John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for 2020

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: JMSB) (the “Company”), parent company of John Marshall Bank (the “Bank”), reported its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Record Earnings for the Year and Quarter - Net income increased 16.4% to $18.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $15.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Earnings per diluted share were $1.35 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 15.4% from $1.17 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported its eighth consecutive quarter of record earnings with net income of $4.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 7.4%. Earnings per diluted share were $0.35 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 6.1% from $0.33 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Record Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income - The Company achieved record pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”) income of $29.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $8.0 million or 37.5% over the $21.3 million for the same period in 2019. The PTPP return on average assets increased from 1.45% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 to 1.68% for the same period in 2020. PTPP income was $8.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a 47.3% increase from the same period a year ago. PTPP annualized return on average assets was 1.85% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 versus 1.50% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Management believes PTPP income enables financial statement users to assess the Company’s ability to generate capital to cover potential credit losses which could arise before the COVID pandemic’s eradication.

Stable Net Interest Margin - The net interest margin was 3.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 3.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), loans declined $33.7 million from $148.2 million at September 30, 2020 to $114.4 million at December 31, 2020. The net interest margin, exclusive of the impact of PPP loans, was 3.34% for both the three months ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

Sub-50% Efficiency Ratio - The efficiency ratio declined from 54.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to 46.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Revenues increased 24.8% to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $12.9 million for the same period in 2019. Noninterest expense increased 6.0% to $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2019. Noninterest expense to average assets declined from 1.80% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to 1.59% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The efficiency ratio decreased from 57.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 to 49.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Noninterest expense to average assets declined from 1.95% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 to 1.67% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Superb Asset Quality Continues - For the fifth consecutive quarter, the Company had no non-performing assets, no loans 30 days or more past due and no real estate owned at quarter-end December 31, 2020. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported $43 thousand in net recoveries, compared to $145 thousand in net charge-offs during the same period in 2019. Troubled debt restructurings were $604 thousand at December 31, 2020, a decline of $291 thousand, compared to $895 thousand at December 31, 2019. The Company had no COVID modifications as of December 31, 2020.

Record Balance Sheet Growth -Total assets were $1.89 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $303.6 million or 19.2% when compared to December 31, 2019. Gross loans net of unearned income increased $237.0 million or 17.9% from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Total deposits grew $331.4 million, or 25.3% from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing demand deposits grew $89.1 million, or 32.6% from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020.

Chris Bergstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “John Marshall Bank achieved record results despite the near-zero interest rate environment brought about by the pandemic. We made extensive use of our digital platform to keep our employees safe and provide our customers with the needed services to sustain and grow their businesses. We believe our strong growth in assets, loans, deposits and earnings in 2020 demonstrates the resiliency of our team and our commitment to providing exceptional client experiences. We expect that our results will compare favorably to our peers. Our Company has ample capital, liquidity and excellent asset quality. We feel we are well-positioned with solid momentum heading into 2021.”

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets were $1.89 billion at December 31, 2020, $1.86 billion at September 30, 2020 and $1.58 billion at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year asset growth was $303.6 million, or 19.2%, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, assets increased $23.6 million, or 5.0% annualized.

Loans

Gross loans were $1.56 billion at December 31, 2020, $1.53 billion at September 30, 2020 and $1.33 billion at December 31, 2019. Gross loans net of unearned income increased $237.0 million or 17.9% from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans net of unearned income increased $122.6 million or 9.2% from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Gross loans net of unearned income grew $29.8 million or 7.7% annualized during the fourth quarter of 2020. PPP loans decreased $33.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Core loan growth, defined as gross loan growth excluding changes in PPP loans, was $63.6 million during the fourth quarter or 18.3% annualized.

Investment Securities

The Company’s portfolio of investments in fixed income securities was $151.9 million at December 31, 2020, $131.2 million at September 30, 2020 and $122.7 million at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year bond growth, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020, was $29.2 million, or 23.8%. The Company also had restricted equity securities totaling $5.7 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and $7.2 million at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year reduction in restricted equity securities reflects a decrease in our required ownership of Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (“FHLB”) stock, which is directly related to the 64.5% decrease in the Bank’s FHLB advances over the last twelve months.

