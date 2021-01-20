 

CBIZ Launches New Website and Enhances Resources for Clients

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, unveiled a new website and refreshed online presence at the outset of the year. The new site boasts an enhanced user interface and optimized search functionality to yield more streamlined access to resources, tools and solutions and underscores CBIZ’s commitment to providing best-in-class, technology-enabled services and solutions for its business clients.

With a reputation for exceptional client service, CBIZ also offers a differentiated experience by delivering comprehensive and coordinated solutions that respond to the increasingly complex business environment. CBIZ’s new website showcases its breadth and depth of services and expertise including timely thought leadership and actionable tools.

“This investment in our website and digital presence reflects an ongoing shift as more of our clients and prospects use the internet as their starting point when looking for resources or services for their business,” said CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer Jerry Grisko. “This shift has only accelerated over the last year as business continues to embrace new digital tools and strategies. As businesses look for additional support in this changing environment, our new website provides an easy and convenient way to access the solutions, resources and guidance that best meet their needs.”

The improved website prominently features new resources CBIZ developed over the last year to assist businesses in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic including: CBIZ Accelerated Recovery Solutions, which aims to help businesses regain momentum and position themselves for future growth, and new episodes of its podcast series, “What’s Next?” The series was strategically launched in September 2020 to share insight from CBIZ experts and help businesses respond to the environment as it evolves. Previous episodes have addressed topics such as tax changes, remote work, the lending environment, employee benefits and talent acquisition, among others. The series is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Deezer.

For more on CBIZ, to view the new website and explore the available resources, please visit www.cbiz.com.

About CBIZ
 CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

