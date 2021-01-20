Ping Identity Shortlisted as ‘Best Hybrid Cloud Solution’ in Cloud Awards

Since 2011, The Cloud Awards has sought to promote and celebrate excellence and innovation in cloud computing. Entries are accepted throughout the globe and across multiple industry sectors. Categories for the 2020-21 Cloud Awards include “Cloud Project of the Year,” “Security Innovation of the Year,” “Best Cloud DR/Business Continuity Solution,” and ‘Best Hybrid Cloud Solution’ where Ping Identity was listed.

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, was declared a finalist in the international Cloud Computing Awards . The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform was shortlisted in the ‘Best Hybrid Cloud Solution’ category, highlighting its flexible deployment options to accommodate hybrid IT environments.

Ping Identity’s Intelligent Identity Platform is purpose-built to address the complex and unexpected challenges enterprises face during today’s digital transformation acceleration. Ping provides flexible deployment options to accommodate a range of hybrid IT environments, offering a scalable and secure approach to cloud, regardless of where businesses are on their digitalization journey.

“Customers expect frictionless digital experiences, while businesses require a cloud identity partner which can meet their needs well into the future.” said Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity. “That’s why we design our solutions to deploy rapidly and give end-users a passwordless experience.”

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said, “Ping Identity employs cloud technologies to deliver outstanding results – and is a deserving finalist in the 2020-21 Cloud Awards program.

“This year has been one unlike any other, posing uniquely non-trivial challenges across every sector of industry. As we have seen across so many of this year’s awards entries, the cloud has been pivotal in increasing organizational efficiency to meet demands both anticipated and unforeseen.

“The Cloud Awards team have the near-impossible task of marking the exceptional from the capable, and we can look forward to the final winners being announced in 2021 – hopefully, a year less marked by such global disruption.”

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-shortlist/

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2021 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005128/en/