Interest Bearing Deposits in Banks

Interest-bearing deposits in banks were $130.2 million at December 31, 2020, $154.6 million at September 30, 2020 and $87.0 million at December 31, 2019. The quarterly decrease in interest-bearing deposits reflects the increase in fixed income securities. Given the current economic environment, management believes the current level of liquidity is appropriate.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.64 billion at December 31, 2020, $1.62 billion at September 30, 2020 and $1.31 billion at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year deposit growth, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020, was $331.4 million, or 25.3%. During the fourth quarter of 2020, deposits grew $18.0 million or 4.4% annualized.

Non-interest bearing demand deposits were $362.6 million at December 31, 2020, $385.9 million at September 30, 2020 and $273.5 million at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year non-interest bearing demand deposit growth, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020, was $89.1 million, or 32.6%. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 22.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, 23.8% at September 30, 2020 and 20.9% at December 31, 2019.

Core customer funding was $1.40 billion at December 31, 2020, $1.43 billion at September 30, 2020 and $1.17 billion at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year core customer funding sources increased by $237.2 million, or 20.3%, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Core customer funding was 83.2% of all funding sources at December 31, 2020 as compared to 85.8% at September 30, 2020 and 82.8% at December 31, 2019. Non-maturing deposits were 60.3% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020, 61.5% as of September 30, 2020 and 55.9% as of December 31, 2019.

Insured Cash Sweep (“ICS”) deposits were $235.8 million at December 31, 2020, $233.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $187.4 million at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year, ICS deposits increased $48.4 million from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (“CDARS”) deposits were $39.7 million at December 31, 2020, $36.9 million at September 30, 2020 and $50.9 million at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year, CDARS decreased $11.2 million from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020.

Certificates of deposits were $374.4 million at December 31, 2020, $398.5 million at September 30, 2020 and $383.5 million at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year certificates of deposit decreased $9.1 million from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. QwickRate certificates of deposit were $29.8 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and $18.0 million at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year QwickRate certificates of deposit increased $11.7 million from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Brokered deposits were $207.6 million at December 31, 2020, $161.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $125.1 million at December 31, 2019. Brokered deposits increased $82.5 million from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. The majority of the $82.5 million brokered deposit increase was the result of reducing borrowings by $52.0 million, as discussed below. The Company has also experienced lower customer demand for long-term certificates of deposits. As a result, the Company from time-to-time utilizes the wholesale funding market to extend the duration of its interest-bearing liabilities. Management intends to continue to reduce the wholesale funding percentage, but may selectively utilize wholesale funding when it is economically advantageous to do so or in order to achieve certain asset/liability management objectives.

Borrowings

Total borrowings, consisting of FHLB advances and Federal funds purchased were $22.0 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and $74.0 million at December 31, 2019. Total borrowings decreased $52.0 million, or 70.3%, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Wholesale funding represented 15.4% of total funding sources at December 31, 2020 and 2019. Management has chosen to retire FHLB advances as they mature to increase contingent funding sources. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had approximately $264 million remaining in secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB, an increase of $98 million over the $166 million of FHLB secured borrowing capacity as of December 31, 2019.

The Company had subordinated notes with a balance of $24.7 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and $24.6 million at December 31, 2019.

Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Levels

Total shareholders’ equity was $186.1 million at December 31, 2020, $181.4 million at September 30, 2020 and $162.0 million at December 31, 2019. Year-over-year shareholders’ equity increased by $24.1 million, or 14.9%. Total common shares outstanding increased from 13,127,661, including 51,548 shares relating to unvested stock awards, at December 31, 2019, to 13,606,558, including 74,000 shares relating to unvested stock awards, at December 31, 2020. The year-over-year increase in shares outstanding was primarily from the exercise of stock options.

The Bank’s capital ratios remain well above regulatory minimums for well-capitalized banks. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.6%, compared to 13.5% at December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

For the fifth consecutive quarter, the Company had no non-accrual loans, no loans 30 days or more past due and no other real estate owned at quarter-end December 31, 2020.

Troubled debt restructurings were $604 thousand at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $291 thousand, from $895 thousand at December 31, 2019. All troubled debt restructurings were performing in accordance with their modified terms as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

As reported in our earnings release for the third quarter of 2020, as of October 16, 2020 the Company had six loans totaling $10.6 million with COVID deferrals. During the remainder of the fourth quarter, all six loans resumed making regularly scheduled monthly payments. The Company has not approved any additional COVID loan modifications since June 30, 2020.

