Income Financial Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06492 per unit. The distribution is payable February 10, 2021 to unit
holders on record as at January 29, 2021.
Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on January 29, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.06492 per unit based on the VWAP of $7.79 payable on February 10, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.
Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $34.46 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.
Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.
|Distribution Details
|Trust Unit (INC.UN)
|$0.06492
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|January 28, 2021
|Record Date:
|January 29, 2021
|Payable Date:
|February 10, 2021
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.quadravest.com
info@quadravest.com
