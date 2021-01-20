 

Arcutis to Advance Topical Roflumilast Foam (ARQ-154) into Phase 3 Development for the Treatment of Seborrheic Dermatitis

  • Phase 3 development to consist of single pivotal trial
  • Previously reported data demonstrated that roflumilast foam provided statistically significant improvement and a favorable safety and tolerability profile
  • Roflumilast foam potential “Best in Class” topical PDE4 inhibitor
  • Seborrheic dermatitis affects 10 million U.S. patients

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that it will advance its program to develop topical roflumilast foam (ARQ-154) as a treatment for seborrheic dermatitis into Phase 3 following an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Phase 3 program will consist of a single pivotal trial, which the Company anticipates initiating in the second or third quarter of 2021. Roflumilast foam is a once-daily topical foam formulation of roflumilast, a highly potent and selective phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor.

“Following our interactions with the FDA, we are delighted to advance topical roflumilast foam into Phase 3 development for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis, a disease that affects more than 10 million people in the U.S.,” said Patrick Burnett, M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, Arcutis’ Chief Medical Officer. “Results from our Phase 2 clinical trials with once-a-day topical roflumilast foam demonstrated that it provides statistically significant improvements in signs and symptoms of both seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis compared to a matching vehicle foam, while also being well tolerated. Unlike creams and ointments, roflumilast foam is suitable for use in hair-bearing areas; unlike steroids, it is expected to be suitable for long-term use, including on the face; and unlike shampoos, it is an elegant, quick drying, leave-in foam that doesn’t need to be rinsed out. If successful in the Phase 3 clinical trial and approved for commercialization, roflumilast foam has the potential to become the standard of care in seborrheic dermatitis.”