Income Statement Review

Net Interest Income

Net interest income, the Company’s primary source of revenue, was $15.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, up 25.0% from $12.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Balance sheet growth, improved funding composition, the downward repricing of our funding base along with the accretion of the remaining net deferred fees on $33.7 million of PPP loans that were repaid during the fourth quarter of 2020 enabled net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to increase 25.0% when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.

The net interest margin was 3.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 3.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Average loans net of unearned income increased $256.7 million, or 20.0% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, with a 50 basis point decline in yield. Average securities increased $24.6 million, or 20.2%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, with a 57 basis point decline in yield. Average interest-bearing deposits in other banks increased $32.1 million, or 31.1% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, with a 157 basis point decline in yield. The average yield on interest-bearing assets decreased 61 basis points from 4.68% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, to 4.07% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

The average cost of funds declined 79 basis points, or 56.0% from 1.42% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, to 0.63% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 97 basis points when comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The average cost of other borrowed funds decreased 95 basis points when comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 96 basis points when comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

On a linked quarterly basis, net interest margin increased 17 basis points to 3.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, with the yield on earning assets increasing from 4.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, to 4.07% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 22 basis points from 1.14% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 0.92% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net interest income was $56.8 million, up 16.8% from $48.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The net interest margin was 3.32% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 3.40% for the same period in 2019. Net interest income increased by 16.8% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019, resulting primarily from a $279.6 million, or 19.5%, increase in average earning assets during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the margin would have been 3.34%, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The yield on earning assets would have been 4.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. PPP loan income included the accretion of the remaining net fees for PPP loans that were forgiven/repaid, which had a positive effect on the loan yield and margin.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company had a $2.6 million provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $360 thousand for the same period in 2019. The Company had no charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2020 or fourth quarter of 2019.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $6.2 million, compared to a provision of $1.2 million during the same period in 2019. The Company reported $43 thousand in net recoveries in 2020, compared to $145 thousand in net loan charge-offs in 2019.

During 2020, the increase in the Company’s provision for loan losses when compared to the corresponding periods in the prior year is primarily related to COVID and its impact on the qualitative factors included in the allowance estimate. The increased reserves take into consideration, among other things, the rising number of COVID cases, increased hospitalizations and deaths in the Bank’s market area, the elevated level of unemployment and uncertainty around the amount and timing of additional stimulus and additional restrictions mandated by the Governors of Virginia and Maryland and the Mayor of the District of Columbia. The provision increased the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans from 0.81% at December 31, 2019 to 1.09% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loan balances, the provision increased the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans from 1.04% at September 30, 2020 to 1.17% at December 31, 2020. The Company does not have a reserve on PPP loan balances, as they are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. The ongoing pandemic and its related consequences may continue to influence customer behavior and the Company’s reserves beyond eradication of COVID. The adequacy of the allowance for loan losses continues to be monitored and evaluated by the Company as new economic and other data becomes available.

Noninterest Income

The Company’s recurring sources of noninterest income consist primarily of bank owned life insurance income, service charges on deposit accounts and insurance commissions. The majority of loan fees are included in interest income on the loan portfolio and not reported as noninterest income.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported total noninterest income of $374 thousand, compared to $315 thousand during the three months ended December 31, 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts declined $10 thousand and bank owned life insurance declined $8 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Other service charges and fees increased $11 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. The year-over-year decline in service charges and other fees was mostly related to lower overdraft fees when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2020 to the same period in 2019. Other operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased $66 thousand when compared to the same period in 2019 with $58 thousand in market adjustments recorded on the Company’s equity securities and a $6 thousand increase in insurance commissions in the three months ended December 31, 2020.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported total noninterest income of $1.6 million, compared to $1.3 million during the same period of 2019, an increase of $278 thousand, or 20.8%. Service charges on deposit accounts declined $91 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Bank owned life insurance declined $32 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Other service charges and fees declined $8 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Other operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 increased $114 thousand when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in noninterest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily attributed to gains on sales of securities totaling $309 thousand. The year-over-year decline in service charges for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 was attributable to lower ATM fees, analysis fees and overdraft fees.

