359,598

 

254,830

Other liabilities  

 

12,323

 

11,617

Total liabilities  

$

1,571,307

$

1,317,664

Shareholders' equity  

 

176,540

 

152,903

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  

$

1,747,847

$

1,470,567

Interest rate spread  

2.93%

2.89%

Net interest income and margin  

$

56,839

3.32%

$

48,668

3.40%

 