Noninterest Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense increased 6.0%, to $7.4 million, compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2019. Salary and employee benefit expense was $4.5 million during the three months ended December 31, 2020, up $313 thousand, or 7.4% when compared to $4.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2019. Occupancy expense decreased 4.4%, or $23 thousand and furniture and equipment expense decreased 3.4% or $13 thousand when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2020 to the same period in 2019. The reduction in occupancy expense was due to the renegotiation of leases at the end of 2019. Other operating expense increased by 7.6%, or $145 thousand when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2020 to the same period in 2019. The higher other operating expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019, was mostly related to higher Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) deposit insurance and state bank franchise tax.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense increased 1.6% to $29.2 million when compared to the same period in 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, salaries and employee benefits expense increased 0.9%, or $155 thousand, compared to the same period in 2019. Occupancy expense decreased 10.5%, or $229 thousand and furniture and equipment expense increased 14.5% or $206 thousand when comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to the same period in 2019. The reduction in occupancy expense from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020 was due to the renegotiation of leases at the end of 2019. Furniture and equipment expense increased due to additional software costs and personal protection equipment for offices purchased because of the COVID pandemic during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Other operating expense increased by 4.7%, or $330 thousand, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in operating expense is related to higher FDIC deposit insurance, higher state bank franchise tax and additional office supplies associated with the COVID pandemic during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Noninterest expense to average assets declined from 1.80% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to 1.59% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Noninterest expense to average assets declined from 1.95% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 to 1.67% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, Rockville, Tysons, and Washington, D.C. and one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Company is dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience and value to local businesses, business owners and consumers in the Washington D.C. Metro area. The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products, services and a digital platform that rival those of the largest banks. Dedicated relationship managers serving as direct point-of-contact along with an experienced staff help achieve customer’s financial goals. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

In addition to historical information, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiary include, but are not limited to the following: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of COVID), levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines, and other conditions which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast, and are subject to significant uncertainty. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selected Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,228 $ 7,471 $ 8,228 7,471 Total investment securities 158,543 130,348 158,543 130,348 Loans net of unearned income 1,562,524 1,325,532 1,562,524 1,325,532 Allowance for loan losses 17,017 10,756 17,017 10,756 Total assets 1,885,496 1,581,883 1,885,496 1,581,883 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 362,582 273,459 362,582 273,459 Interest bearing deposits 1,277,538 1,035,245 1,277,538 1,035,245 Total deposits 1,640,120 1,308,704 1,640,120 1,308,704 Shareholders' equity 186,081 161,982 186,081 161,982 Summary Results of Operations Interest income $ 18,666 $ 17,796 $ 72,446 $ 68,990 Interest expense 2,947 5,217 15,607 20,322 Net interest income 15,719 12,579 56,839 48,668 Provision for loan losses 2,575 360 6,217 1,170 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,144 12,219 50,622 47,498 Noninterest income 374 315 1,613 1,335 Noninterest expense 7,440 7,018 29,163 28,701 Income before income taxes 6,078 5,516 23,072 20,132 Net income 4,804 4,472 18,526 15,921 Per Share Data and Shares Outstanding Earnings per share - basic $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 1.37 $ 1.22 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 1.35 $ 1.17 Tangible book value per share $ 13.68 $ 12.34 $ 13.68 $ 12.34 Weighted average common shares (basic) 13,528,409 13,044,751 13,460,940 12,991,911 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 13,707,301 13,628,507 13,658,618 13,574,984 Common shares outstanding at end of period 13,606,558 13,127,661 13,606,558 13,127,661 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.03% 1.14% 1.06% 1.08% Return on average equity (annualized) 10.34% 11.05% 10.49% 10.41% Net interest margin 3.43% 3.31% 3.32% 3.40% Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized) 0.08% 0.08% 0.09% 0.09% Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.59% 1.80% 1.67% 1.95% Efficiency ratio 46.2% 54.4% 49.9% 57.4% Asset Quality Non-performing assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans N/M N/M N/M N/M Allowance for loan losses to total loans (2) 1.09% 0.81% 1.09% 0.81% Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.01% Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - Non-accrual loans $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - Other real estate owned $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - Non-performing assets (1) $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - Troubled debt restructurings (total) $ 604 $ 895 $ 604 $ 895 Performing in accordance with modified terms $ 604 $ 895 $ 604 $ 895 Not performing in accordance with modified terms $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - Bank Capital Ratios Tangible equity / tangible assets 9.9% 10.2% 9.9% 10.2% Total risk-based capital ratio 14.6% 13.5% 14.6% 13.5% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.5% 12.8% 13.5% 12.8% Leverage ratio 11.0% 11.9% 11.0% 11.9% Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.5% 12.8% 13.5% 12.8% Other Information Number of full time equivalent employees 136 131 136 131 # Full service branch offices 8 8 8 8 # Loan production or limited service branch offices 1 1 1 1 (1) Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans, loans 90 day or more past due and still accruing interest, and other real estate owned. Does not include troubled debt restructurings which were accruing interest at the date indicated. (2) The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans of $114.4 million was 1.17% at December 31, 2020. PPP loans received no allocations in the allowance estimate due to the underlying guarantees.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) % Change December 31, September 30, December 31, Last Three Year Over 2020 2020 2019 Months Year Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 8,228 $ 7,918 $ 7,471 3.9% 10.1% Interest-bearing deposits in banks 130,229 154,581 87,019 -15.8% 49.7% Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 151,900 131,211 122,729 15.8% 23.8% Restricted securities, at cost 5,676 5,673 7,188 0.1% -21.0% Equity securities, at fair value 967 831 431 16.4% 124.4% Loans net of unearned income 1,562,524 1,532,713 1,325,532 1.9% 17.9% Allowance for loan losses (17,017 ) (14,441 ) (10,756 ) 17.8% 58.2% Net loans 1,545,507 1,518,272 1,314,776 1.8% 17.5% Bank premises and equipment, net 2,422 2,209 2,318 9.6% 4.5% Accrued interest receivable 5,308 5,708 4,010 -7.0% 32.4% Bank owned life insurance 20,587 20,470 20,118 0.6% 2.3% Right of use assets 5,944 6,274 7,254 -5.3% -18.1% Other assets 8,728 8,757 8,569 -0.3% 1.9% Total assets $ 1,885,496 $ 1,861,904 $ 1,581,883 1.3% 19.2% Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 362,582 $ 385,885 $ 273,459 -6.0% 32.6% Interest bearing demand deposits 563,956 549,576 428,529 2.6% 31.6% Savings deposits 62,138 60,418 29,208 2.8% 112.7% Time deposits 651,444 626,267 577,508 4.0% 12.8% Total deposits 1,640,120 1,622,146 1,308,704 1.1% 25.3% Federal funds purchased - - - - 12,000 N/M N/M Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,000 22,000 62,000 0.0% -64.5% Subordinated debt 24,679 24,667 24,630 0.0% 0.2% Accrued interest payable 877 770 1,106 13.9% -20.7% Lease liabilities 6,208 6,532 7,474 -5.0% -16.9% Other liabilities 5,531 4,362 3,987 26.8% 38.7% Total liabilities 1,699,415 1,680,477 1,419,901 1.1% 19.7% Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued - - - - - - - - - - Common stock, nonvoting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued - - - - - - - - - - Common stock, voting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 13,606,558 at 12/31/2020 including 74,000 unvested shares, 13,573,601 shares at 9/30/2020 including 46,483 unvested shares and 13,127,661 at 12/31/2019, including 51,548 unvested shares 135 135 131 0.0% 3.1% Additional paid-in capital 89,995 89,821 87,435 0.2% 2.9% Retained earnings 92,165 87,361 73,639 5.5% 25.2% Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,786 4,110 777 -7.9% 387.3% Total shareholders' equity 186,081 181,427 161,982 2.6% 14.9% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,885,496 $ 1,861,904 $ 1,581,883 1.3% 19.2%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 17,845 $ 16,531 7.9% $ 68,714 $ 63,920 7.5% Interest on investment securities, taxable 683 715 -4.5% 2,896 2,528 14.6% Interest on investment securities, tax-exempt 33 19 73.7% 117 135 -13.3% Dividends 68 95 -28.4% 315 424 -25.7% Interest on federal funds sold - - - - N/M - - 1 N/M Interest on deposits in banks 37 436 -91.5% 404 1,982 -79.6% Total interest and dividend income 18,666 17,796 4.9% 72,446 68,990 5.0% Interest Expense Deposits 2,533 4,645 -45.5% 13,742 17,817 -22.9% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 42 199 -78.9% 377 1,015 -62.9% Subordinated debt 372 372 0.0% 1,487 1,487 0.0% Other short-term borrowings - - 1 N/M 1 3 -66.7% Total interest expense 2,947 5,217 -43.5% 15,607 20,322 -23.2% Net interest income 15,719 12,579 25.0% 56,839 48,668 16.8% Provision for loan losses 2,575 360 615.3% 6,217 1,170 431.4% Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,144 12,219 7.6% 50,622 47,498 6.6% Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 122 132 -7.6% 465 556 -16.4% Bank owned life insurance 117 125 -6.4% 469 501 -6.4% Other service charges and fees 52 41 26.8% 172 180 -4.4% Gain on sale of securities - - - - N/M 309 14 N/M Other operating income 83 17 388.2% 198 84 135.7% Total noninterest income 374 315 18.7% 1,613 1,335 20.8% Noninterest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 4,536 4,223 7.4% 18,167 18,012 0.9% Occupancy expense of premises 494 517 -4.4% 1,950 2,179 -10.5% Furniture and equipment expenses 369 382 -3.4% 1,626 1,420 14.5% Other operating expenses 2,041 1,896 7.6% 7,420 7,090 4.7% Total noninterest expenses 7,440 7,018 6.0% 29,163 28,701 1.6% Income before income taxes 6,078 5,516 10.2% 23,072 20,132 14.6% Income tax expense 1,274 1,044 22.0% 4,546 4,211 8.0% Net income $ 4,804 $ 4,472 7.4% $ 18,526 $ 15,921 16.4% Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.34 2.9% $ 1.37 $ 1.22 12.3% Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.33 6.1% $ 1.35 $ 1.17 15.4%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Loan, Deposit and Borrowing Detail (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Percentage Change Loans $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Last 3 Mos Last 12 Mos Mortgage loans on real estate Commercial $ 857,256 54.9% $ 808,204 52.7% $ 794,142 59.9% 6.1% 7.9% Construction and land development 243,741 15.6% 237,195 15.4% 252,079 19.0% 2.8% -3.3% Residential 278,763 17.8% 262,049 17.1% 202,512 15.3% 6.4% 37.7% Total mortgage loans on real estate $ 1,379,760 88.3% $ 1,307,448 85.2% $ 1,248,733 94.2% 5.5% 10.5% Commercial loans 181,960 11.6% 225,865 14.7% 76,096 5.8% -19.4% 139.1% Consumer loans 1,000 0.1% 1,208 0.1% 653 0.0% -17.2% 53.1% Total loans $ 1,562,720 100.0% $ 1,534,521 100.0% $ 1,325,482 100.0% 1.8% 17.9% Less: Allowance for loan losses (17,017 ) (14,441 ) (10,756 ) Net deferred loan costs (fees) (196 ) (1,808 ) 50 Net loans $ 1,545,507 $ 1,518,272 $ 1,314,776 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Percentage Change Deposits $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Last 3 Mos Last 12 Mos Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 362,582 22.1% $ 385,885 23.8% $ 273,459 20.9% -6.0% 32.6% Interest-bearing demand deposits: NOW accounts 105,122 6.4% 101,792 6.3% 60,835 4.7% 3.3% 72.8% Money market accounts 223,007 13.6% 214,701 13.3% 180,253 13.8% 3.9% 23.7% Savings accounts 62,138 3.8% 60,418 3.7% 29,208 2.2% 2.8% 112.7% Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more 258,744 15.8% 281,302 17.3% 255,220 19.5% -8.0% 1.4% Less than $250,000 115,634 7.0% 117,171 7.2% 128,283 9.8% -1.3% -9.9% QwickRate Certificates of deposit 29,765 1.8% 29,781 1.8% 18,030 1.4% -0.1% 65.1% ICS 235,824 14.4% 233,083 14.4% 187,439 14.3% 1.2% 25.8% CDARS 39,725 2.4% 36,909 2.3% 50,884 3.9% 7.6% -21.9% Brokered deposits 207,579 12.7% 161,104 9.9% 125,093 9.6% 28.8% 65.9% Total deposits $ 1,640,120 100.0% $ 1,622,146 100.0% $ 1,308,704 100.0% 1.1% 25.3% Borrowings Federal funds purchased $ - - 0.0% $ - - 0.0% $ 12,000 12.1% N/M -100.0% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,000 47.1% 22,000 47.1% 62,000 62.9% 0.0% -64.5% Subordinated debt 24,679 52.9% 24,667 52.9% 24,630 25.0% 0.0% 0.2% Total borrowings $ 46,679 100.0% $ 46,667 100.0% $ 98,630 100.0% 0.0% -52.7% Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,686,799 $ 1,668,813 $ 1,407,334 1.1% 19.9% Core customer funding sources (1) $ 1,402,776 83.2% $ 1,431,261 85.8% $ 1,165,581 82.8% -2.0% 20.3% Wholesale funding sources (2) 259,344 15.4% 212,885 12.8% 217,123 15.4% 21.8% 19.4% Subordinated debt (3) 24,679 1.5% 24,667 1.5% 24,630 1.8% 0.0% 0.2% Total funding sources $ 1,686,799 100.0% $ 1,668,813 100.0% $ 1,407,334 100.0% 1.1% 19.9% (1) Includes ICS(r) and CDARS(r), which are all reciprocal deposits maintained by customers. (2) Consists of QwickRate(r) certificates of deposit, brokered deposits, federal funds purchased and Federal Home Loan Bank advances. (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rates (unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income- Yields Average Income- Yields Balance Expense /Rates Balance Expense /Rates Assets Securities $ 146,863 $ 784 2.12% $ 122,228 $ 829 2.69% Loans, net of unearned income 1,541,184 17,845 4.61% 1,284,437 16,531 5.11% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 135,300 37 0.11% 103,194 436 1.68% Total interest-earning assets $ 1,823,347 $ 18,666 4.07% $ 1,509,859 $ 17,796 4.68% Other assets 34,785 40,123 Total assets $ 1,858,132 $ 1,549,982 Liabilities & Shareholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits NOW accounts $ 231,479 $ 219 0.38% $ 151,188 $ 413 1.08% Money market accounts 336,131 359 0.42% 285,440 970 1.35% Savings accounts 62,488 65 0.41% 28,541 101 1.40% Time deposits 593,010 1,890 1.27% 563,712 3,161 2.22% Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,223,108 $ 2,533 0.82% $ 1,028,881 $ 4,645 1.79% Federal funds purchased $ - - $ - - N/M $ 130 $ 1 3.05% Subordinated debt 24,671 372 6.00% 24,622 372 5.99% Other borrowed funds 20,533 42 0.81% 44,859 199 1.76% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,268,312 $ 2,947 0.92% $ 1,098,492 $ 5,217 1.88% Demand deposits 392,436 276,981 Other liabilities 12,528 13,988 Total liabilities $ 1,673,276 $ 1,389,461 Shareholders' equity 184,856 160,521 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,858,132 $ 1,549,982 Interest rate spread 3.15% 2.80% Net interest income and margin $ 15,719 3.43% $ 12,579 3.31% Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income- Yields Average Income- Yields Balance Expense /Rates Balance Expense /Rates Assets Securities $ 139,352 $ 3,328 2.39% $ 114,127 $ 3,087 2.70% Loans, net of unearned income 1,462,963 68,714 4.70% 1,225,187 63,920 5.22% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 108,654 404 0.37% 91,997 1,982 2.15% Federal funds sold - - - - N/M 54 1 1.84% Total interest-earning assets $ 1,710,969 $ 72,446 4.23% $ 1,431,365 $ 68,990 4.82% Other assets 36,878 39,202 Total assets $ 1,747,847 $ 1,470,567 Liabilities & Shareholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits NOW accounts $ 196,776 $ 1,086 0.55% $ 139,529 $ 1,661 1.19% Money market accounts 310,789 2,202 0.71% 279,256 4,143 1.48% Savings accounts 47,263 330 0.70% 21,755 295 1.36% Time deposits 588,239 10,124 1.72% 533,633 11,718 2.20% Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,143,068 $ 13,742 1.20% $ 974,173 $ 17,817 1.83% Federal funds purchased $ 184 $ 1 0.54% $ 107 $ 3 2.80% Subordinated debt 24,653 1,487 6.03% 24,604 1,487 6.04% Other borrowed funds 31,481 377 1.20% 52,333 1,015 1.94% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,199,386 $ 15,607 1.30% $ 1,051,217 $ 20,322 1.93% Demand deposits 359,598 254,830 Other liabilities 12,323 11,617 Total liabilities $ 1,571,307 $ 1,317,664 Shareholders' equity 176,540 152,903 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,747,847 $ 1,470,567 Interest rate spread 2.93% 2.89% Net interest income and margin $ 56,839 3.32% $ 48,668 3.40%

